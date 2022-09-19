WEEKLY WATCH: Maiden football's rematch with Rebels among noteworthy games

Week six of the fall athletic season brings most of the teams into the thick of the conference season, with the exception of the Northwestern 3A/4A, which starts football and boys soccer next week. In the rest of the leagues, volleyball flips the page to the second half of the season with the focus sharpening on playoff runs.

For the column this week, a couple of rematches from a year ago bring a little extra incentive, while Bandys' boys soccer team is looking to make new tracks in the program’s history. Also, the St. Stephens-Hickory rivalry has major implications in boys soccer.

1) West Lincoln at Maiden football (Friday)

For me, one of the best individual moments from the 2021 season at any event that I covered was a goal-line stand by Maiden at West Lincoln last fall. It was the sort of play that seemed to have a long-term impact for both teams.

Coming into that game, both teams were unbeaten, having won their previous games in overtime (West Lincoln over Bandys, Maiden vs. Christ School before a COVID-19 postponement with East Burke). The Rebels pushed and ran through the Maiden defense, with long drives that chewed up yards — West Lincoln had 273 of them — and clock.

As the game churned to a 14-all tie heading to the fourth quarter, West Lincoln was poised to take the lead, as it faced a third-and-goal from the Blue Devils' 2-yard line with running back Mason Avery (32 carries, 121 yards) set to pound the ball in. Avery picked up 1 of the 2 yards on the first carry, and the Rebels chose to go to the well once again on fourth down. The photo by photographer David Scearce of six Blue Devils surrounding the red-jerseyed No. 20 showed the result of the play as Maiden took over at its own 1.

While each team eventually traded turnovers, it was Maiden that eventually scored with eight seconds left for the game-winner.

"I think that stand propelled our defense to another level," recalled Maiden coach Will Byrne. "We had two key senior starters out due to injury, and those other guys stepped up in a critical moment."

With the makeup game with East Burke shoehorned into the schedule, the Blue Devils went on to win three games in nine days, swept the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, and eventually made it to the quarterfinals of the 2A state playoffs. Meanwhile, West Lincoln lost the following week at Bunker Hill and finished third in the conference. The Rebels won a first-round playoff game but saw Maiden again in Round 2 and lost 47-0.

Despite that playoff blowout, the rivalry between the Rebels and Blue Devils has become an intense one with the last three regular season games coming down to one score.

"Coach (Darren) Ponder has done a great job over there, continuing what Coach Tom Saine had done prior to that," Byrne said. "The last seven to eight years have been dogfights with West. A quality program with good coaches and players."

This Friday, the teams meet with the Rebels unbeaten and Maiden at 3-1 with a loss at Watauga in tow. Both come into this contest with wins in their CVAC opener, and this figures to be a game that will have a big hand in deciding the league championship.

2) Bandys boys soccer vs. Lincolnton (Monday), vs. Maiden (Wednesday)

Soccer at Bandys has had more downs than ups in the program’s history. The Trojans have yet to win a playoff match in 11 tries and, in looking at their record the past decade, there are a lot of single-digit win totals strung together.

Bandys reached 10 wins in 2017 and 2018, which included a 9-4-1 conference record in the latter year, when it had a win and a tie against Newton-Conover, a team that played in the 2A state final. But then it was back to eight and three wins in successive seasons. Coach Ric Lester turned things around for the Trojans last year, going 15-8.

With that backdrop, it’s time to take notice of the Trojans, who are 8-0. Lester, who is in his fourth year with the team, said the surge of the program hasn’t been focused on producing a one-year fluke. The focus is about having something that has sustaining power.

“There's no magical wand that’s been waved here,” said Lester. “I get phenomenal support from my athletic director and principal and the parents. The players have worked hard year-round, including weight training, year after year, and they have done it together. There is now a rhythm and a specific pace that they play, too. It takes time — years — to develop, but once you have it established it, it’s contagious and everyone wants to jump on board.”

In winning the first eight, Bandys has jumped on the competition with a 56-3 goal margin with three mercy-rule wins. When asked about who his key players are, Lester deferred and stressed the chemistry of the team.

“I wish I could name a few,” Lester said. “There is too much credit to give out. What I will say is this, it’s always nice when you have 40 players who believe in their coach, who — win, lose or draw — believes in his players. We have a family chemistry. Our soccer practices are all about 11 working as one.”

The competition amps up in earnest over the next eight days for Bandys. On Monday they’ll take on Lincolnton, the defending CVAC champs, then on Wednesday they’ll see Maiden, which has won six straight after starting 0-3. Then, a week from Monday, the Trojans likely get their toughest test to date — a match at Newton-Conover.

“Each game offers a specific challenge,” said Lester about the upcoming stretch. “It’s up to the coach to work with his players to figure out what each game’s challenge is. ... We analyze everything before we take the field and, at the end of the game, we shake hands the same way regardless of a win or loss.”

3) Ashe County at Hibriten volleyball (Monday)

Hibriten has not sent a volleyball team to the playoffs since 1996. A year ago, the Panthers looked to be on the way to breaking the drought, as they sat at 13-6 overall and 4-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

Having beaten Ashe County once, Hibriten welcomed the Huskies to their gym for a match that would wrap up the league’s 3A bid. All looked good when the Panthers won the first two sets, but Ashe County won set three, stayed alive with a 26-24 win in set to force a tiebreaker set, then held on for a 17-15 win to take the match. It proved to be a devastating loss.

Hibriten went on to lose three more matches to close out the regular season, while the Huskies won four straight to take the 3A automatic bid. Unfortunately for Hibriten, despite a 13-10 record, the RPI computers didn’t like the season resume and the Panthers were left out of the playoff party.

