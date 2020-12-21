WEEKLY WATCH: Local volleyball squads fighting for playoff position

With the Christmas holidays at the end of this week, much of the schedule is limited to volleyball. However, it’s a busy schedule with a few key matches on the slate.
Last week, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the number of schools from each conference that will receive a state playoff berth. The NCHSAA also announced the number of wild-card spots available for each classification.
In the 2A, after all the automatic spots are filled by the conference, just one wild-card berth is available to fill out the 16 teams in the West Region. For 3A West schools, there are three slots and in the 4A there are five. The wild-cards are picked by the best conference records among schools not receiving an automatic bid.
For the column this week, I’ll take a look at the playoff races in all three conferences from this area and highlight the key matches for each, as well as the implications for the state playoffs.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
After last week’s conference action, defending 2A state champion Fred T. Foard not only leads the league at 9-0, but has yet to lose a set. Last season’s state quarterfinalist Patton is in second at 6-1, with West Iredell at 7-2.
Patton returned from a COVID-19 quarantine on Saturday with a win over Hibriten and now continues a stretch of four matches in five days with playoff destiny in the Panthers’ hands. It continues tonight at West Iredell, a team Patton swept just before Thanksgiving. A win by the Panthers would put them up two matches over the Warriors for the league’s second playoff spot with the season sweep already in hand.
One night later, Patton returns home to host West Caldwell (1-8), then has a high noon showdown on Wednesday at Foard. The Tigers swept Patton to open the season, but the Panthers nearly smudged Foard’s perfect set record when they led 20-11 in set two before the Tigers rallied to win it and later completed the sweep.
Prior to Wednesday’s match with Patton, Foard is at West Caldwell tonight before hosting Draughn (3-4) the next night. A sweep of all three by the Tigers this week, plus a win by Patton over West Iredell, would wrap up the league’s top automatic bid.
South Fork 2A Conference
The South Fork has had half its league members under quarantine at some point during the season and is working on getting everyone back into the fold and onto the court. Maiden and Bandys returned two weeks ago and neither have missed a beat in the playoff hunt. Newton-Conover came back last Thursday, and East Lincoln is expected to return this week.
While some of the postponed dates have been rescheduled, the league is expected to meet Monday to take stock and update the schedule. For now, Maiden (6-1) leads, despite a tough loss at Lake Norman Charter last Friday (5-3). The Knights are currently in fourth place, but still in the race for an automatic spot and the win over the Blue Devils could help in a tiebreaker situation.
East Lincoln (4-1) is currently second and has two matches upcoming with Maiden in January.
Bandys (7-2) scored a huge win against Lake Norman Charter last Thursday and already owns a win over East Lincoln. The two losses are against Maiden.
None of the top four face each other this week, but Maiden’s match at North Lincoln (2-3) is always an intriguing matchup. Although the Blue Devils have won eight in a row over North Lincoln, the last three visits by Maiden to the Knights’ gym went the full five-set distance. The 2017 conference semifinal between the two also went to five sets.
2A wild-card teams to watch
A look around the 2A West Region shows several teams fighting for that lone spot. They include Franklin (7-2) out of the Mountain Six, Central Davidson (5-2) out of the Central Carolina and Mount Pleasant (7-2) out of the Rocky River.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Among the five 3A schools in the conference, only one gets an automatic bid. Right now, that is Watauga at 8-0. Hickory is a game behind at 7-1, but for now Watauga holds the tiebreaker by virtue of the Pioneers’ win over Hickory two weeks ago. The two are scheduled to battle again in Boone on Jan. 6 to close the regular season.
As of Dec. 18, Hickory leads the group of wild-card contenders in the West Region. Southwest Guilford is 4-1 in the Piedmont Triad 3A. In the Southern Carolina 3A, Weddington and Marvin Ridge are tied for second in the league, which will get two bids. South Iredell is at 6-2 in the North Piedmont, which gets just one bid.
St. Stephens (3-6) at Freedom (0-8) is the only match in the conference this week, as the rest of the league takes off. Neither team is in the hunt for the state playoffs. With two matches left, Alexander Central is 5-5 and well off the pace for a bid.
In the 4A, McDowell is at 5-3 and needs just one win or a one loss by South Caldwell (2-7) to sew up the automatic bid in the playoffs.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.)
Week of Dec. 21-Dec. 26
MONDAY, DEC. 21
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
St. Stephens at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Hibriten at Draughn, noon
Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Patton at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
CROSS COUNTRY
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys, East Lincoln, Maiden, West Lincoln (at North Lincoln), 3:30 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter, Lincolnton, Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Fred T. Foard, 4:30 p.m.
East Burke at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Patton, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bandys, 6:00 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Draughn, noon
Patton at Fred T. Foard, noon
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
No events scheduled
FRIDAY, DEC. 25
No events scheduled
