WEEKLY WATCH: Local volleyball squads fighting for playoff position

With the Christmas holidays at the end of this week, much of the schedule is limited to volleyball. However, it’s a busy schedule with a few key matches on the slate.

Last week, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the number of schools from each conference that will receive a state playoff berth. The NCHSAA also announced the number of wild-card spots available for each classification.

In the 2A, after all the automatic spots are filled by the conference, just one wild-card berth is available to fill out the 16 teams in the West Region. For 3A West schools, there are three slots and in the 4A there are five. The wild-cards are picked by the best conference records among schools not receiving an automatic bid.

For the column this week, I’ll take a look at the playoff races in all three conferences from this area and highlight the key matches for each, as well as the implications for the state playoffs.

Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference

After last week’s conference action, defending 2A state champion Fred T. Foard not only leads the league at 9-0, but has yet to lose a set. Last season’s state quarterfinalist Patton is in second at 6-1, with West Iredell at 7-2.