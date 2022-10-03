WEEKLY WATCH: Local teams jockeying for playoff position

Another exciting week for area sports teams is ahead, and with regular Weekly Watch writer Mark Parker out of town for a few days, I have stepped in to preview some of this week’s top matchups.

Here’s a look at some of the upcoming sporting events to watch in all sports except football, which I’ll preview in Friday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard (Monday): When the Indians hosted the Tigers on Sept. 8, they earned their first victory over Foard since 2013 by defeating the Tigers in a five-set thriller. St. Stephens fell behind 25-22 in the opening set before winning the next two sets 25-22 and 25-19, losing the fourth set 25-20 and winning the fifth set by a 16-14 score.

Foard will surely be looking for revenge when the Indians travel to Jerry Copas Gym, where the Tigers are 7-0 this season including six sweeps. Foard is 13-3 overall and 8-2 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, and while it appears North Iredell (20-0, 10-0 Western Foothills 3A) will capture the conference crown, second place could be up for grabs.

Three teams — St. Stephens (13-5, 6-4 in league play), West Iredell (12-5, 6-4 in league play) and East Lincoln (9-5, 6-4 in league play) — are tied for third in the Western Foothills 3A. With another win over Foard, the Indians would be just one game behind the Tigers for the second spot with three matches remaining.

Bandys at Maiden (Tuesday): The Trojans already protected home court with a four-set win over the Blue Devils on Sept. 8, and they remain unbeaten in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play with a mark of 10-0 to go with an overall record of 12-5. Bandys has only lost three sets against Catawba Valley 2A squads — also beating East Burke and Newton-Conover in four sets — and the Trojans are 6-2 (both losses came at the hands of 21-1 University Christian) since notching the 25-22, 16-25, 25-19, 25-23 victory over Maiden last month.

Maiden also has been dominant in Catawba Valley 2A play apart from the loss to Bandys, winning each of its remaining nine league matches in straight sets and capturing seven straight wins overall. At 12-6 overall and 9-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A, a victory for the Blue Devils over the Trojans would forge a tie at the top of the conference standings, while a loss would give Bandys a two-game cushion with three contests to play.

Three of Bandys’ five losses have come on the road, while Maiden is 8-2 at home with its only defeats coming at the hands of 3A foe Fred T. Foard and 4A opponent Lake Norman back in August.

Other matches to watch: West Iredell at St. Stephens (Wednesday); North Iredell at Fred T. Foard (Wednesday); Fred T. Foard vs. T.C. Roberson and Watauga at Watauga (Saturday)

BOYS SOCCER

St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard (Monday): The Indians already collected a 2-0 home win over the Tigers last month, and St. Stephens is hoping to nab a road victory over its Catawba County foes as well. The Indians are 9-2 overall and 5-2 in Western Foothills 3A play, putting them in third place behind Hickory (10-0-3, 6-0-1 in league play) and East Lincoln (8-4-3, 5-1-1 in league play), so they need a win here to keep pace with the conference’s top two teams.

Foard has failed to win three matches in a row and four of its past five, falling to St. Stephens on Sept. 15 before blanking Statesville 1-0, losing 2-1 at East Lincoln, tying North Lincoln 2-2 and losing 4-1 at Hickory. The Tigers enter the week at 7-5-2 overall and 3-3-1 in the Western Foothills 3A, good for fourth in a difficult conference.

Hickory at East Lincoln (Wednesday): When the Red Tornadoes hosted the Mustangs on Sept. 12, the teams played to a 2-2 tie that represents the only non-win for Hickory in Western Foothills 3A action. East Lincoln rattled off four league wins in a row after tying Hickory before dropping a 2-1 decision to North Iredell this past week, but a victory over the Red Tornadoes would put both teams at 7-1-1 in conference play — provided Hickory gets past Statesville and East Lincoln defeats North Lincoln in Monday matchups.

East Lincoln actually has a losing record on the road, but the Mustangs are 6-1-1 at home this fall. However, Hickory is 6-0 on the road and has outscored opponents 17-4 away from home in 2022.

Other matches to watch: Maiden at Newton-Conover (Monday); Hendersonville at Patton (Monday); North Iredell at Fred T. Foard (Wednesday); Newton-Conover at West Caldwell (Wednesday)

GIRLS TENNIS

Hickory at East Lincoln (Wednesday): North Lincoln is tied with East Lincoln at the top of the Western Foothills 3A with identical 5-0 league records, while Hickory is one game behind at 4-1. The Knights and Mustangs will face off at North Lincoln on Monday, the same day the Red Tornadoes are scheduled to visit Statesville, but Wednesday’s match will have great importance no matter the outcome of Monday’s battle between Lincoln County squads.

