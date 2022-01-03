WEEKLY WATCH: Local squads return to regular schedules following holiday break

Unless COVID-19 quarantines get in the way, high school sports are scheduled to return to a normal schedule this week following exams and two weeks of holidays. And is it a packed week with a slew of top-notch matchups to usher in the new year. Let’s get started.

1) Newton-Conover at West Lincoln wrestling (Friday)

How tough is the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference (CVAC) in wrestling? As of Jan. 1, NCMAT.com’s 2A coaches poll lists Bandys at the top, Newton-Conover at No. 2, West Lincoln at No. 3 and Bunker Hill at No. 9. Yes, half the conference is ranked in the top nine.

Two weeks ago, West Lincoln knocked off the defending 2A tournament champions and then-ranked No. 1 Mount Pleasant 61-14 before losing three days later to Bandys.

It’s no secret that the road to the 2A dual title goes through this area of the state, as 12 of the last 15 finals have seen Bandys, Newton-Conover or West Lincoln represent the West Region. The latter two schools had a run of seven straight titles (Newton-Conover vacated the 2017 championship) before Fred T. Foard and COVID interrupted things the last two seasons. With Foard back up to 3A, it seems that it’s up to COVID as to whether one of these three schools gets back to the top.