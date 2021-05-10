WEEKLY WATCH: Looking at this week's baseball, wrestling and track events

It is another hectic week around the Hickory metro with individuals and teams involved in state championship week activities. Girls soccer, softball, both boys and girls golf, and boys tennis all have teams and/or individuals from the Northwestern 3A/4A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A conferences still competing at the regional and state levels. Previews for each of those championships will be published throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the second sports season is into its third week. Conference matches begin in wrestling and girls tennis, while races in the three conferences are taking shape in baseball. In track, a couple of young athletes are making their names known. Here is some of what to look for in the coming week:

1) Patton at Bunker Hill

baseball (Tuesday), Bunker Hill at Patton (Thursday)

After two weeks, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference has divided the haves and have-nots. Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard and Patton are all 4-0 with Hibriten right behind at 3-1. This week, Bunker Hill and Patton will have a chance to take a step forward in the race for the two state playoff berths allotted to the league.