Ashe County went 6-6 during a COVID-riddled season, but the Huskies went on to reach the third round of the 3A state playoffs before a loss to North Iredell.

The Huskies enter this match at 7-0 overall and are currently third in the 3A West RPI rankings. Hibriten is 8-2 and is ranked 24th. The issue for the Panthers last year was a poor opponents' winning percentage and it is hampering them to this point, as their opponents' percentage is .326. So, a win over an unbeaten No. 3 team would help a ton. That incentive aside, the Panthers that played on last year’s team certainly will have a long memory of what got away from them. Should be a good match in Lenoir.

4) Hickory at St. Stephens soccer (Monday)

Hickory is 16-1-2 in this series since 2013, but there are a lot of one-goal margins in this stretch — eight of them — plus a shootout loss. But wins are wins and, no matter the year, the Red Tornadoes players seem to have the confidence to find a win. Last year, Hickory won 3-2 at home and 2-0 at St. Stephens.

Both teams enter the week unbeaten with Hickory (6-0-3) ranked third in the 3A West RPI rankings and St. Stephens (7-0) fourth. Among their three wins last week, the Indians' 2-0 win against Fred T. Foard was impressive, as the defense neutralized much of the Tigers' attack. Hickory had a win against North Lincoln but ran into a hot goalkeeper from East Lincoln, a match in which the Red Tornadoes outshot the Mustangs 19-4, but finished in a 2-2 tie.

There’s a long way to go in the brutally tough Western Foothills 3A with 12 more matches after Monday’s tilt, but this feels like a match that St. Stephens needs to win in order to maintain the season’s momentum. A win over the defending 3A West champs, which would complete a sweep of their Catawba County rivals at home in the first pass through the league, would play large in the big picture.

5) Draughn at Mountain Heritage volleyball (Thursday)

Although the Wildcats are 6-7 overall, which includes a pair of forfeit losses, Draughn leads the Western Highlands 1A/2A after a win over defending champion Rosman pushed them to 4-1 in the league. Draughn finishes up the first half of the league slate with a match Thursday at Mountain Heritage (8-3), which is right behind at 3-1.

Other games to watch:

Foard boys soccer at Statesville (Monday), at East Lincoln (Wednesday): If the regular season ended today, all eight teams in the Western Foothills 3A would make the playoffs, based on their RPI rankings. So, pretty much every match has consequence, including Foard’s road matches.

Foard volleyball at East Lincoln (Wednesday): Foard (8-3) snapped a rare three-match losing streak with a home win against West Iredell. The Tigers enter the week in a three-way tie for second with West Iredell and East Lincoln, all behind North Iredell, which appears to be on its way to winning the league. With its strength of schedule, Foard is ranked No. 2 in the 3A West, despite the three losses. Wins, wins and more wins against league opponents, of which seven would currently qualify for the postseason, will help the cause of a high playoff seed that will garner at least one home match.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

(Schedules listed focus on North Carolina High School Athletic Association varsity competition from Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, most set for one hour after the start of JV matches.)

WEEK OF SEPT. 19-24

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

CROSS COUNTRY

Catawba Valley 2A

Conference meet at Betsy G. Ross Park (Lincolnton hosts), 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Northwestern 3A/4A

Conference round at Orchard Hills Golf, Granite Falls (South Caldwell hosts), 3 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Conference round at Twin Oaks Golf, Statesville (North Iredell & Statesville hosts), 3 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Conference round at Mimosa Hills Golf, Morganton (Patton hosts), 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 6 p.m.

Hickory at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Lincolnton at Bandys, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Maiden, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at East Rutherford, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Surry Central at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Freedom, 4 p.m.

South Caldwell at Hibriten, 4 p.m.

Watauga at Ashe County, 4 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 4 p.m.

Hickory at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Maiden at East Burke, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

Watauga at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.

Hickory at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

Nonconference

East Burke at Draughn, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

CROSS COUNTRY

Western Foothills 3A

Conference meet at Allison Woods, Statesville (North Iredell hosts), 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Conference round at Mount Mitchell Golf, Burnsville (Mountain Heritage hosts), 3 p.m.

Nonconference

East Burke, Newton-Conover (hosts), West Lincoln at Rock Barn Golf & Spa, Conover, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Hickory Christian Academy at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at East Burke, 4 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.

West Lincoln at Maiden, 4 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Brevard at Patton, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill at Bandys, 5 p.m.

East Burke at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Maiden, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Hendersonville at Patton, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

CROSS COUNTRY

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, Patton at Freedom Invitational, Morganton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Western Foothills 3A

Conference round at Catawba Springs, Hickory, (Hickory and St. Stephens hosts), 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.

North Iredell at Hickory, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Maiden at Bandys, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

East Burke at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

R-S Central at Patton, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Owen at Draughn, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.

Hibriten at Freedom, 4 p.m.

South Caldwell at Watauga, 4 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.

North Iredell at Hickory, 4 p.m.

St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Nonconference

Lincoln Charter at Bandys, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom at Ashe County, 5:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Watauga, 5:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

North Iredell at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Crest at Maiden, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Hibriten at Lincoln Charter, 6 p.m.

Elkin at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.

East Burke at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bandys, 4 p.m.

Maiden at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

East Rutherford at Patton, 4 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Owen at Draughn, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

Maiden at East Burke, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Polk County at Patton, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Mountain Heritage, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Alexander Central at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

FOOTBALL

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 7:30 p.m.

North Lincoln at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at North Iredell, 7:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at East Burke, 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 7:30 p.m.

West Lincoln at Maiden, 7:30 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Avery County at Draughn, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

CROSS COUNTRY

Bandys, Bunker Hill, East Burke, Maiden, Newton-Conover, Patton at 2A West Regional Preview at Asheville Christian Academy, 10 a.m.