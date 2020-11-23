WEEKLY WATCH: Local volleyball teams set for back-to-backs during Thanksgiving week

The first week of action has passed and the races in the three area volleyball conferences are already taking shape. It looks to be a big week to begin separating contenders from pretenders. The first cross country meets were held last week with runners getting into shape to take shots at regional and state meets held in January 2021.
With Thanksgiving break upon us, there are only two days of competition scheduled for the week. Here are some of the key events for the week.
1) Maiden volleyball at Lake Norman Charter (today), vs. North Lincoln (Tuesday)
As mentioned in last week’s column, the COVID-19 virus has affected the playoffs for state high school sports, cutting the slate for the volleyball tournament to 32 teams from the normal 64. A year ago, the eight-team South Fork 2A Conference placed five teams in the field. The league is guaranteed just two automatic berths this year, while everyone else hopes for a wild-card spot. If previous seasons are an indicator, this could be a fight down to the 14th conference contest in early January.
Maiden won the league a year ago, dethroning previous champion East Lincoln after sweeping the Mustangs. In fact, the Blue Devils (13-1 South Fork 2A) nearly ran the table against conference foes in 2019, but a pesky Lake Norman Charter squad upended Maiden at home to spoil the fun and used it to finish in a tie for second with East Lincoln at 11-3. The Knights would have had second all to themselves, but Lake Norman Charter lost to North Lincoln to thwart those plans.
Speaking of North Lincoln, although it has lost eight in a row to Maiden and 10 of 11 since 2016, these Knights have given Maiden fits. Four of the losses over the last three seasons have been five-set nail biters, and two of the losses came in conference tournament finals.
As close as the matches have been, during coach Marsha Davis’ tenure at Maiden, her teams overall have had a tendency to win those types of contests. Her clubs tend to be well-prepared, not given to panic in pressure moments and able to find ways to win. That could bode well in a season during which every match will be crucial for postseason hopes.
The Blue Devils will get two tough matches this week that figure to play a big part in which teams will have an edge for their hopes. As part of a 2-0 start, they’ve already outlasted Bandys in a sweep during which each set was tight. Lake Norman Charter already has a loss to East Lincoln, but it rebounded to take out North Lincoln last week. A sweep this week by Maiden would have it feeling good about its chances. With a loss or two, a looming match at East Lincoln following Thanksgiving break will be a crucial juncture in the season.
2) Karina Coulter and Fred T. Foard Cross Country at West Iredell (today):
With the cross country season under way, Fred T. Foard’s Karina Coulter is looking to qualify for the state cross country meet in all four seasons of her high school career. The senior has already put together an impressive high school resume that includes a Catawba County championship in 2019 and the 2A West Region championship as a sophomore in 2018. At her first two 2A state meets held in Kernersville, Coulter finished 63rd as a freshman before vaulting up to 10th as a sophomore. A year ago, she received all-state honors after a sixth-place finish.
For now, Coulter is looking for her third Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference title. At the conference opener held last week at the River Bend Middle School course in Claremont, the Tigers’ senior runner cruised to a victory with a time of 21:23.90 in a conference quad meet. Her next meet is scheduled for today in another quad meet at West Iredell.
3) West Iredell at Patton volleyball (Tuesday)
Like the South Fork 2A mentioned above, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference is only guaranteed two berths in the 32-team field of the 2A state playoffs. With the field at 64 last year, it had six.
After week one, defending 2A state champion Fred T. Foard looks primed to make another run after a 2-0 start. One of those wins came against last season’s state quarterfinalist Patton last Tuesday. Foard swept the Panthers, but it was perhaps a match that Patton felt it let slip away. It led three separate times in the first set, then was up 21-13 in set two before the Tigers roared back with 12 of the next 13 points to claim that set. Seemingly stunned, Patton fell behind 16-3 in set three and Foard completed the sweep.
Patton responded to the loss with a sweep at Draughn and now the Panthers host West Iredell on Tuesday. The Warriors and Patton finished last season tied for second with the Panthers getting the league’s second automatic bid a year ago with a win in the Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament semifinals.
A season ago, after winning just 10 matches overall over the previous four seasons, Patton announced its arrival to conference foes in a five-set loss at conference power West Iredell, dropping the fifth set by a 15-13 final. The Panthers rebound with a win in a classic four-set match and had three of the sets go to 25-23. In the conference tournament. Patton rallied from two sets down to win a five-set thriller.
Patton cannot overlook a match at home against East Burke today, as the two squads split their meetings a year ago. But should the Panthers get by the Cavaliers and West Iredell avoid an upset from West Caldwell, Tuesday’s match at Patton would put the winner in a good spot for playoff dreams.
4) Hickory volleyball vs. Alexander Central (today), at St. Stephens (Tuesday)
The Red Tornadoes cranked up the season last Wednesday with a 3-0 sweep at South Caldwell. They’ll return to action in back-to-back contests this week with a chance to put a charge into the race for an automatic 3A state playoff berth this January. The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference schools are guaranteed only one 3A playoff spot among the 16 teams in the West Region, 32 statewide. From the Northwestern 3A/4A, it figures to come down to Watauga and Hickory for that one spot, while the other hopes for a wild-card bid.
Watauga has already opened 2-0 to set the pace. Among the other 3A schools, Alexander Central split its first two matches, while Freedom lost its opener and St. Stephens lost twice. Wins by Hickory over both Alexander Central and St. Stephens would put the Red Tornadoes solidly into the chase. The first of the two showdowns with Watauga is not for a couple of weeks, but Hickory cannot afford a letdown. The Indians of St. Stephens would love to catch Hickory napping.
Crosstown rival St. Stephens played the Red Tornadoes tough last year in the three meetings. One included a first-round playoff match in which the Indians took the first set and led in set two before Hickory rallied and later advanced with a win.
St. Stephens were swept by Watauga to open the season last Monday before dropping a 3-1 decision to Alexander Central two days later.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.)
Week of Nov. 23-27
MONDAY, NOV. 23
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten at West Iredell, 4:15 p.m.
Draughn, East Burke, West Caldwell at Patton, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Hickory, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Patton, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lincolnton at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
3200-Meter Virtual Race (schools will hold timed race at each home track)
South Fork 2A Conference
Lake Norman Charter, Maiden, West Lincoln at North Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.
Bandys at East Lincoln, Lincolnton, Newton-Conover (at North Lincoln), 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Freedom at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Hickory at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Patton, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.
North Lincoln at Maiden, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25
No Events Scheduled
THURSDAY, NOV. 26
Thanksgiving
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
No Events Scheduled
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!