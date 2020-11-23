WEEKLY WATCH: Local volleyball teams set for back-to-backs during Thanksgiving week

Speaking of North Lincoln, although it has lost eight in a row to Maiden and 10 of 11 since 2016, these Knights have given Maiden fits. Four of the losses over the last three seasons have been five-set nail biters, and two of the losses came in conference tournament finals.

As close as the matches have been, during coach Marsha Davis’ tenure at Maiden, her teams overall have had a tendency to win those types of contests. Her clubs tend to be well-prepared, not given to panic in pressure moments and able to find ways to win. That could bode well in a season during which every match will be crucial for postseason hopes.

The Blue Devils will get two tough matches this week that figure to play a big part in which teams will have an edge for their hopes. As part of a 2-0 start, they’ve already outlasted Bandys in a sweep during which each set was tight. Lake Norman Charter already has a loss to East Lincoln, but it rebounded to take out North Lincoln last week. A sweep this week by Maiden would have it feeling good about its chances. With a loss or two, a looming match at East Lincoln following Thanksgiving break will be a crucial juncture in the season.

2) Karina Coulter and Fred T. Foard Cross Country at West Iredell (today):