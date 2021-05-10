WEEKLY WATCH: Looking at this week's baseball, wrestling and track events

It is another hectic week around the Hickory metro with individuals and teams involved in state championship week activities. Girls soccer, softball, both boys and girls golf, and boys tennis all have teams and/or individuals from the Northwestern 3A/4A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A conferences still competing at the regional and state levels. Previews for each of those championships will be published throughout the week.
Meanwhile, the second sports season is into its third week. Conference matches begin in wrestling and girls tennis, while races in the three conferences are taking shape in baseball. In track, a couple of young athletes are making their names known. Here is some of what to look for in the coming week:
1) Patton at Bunker Hill
baseball (Tuesday), Bunker Hill at Patton (Thursday)
After two weeks, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference has divided the haves and have-nots. Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard and Patton are all 4-0 with Hibriten right behind at 3-1. This week, Bunker Hill and Patton will have a chance to take a step forward in the race for the two state playoff berths allotted to the league.
Both schools are looking to return to upper echelon status in the conference. For Bunker Hill, the Bears are in their third season under head coach Todd Setzer, who replaced legendary coach Marty Curtis after he retired in 2018 to end a 35-year tenure, highlighted by a 2A state runner-up finish in 2014. Trying to repeat as Northwestern Foothills Conference champions, the Bears stumbled to a 1-3 start in 2019 and never really caught fire, ending up 12-8 and missing the state playoffs. Things looked brighter for Bunker Hill last year with a 4-2 start, including two conference wins, but of course, COVID-19 shut everything down.
Bunker Hill is back with vengeance, at least at the start of this season. The Bears have overmatched East Burke and West Iredell in the four games, outscoring them a combined 57-0. Casey Knighton has been especially impressive so far, with a five-inning perfect game last Wednesday, during which he fanned 11 of the 15 hitters.
Meanwhile, Patton is hoping to return to the glory last found in the early days of the program. In the school’s second academic year, the Panthers, with a core that represented Morganton in the Little League World Series in 2004, nearly won it all in 2009, finishing as the 2A state runner-up. Patton got to the 3A state quarterfinals the next year and again in 2013, but it’s been a tough road since, as it has finished at or below .500 each year since 2015.
Like Bunker Hill, Patton has pounded its opponents, West Iredell and West Caldwell, by a combined total of 44-2. On the mound, Peyton Smith has struck out 19 over 10 scoreless innings to lead the pitching staff. To date, the lineup currently has a slash line of .413/.475/.642 with four hitters crushing the ball at a .500 average or better.
The Panthers have the best chance to create separation with their competitors over the next two weeks. After a home-and-home series with the Bears, Patton has the “Battle of the Panthers” series with Hibriten the following week.
2) St. Stephens at Hickory baseball (Tuesday), at Freedom (Thursday)
It’s been a while since St. Stephens has had much to crow about in baseball. In 2007 and 2008, the Indians won back-to-back Catawba Valley Athletic 2A/3A Conference titles and made it to the third and second rounds, respectively. Since then, the program has struggled, for the most part, with nine sub-.500 records out of 12 seasons (including a 1-4 in 2020). The Indians had one outlier season during that stretch, as they went 16-10 in 2016 and took the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s top 3A seed for the playoffs and finished behind South Caldwell in the overall standings. But St. Stephens has not won a playoff game in six tries since 2008.
So, observers can understand if followers of St. Stephens baseball are a little giddy under new head coach Jimmy Bowman. Yes, it’s a young season, but at 3-0, with wins over conference behemoth South Caldwell and usual contender Alexander Central already notched on the belt, fans have some hope for the return of Indian successes.
Looking to this week, St. Stephens can put pressure on the rest of the 3A schools for the one state playoff berth allotted to the Northwestern 3A schools. The Indians travel to crosstown rival Hickory (1-2 NWC) and Freedom (0-3) this week, then close out the first half of the conference slate next week against McDowell. Should St. Stephens get through the next three unscathed, thoughts of playoffs and a conference title will move beyond the dream stage; it could be considered a real possibility.
3) Ashe County, Newton-Conover at St. Stephens wrestling (Tuesday)
It’s a crowded sports calendar, but arguably the best non-championship contest on the slate this week is Newton-Conover at St. Stephens wrestling. The dual usually provides plenty of top-notch wrestling among two of the best programs in the state.
