WEEKLY WATCH: Local squads return to regular schedules following holiday break

Unless COVID-19 quarantines get in the way, high school sports are scheduled to return to a normal schedule this week following exams and two weeks of holidays. And is it a packed week with a slew of top-notch matchups to usher in the new year. Let’s get started.
1) Newton-Conover at West Lincoln wrestling (Friday)
How tough is the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference (CVAC) in wrestling? As of Jan. 1, NCMAT.com’s 2A coaches poll lists Bandys at the top, Newton-Conover at No. 2, West Lincoln at No. 3 and Bunker Hill at No. 9. Yes, half the conference is ranked in the top nine.
Two weeks ago, West Lincoln knocked off the defending 2A tournament champions and then-ranked No. 1 Mount Pleasant 61-14 before losing three days later to Bandys.
It’s no secret that the road to the 2A dual title goes through this area of the state, as 12 of the last 15 finals have seen Bandys, Newton-Conover or West Lincoln represent the West Region. The latter two schools had a run of seven straight titles (Newton-Conover vacated the 2017 championship) before Fred T. Foard and COVID interrupted things the last two seasons. With Foard back up to 3A, it seems that it’s up to COVID as to whether one of these three schools gets back to the top.
It is with this backdrop that Newton-Conover and West Lincoln renew their annual rivalry on Friday. The Rebels have had Newton-Conover’s number the last two meetings and, with a loss at Bandys already on their backs, probably need to have a win Friday to stay in the playoff hunt, as only two teams from the CVAC are guaranteed playoffs spots.
Any other schools will have to hope their winning percentage is high enough for the one wild card spot available for the West Region. A loss by Newton-Conover will make the dual vs. Bandys the following Tuesday as must-win for the Red Devils.
2) Sorting out Western Foothills’ boys hoops
North Iredell at Hickory boys basketball (Tuesday)
St. Stephens at North Lincoln boys basketball (Tuesday), at East Lincoln (Friday)
This looks to be the week that we’ll get a clearer picture of the chase in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference (WFAC).
At this point, North Iredell (9-3 overall) holds the top spot in the standings at 3-0 with East Lincoln (9-2) at 2-0. Hickory (10-1), Statesville (3-3) and Fred T. Foard (2-9) are all 1-1, but Hickory is likely to be the only league contender among the three. St. Stephens (10-3) and North Lincoln (7-5) are both 1-2.
For our purposes this week, we’re going to concentrate on North Iredell, East Lincoln, Hickory, St. Stephens and North Lincoln.
East Lincoln already has a road win at Hickory and really has a chance to take a big step forward in the conference. The Mustangs will play Foard on Tuesday and Statesville the next day — a makeup game from December — then St. Stephens on Friday, all at home.
St. Stephens showed that it could be a factor, but already saddled with close losses at home to North Iredell and Hickory, the Indians are going to need to pick up wins this week at North Lincoln and East Lincoln to stay in the chase. St. Stephens put together a couple of wins at last week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, including an overtime win vs. South Caldwell. The latter game could be a boost of confidence for the Indians in showing they can play — and win — against better teams.
North Lincoln is in a similar situation as the Indians. With losses already to Hickory and North Iredell, a third defeat against the Indians will put the Knights in a hole that may be too deep from which to climb out.
For Hickory, the Red Tornadoes bowled over the competition last week at the Dick’s tournament, including solid wins against South Caldwell and Alexander Central. The impressive part of the win over the latter was the how. The Red Tornadoes did what they do well, pressure teams and create havoc. But the ability to play a halfcourt game against the Cougars when needed was impressive and may be more of a factor down the stretch.
On Tuesday, Hickory will take on North Iredell, last season’s champion in the North Piedmont 3A Conference. The Raiders played well last week, winning two of three in hosting their holiday tournament with a loss against a solid Mooresville (8-1) team.
3) Sorting out Western Foothills’ girls hoops
Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln girls basketball (Tuesday)
St. Stephens at East Lincoln girls basketball (Friday)
In the early standings, three teams are left unbeaten in the WFAC. East Lincoln (10-2 overall, 3-0 WFAC) will host the other two and, like the boys team, with a road win already against Hickory, the Mustangs have an opportunity to solidify their chances at a conference title.
Fred T. Foard (8-3, 2-0) started the season 8-1, capped by a win over Hickory in last week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods tournament — the first by the Tigers in the series in 15 years — but shot poorly in back-to-back losses to Alexander Central and South Caldwell.
Meanwhile, St. Stephens (7-3, 1-0) won its lone conference game against winless West Iredell, then had its season put on hold with COVID issues. The Indians’ came back at last week’s holiday tournament and led eventual champion Newton-Conover by five in the fourth quarter before seeing the game slip away. They rebounded to slip by St. Stephens the next day, but again saw another lead slip away against Hickory.
The WFAC appears to be wide open for the two automatic playoff spots. If East Lincoln sweeps both this week, the Mustangs will approach the halfway point of the conference slate with a sizeable advantage, leaving others to fight for the second spot. St. Stephens? Foard? Or maybe a Hickory squad (4-6, 1-1) that is starting to find itself.
4) Sorting out Catawba Valley 2A boys hoops
Maiden at West Caldwell (Tuesday)
Lincolnton at West Caldwell (Friday)
To put it kindly, it’s been a tough start for the CVAC boys. Only Maiden (8-4) has a winning nonconference record with the Blue Devils currently tied for first with Lincolnton and West Caldwell at 2-0. With that in mind, the RPI rankings, when released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, are not likely to be favorable to the teams in the league. It well could be that the CVAC will get its two automatic spots in the state playoffs. With that said, it’s a key week for the three teams.