Hickory enters the week at 8-1 overall, while East Lincoln has a 12-1 mark. The Mustangs’ lone defeat was a 5-4 loss to nonconference South Iredell on Sept. 12, but East Lincoln has won its last five matches; meanwhile, the Red Tornadoes’ only loss was a 7-2 defeat at the hands of North Lincoln on Sept. 14, and they have won four straight since.

Maiden at Newton-Conover (Thursday): At 13-2 overall and 5-0 in Catawba Valley 2A play, West Lincoln is primed to win the league title unless it slips up in the final week of the regular season. That leaves the Blue Devils and Red Devils to battle for the conference’s second state playoff spot, as each team heads into the final week at 4-1 in conference matches.

Maiden is 7-4 overall and will take on Lincolnton at home Tuesday before visiting Newton-Conover, while the Red Devils are 6-3 overall ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Bunker Hill. Newton-Conover won 5-4 a year ago, but the Blue Devils had won six straight meetings prior to that.

GIRLS GOLF

Western Foothills 3A match at River Oaks (Monday): Two matches remain in the regular season for teams in the Western Foothills 3A, with this week’s event set to be played at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville. After Hickory won the opening match at Glen Oaks Golf Club in Maiden on Sept. 6, East Lincoln has won each of the past three matches.

Nevertheless, the Mustangs’ overall lead over the Red Tornadoes is only 10 strokes (580 to 590) thanks to team scores of 155, 144, 141 and 140 thus far. Hickory is second with team scores of 149, 148, 143 and 150, giving the Red Tornadoes a sizable lead over third-place St. Stephens (665), which has finished third in all four league matches.

CROSS COUNTRY

Catawba County Meet at Murray’s Mill (Wednesday): The annual Catawba County Meet will feature Bandys, Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, Maiden, Newton-Conover and St. Stephens competing for county supremacy. St. Stephens finished first on the girls’ side last year behind six top-12 finishers including returning runners Daniela Flores Gutierrez (fifth) and Eva Cronin (ninth), while Bandys came in first in the boys’ race thanks to last year’s individual champion and two other seniors in the top seven along with returning runners CJ Schronce (ninth) and Jake Knight (12th).

The top returning individuals from last year are both from Maiden, as second-place finisher Kylin Wayne is back for the Blue Devils’ girls team and runner-up Hunter Smathers is back for Maiden’s boys squad.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

(Schedules listed focus on North Carolina High School Athletic Association varsity competition from Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.

WEEK OF OCT. 3-8

MONDAY, OCT. 3

GIRLS GOLF

Western Foothills 3A

Conference round at River Oaks Golf Club, Statesville (West Iredell hosts), 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Freedom at Ashe County, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at Watauga, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at Statesville, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill at Bandys, 5 p.m.

Maiden at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

East Burke at West Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Hendersonville at Patton, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Madison at Draughn, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Hibriten, 4 p.m.

Ashe County at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Watauga at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at Statesville, 4 p.m.

St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Watauga, 5:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Madison, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

CROSS COUNTRY

Nonconference

Draughn, East Burke, Freedom Patton at Burke County Meet, Freedom Park, Morganton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Northwestern 3A/4A

Conference round at Cedar Rock CC, Lenoir (Hibriten hosts), 3 p.m.

Nonconference

East Burke, Newton-Conover at West Lincoln (18 holes), Lincoln CC, Lincolnton, 2 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Lincolnton at Maiden, 4 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

West Caldwell at Bandys, 4 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at R-S Central, 4 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Owen, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Maiden, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at East Burke, 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at R-S Central, 5 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mitchell at Draughn, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

CROSS COUNTRY

Northwestern 3A/4A

Pre-conference meet at Watauga, 5 p.m.

Nonconference

Bandys, Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, Maiden, Newton-Conover, St. Stephens at Catawba County Meet, Murray’s Mill, Catawba, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Conference round at Hendersonville CC (Hendersonville hosts), 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Freedom at Watauga, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.

North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

West Iredell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Maiden at East Burke, 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Polk County, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Mountain Heritage, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.

Hibriten at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.

North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.

West Iredell at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Watauga, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Ashe County, 5:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at East Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

West Iredell at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

GIRLS TENNIS Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

Maiden at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.

West Caldwell at East Burke, 4 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Brevard, 4 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Avery County, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba Valley 2A

Lincolnton at East Burke, 5 p.m.

Maiden at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bandys, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Brevard at Patton, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

FOOTBALL Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Hibriten, 7:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Watauga at Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 7:30 p.m.

Hickory at North Iredell, 7:30 p.m.

North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 7:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Maiden at Bandys, 7:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at Lincolnton, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

R-S Central at Patton, 7:30 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Madison, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

CROSS COUNTRY Nonconference

VOLLEYBALL Nonconference

Fred T. Foard at T.C. Roberson (at Watauga), 11:30 a.m.

Fred T. Foard at Watauga, 1 p.m.