St. Stephens (5-1) is looking to win the third straight in the series after a 36-24 victory last season. Newton-Conover (7-1) returns 2A state heavyweight champion Ryan Walker (8-0) and last year’s state 2A runner-up (182 pounds) Cole Clark, who is unbeaten (8-0) at 220 this year. Ashe County (4-4) also returns a 2A state runner-up in Jaron Green (220 pounds), although his status could be in question as he left his last match against an Avery County wrestler due to an injury.
4) St. Stephens, South Caldwell, Watauga at Alexander Central track (Wednesday)
While realizing that athletes have yet to fully amp up to where they will be in their particular events by the time regionals and state meets occur, it’s still curious to note the battle in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference in boys track. In the first meet of the season held at Watauga, the Pioneers and Alexander Central finished tied for first in the four-team meet. Last week at Watauga, the home Pioneers outlasted Alexander Central 98-93 in another four-team meet. This week, the two schools change venues with the Cougars getting the home track advantage.
5) Freshmen track watch
Two first-year students have already made their mark during the first two weeks of the track season.
Two weeks ago, at the first Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet, St. Stephens’ Jordyn Horan hit the regional qualifying mark in the pole vault, leaping 8 feet, 6 inches to win the event. She matched that again last week in the conference meet, then last Friday set the school record by clearing 9 feet. Her next meet is this Wednesday at Watauga.
Another student to watch is Hibriten’s Jada Brown. Having passed the regional qualifying mark in the long jump at 16 feet, 10 inches at last week’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference meet held at West Iredell, the Panther freshman increased her season-best to 17-4. At the same meet, she added the regional qualifier to her resume in the 100-meter dash, running it in 13.05 seconds. Brown and the Panthers will be at home this Wednesday for the next meet.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.)
NOTE FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS: Currently, outdoor sports are limited to 50 percent of capacity for the host site. Each school will have its own policies as to whom tickets will be sold. If you are interested in attending a game, contact the school for further information.
WEEK OF MAY 10-15
MONDAY, MAY 10
BOYS GOLF
NCHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
2A Championship: Bandys, Hibriten, West Caldwell at Pinehurst No. 6, Pinehurst, 10 a.m.
3A Championship: Freedom at Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Southern Pines, 10 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Hickory at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
West Caldwell at Freedom, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
GIRLS GOLF
NCHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
1A/2A Championship: Newton-Conover, Patton at Pinehurst No. 8, Pinehurst, 10 a.m.
3A Championship: Freedom at Beacon Ridge Golf & Country Club, West End, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
NCHSAA WEST REGIONALS
3A: No. 5 North Buncombe at No. 3 Alexander Central
4A: No. 6 East Forsyth at No. 4 South Caldwell
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
McDowell at Freedom, at Shuey Field, 7 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Draughn, 6 p.m.
Patton at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
West Iredell at Hibriten, 7 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter at Huntersville Athletic Park, 4 p.m.
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Lincolnton at Bandys, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Draughn, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
Patton at East Burke, 4 p.m.
West Iredell at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Asheville (nonconference), South Caldwell at McDowell, 5:30 p.m.
Hickory at Watauga, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill, East Burke at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
Maiden (nonconference), Patton at Hibriten, 5 p.m.
Draughn, West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Ashe County, Newton-Conover at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
Bandys at Mooresville, 6 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Alexander Central at Hickory, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom, Hickory at McDowell, 4:30 p.m.
St. Stephens, South Caldwell, Watauga at Alexander Central, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill, Draughn, Patton at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
East Burke, West Caldwell, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys, North Lincoln, West Lincoln at Maiden, 4 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter, Lincolnton, Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at McDowell, 6:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Freedom, at Shuey Field, 7 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Patton, 7 p.m.
Hibriten at West Iredell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
East Burke at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Patton at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
West Iredell at Draughn, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Bandys, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.
Nonconference
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Bunker Hill, South Caldwell at West Wilkes, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard, West Charlotte at Mountain Island Charter, 5 p.m.
Bessemer City, St. Stephens at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover, Stuart Cramer at Crest, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
SOFTBALL
NCHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Teams and times, TBA, (North Davidson or Davie High Schools)
BOYS TENNIS
NCHSAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
2A Cary Tennis Park, Cary
3A Burlington Tennis Center
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
South Caldwell at Watauga, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Lincolnton, 7 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Alexander Central at South Point, 6:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Nonconference
Hibriten, West Caldwell at South Caldwell (Caldwell County Championship), 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Hibriten, West Caldwell at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
Draughn, East Burke at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln, Maiden at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
SOFTBALL
NCHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Teams and times, TBA, (North Davidson or Davie High Schools)
BOYS TENNIS
NCHSAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
2A Cary Tennis Park, Cary
3A Burlington Tennis Center