With many of the Blue Devils on the football squad that advanced to the 2A state quarterfinals, the basketball group got a late start to their season and had to play without key member Chris Culliver, who broke his hand in the football team’s playoff finale. Culliver was shooting some at the Dick’s tournament and could be back soon, but Maiden senior big man Dru McClough injured an ankle and will miss time. However, freshman Raheem Misher filled in and performed impressively enough to get an all-tournament team spot.
Maiden starts the week against West Caldwell, which will have much to gain from this week, as it hosts both contenders. The Warriors started 0-5, but none of the games were against cheapies: South Caldwell twice (7-2), the annual “Black and Blue” game at rival Hibriten, St. Stephens (10-3) and Lincoln Charter (9-4). The Warriors picked up wins against the likes of Bunker Hill and Newton-Conover to start conference play, but the return win against Hibriten and another against a solid Patton team makes one think the Warriors could be a little better than their record. They certainly showed despite a 71-67 loss at Freedom last week.
Like West Caldwell, Lincolnton started slow (0-6), but those losses include two against Stuart Cramer (10-0), Lincoln Charter and East Lincoln (9-2).
While the CVAC as a group doesn’t offer much, what the teams do offer could be battle-tested when the calendar turns to the postseason in late February. But they have to get there first, and this will be a step to that.
5) Fred T. Foard vs. Avery County wrestling at Appalachian State (Friday)
Featuring two of the top programs in the state, this is a pretty cool event on the docket prior to the Mountaineers’ scheduled dual against The Citadel. The two schools won their respective dual titles the last time it was held in 2020 with Avery County winning the 1A tournament title last season and Foard finishing as the runner-up in 2A.
Bumping up to 3A this season, the Tigers, ranked No. 1 by NCMAT.com, are currently 24-2 in duals, with both losses to defending championship teams from Tennessee. Ranked No. 2 in 1A, Avery County is 25-2 and finished sixth at the prestigious Holy Angels Tournament in Charlotte last week.
Though it will have little bearing for postseason aspirations, there will be pride on the line for those two schools. Should be a stellar dual for those making the trip up the mountain.
Other contests of note
North Iredell at St. Stephens wrestling (Friday): Ranked fifth in 3A, St. Stephens is looking to set itself apart from a good Raiders team that has hopes of being the second teamw out of the WFAC in the dual tournament. Both squads have individuals that should make strong runs in the state tournament.
Bunker Hill at West Lincoln wrestling (Tuesday): With holes at a couple of weight classes, Bunker Hill (10-15) may have a tough task to upend the Rebels. However, the Bears have several solid individual wrestlers that are state title contenders (more on that next week).
Newton-Conover at Fred T. Foard girls hoops (Wednesday): Interesting nonconference matchup on the docket. The Red Devils rebounded from their only loss to defeat Alexander Central and Foard has a win over Hickory to crow about. The battle between guards Cassidy Geddes of Newton-Conover and the Tigers’ Alexis Wolgemuth could be worth the price of admission on its own.
Patton at R-S Central boys hoops (Friday): Key early battle in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A. Patton (7-3) and R-S Central (11-2) each were conference champions of its respective conferences last season and will have to battle 2A state runner-up Hendersonville (13-1) for conference supremacy.
Draughn at Rosman girls (Friday): Along with Mountain Heritage, these two schools figure to battle for the lone 1A automatic bid from the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference. Draughn (8-3 overall, 3-0 WH) is pushing towards its best season since 2014-15 with wins over Bandys and East Burke in tow. Rosman (9-1, 2-1) lost its first game of the season to Mountain Heritage prior to the holiday break.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
(Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/ boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.)
WEEK OF JAN. 3-8
MONDAY, JAN. 3
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
North Wilkes at Hibriten (girls only), 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
BASKETBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln, 5:45 p.m.
St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 5:45 p.m.
North Iredell at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.
East Burke at Newton-Conover, 6:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Maiden at West Caldwell (boys only), 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
East Rutherford at Patton, 5:45 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn at Madison, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Hickory Christian at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Tabernacle Christian at Alexander Central (boys only), 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ashe County at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom at Watauga, 5:30 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Hickory, Leadership Academy (nonconference) at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
East Lincoln at North Iredell, 6 p.m.
North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lincolnton at Bandys, 7 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Burke, 7 p.m.
West Caldwell at Maiden, 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton, Polk County at Brevard, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Newton-Conover at Fred T. Foard, 5:45 pm.
Freedom at Weddington (boys only), 6 p.m.
West Wilkes at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Draughn at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Draughn, East Burke, Hibriten, South Caldwell, West Caldwell at Lenoir Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Hickory, North Iredell, North Lincoln, St. Stephens, at Statesville YMCA, 4 p.m.
East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Statesville, West Iredell at Statesville YMCA, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Alexander Central at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
South Caldwell at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Watauga at Freedom, Mountain View Recreation Center, Morganton 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
BASKETBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 5:45 p.m.
St Stephens at East Lincoln, 5:45 p.m.
Hickory at West Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 6:30 p.m.
Lincolnton at West Caldwell (boys only), 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at R-S Central, 6:30 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn at Rosman, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
Mountain Foothills 7 2A Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Patton, Chase, East Rutherford, R-S Central at Isothermal CC, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A
South Caldwell, Draughn (nonconference) at Hibriten, 5 p.m.
Freedom, West Rowan (nonconference) at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Hickory at North Lincoln, 6 p.m.
North Iredell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
West Caldwell, Allegheny (nonconference), East Rutherford (nonconference) at Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m.
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Nonconference