WEEKLY WATCH: Local sports return to action

While COVID-19 quarantines inconvenienced athletic directors trying to schedule makeup games, last week’s snowstorm and the aftereffects made life a mess for them. Of the entire schedule involving all 36 schools from the five conferences in which area schools are affiliated, just 13 contests were held in basketball, wrestling and swimming.
With the scheduling and rescheduling and more rescheduling, some programs have a large backload of games on the docket. The most extreme slate of makeup games belongs to both the girls basketball teams from Hickory and St. Stephens. Starting this Tuesday, each are scheduled to play eight games over a 12-day stretch.
What should be the biggest news is the first state postseason from the winter, with the state dual wrestling tournament beginning this Saturday. Teams, sites and times will be announced by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Thursday. A preview will be published on Saturday.
This week’s column will give an overview of the program for the sports in each league, as well as some of the key contests therein.
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A
Boys basketball
Given the number of mountain and foothill schools in the league, the NWC survived the week well and played the majority of its scheduled contests. Making the most of the time, South Caldwell (10-4 overall, 3-1 NWC) won a pair of one-score games on the road and currently holds the advantage for the one automatic 4A bid into the state tournament. Alexander Central (15-3, 3-1) had one of those losses to the Spartans on Thursday and started slow the next day against Hibriten (6-9, 0-2) before winning in a rout. However the loss to South Caldwell will make this week’s game at Morganton an important one for the Cougars’ goals.
Freedom (11-4, 3-0) was finally able to play on Saturday and defeated Watauga to take control of the overall conference race, as well as the lone 3A automatic bid.
Key games this week: Tuesday - Alexander Central at Freedom.
Girls basketball
It is not a surprise that Watauga (15-1, 3-0) is at the top of the conference chase. The fact the Pioneers defeated perennial state power Freedom (11-3, 0-2) by 21 in Morganton last Saturday is. The fact that Freedom is tied for last place — yes, it is early — with Ashe County (11-4, 0-2) is showing just how tough this conference is.
Alexander Central (15-2, 3-1) is second with South Caldwell (10-3, 2-2) following and Hibriten (11-4, 0-1) in the middle. The Panthers finally played their first conference game last Friday and looked sluggish on the road at Alexander Central.
There is a lot left to decide for the conference and the state automatic bids, but it certainly appears that all six teams will get to the state tournament. It is further proof that there are no gimmes in this league and teams have to go hard each night.
Key games this week (all of them): Today - Ashe County at Hibriten; Tuesday - Alexander Central at Freedom, Ashe County at Watauga, Hibriten at South Caldwell; Friday - Ashe County at Alexander Central, Freedom at Hibriten, Watauga at South Caldwell; Saturday - Freedom at Ashe County, Watuaga at Hibriten.
Swimming
The conference championship meet is scheduled for Wednesday at Watauga’s pool. The Pioneers have several regional qualifiers from the girls team and will provide a tough challenge for member schools. The boys meet should be a battle among South Caldwell, Freedom and Watauga. Freedom’s Emerson Miller currently is the lone regional qualifier for the boys, having reached marks in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles.
Wrestling
Much of the conference slate finished last week with Watauga (5-10, 3-2) wrapping up the 4A bid from the league for the state dual tournament. It is the first postseason for the Pioneers program since 2001.
The 3A bid will come down to either Ashe County (19-6, 3-0) or Hibriten (17-6, 3-1), which will wrestle for the conference championship and a state tournament bid today. Ashe County, which will host the tri-match, also has a makeup dual against short-handed Freedom today.
Key dual: Today - Hibriten at Ashe County.
WESTERN FOOTHILLS ATHLETIC 3A
Boys basketball
Outside of a makeup game between North Lincoln and West Iredell on Thursday, the league was dormant last week, and the standings are as before.
East Lincoln (14-2 overall, 6-0 WFAC) leads the pack with Hickory (14-1, 5-1) just behind. Those two were scheduled to play last Friday but that game is now scheduled for Feb. 2. Hanging around are North Iredell (10-5, 4-2), North Lincoln (9-6, 3-3) and St. Stephens (12-4, 3-3), and all three will have a chance to make a statement this week with wins. For now, all five schools figure to make the 3A state tournament field with the top two getting automatic bids.
Key games: Tuesday - North Lincoln at Hickory, St. Stephens at North Iredell; Wednesday - East Lincoln at North Lincoln; Friday - St. Stephens at Hickory, North Iredell at North Lincoln.
Girls basketball
COVID hit the WFAC girls squads hard prior to the snowstorm, as only three teams have played as many as six of the eight league games scheduled to be held at this point. St. Stephens, Hickory and North Iredell each have played just four. With the number of makeup games remaining, the teams with the deepest bench could be the one left standing.
East Lincoln (13-2, 5-0) leads the conference with Fred T. Foard (10-5, 4-1), Hickory (6-6, 3-1) and St. Stephens (9-5, 3-1) right behind. East Lincoln has three of the bottom teams from the conference ahead this week and is positioned well to put pressure on the rest of the conference before hitting a stretch of four straight games with its chasers in eight days, starting this Saturday with St. Stephens.
Speaking of the Indians, they have the toughest week ahead, with four road games in five days, three of those against their fellow contenders.
Key games: Tuesday - St. Stephens at North Iredell; Wednesday - St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard; Friday - St. Stephens at Hickory; Saturday - St. Stephens at East Lincoln.
Swimming
The WFAC championship meet moved back to this Thursday with league titles at stake, as well as a final chance for swimmers to hit qualifying marks for regionals.
The girls from St. Stephens are coming off a win at the Catawba County meet two weeks ago and are well positioned to take the conference championship. The Indians are led by Katelyn Parmenter, who is looking to reach her third state meet in three seasons. She has hit regional qualifying marks in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events, and anchored two of the three relay teams that have will swimmers at regional. Riley Caudle and Zoe Coburn have also hit qualifying marks.
Hickory's girls also have a strong field of regional qualifiers with Ella Brett Hitchcock, Emma Pitts and Colby Fields at both individual races and relays.
On the boys' side, Elijah Godfrey leads the way for St. Stephens with regional marks in six different races (he will have to choose two for regionals). Cameron Broos and Sebastian Castellanos-Morales will join Godfrey at regionals. Swimmers to watch from Hickory include regional qualifiers Taylor Day, Charles Fields and Joseph Mogray.
Wrestling:
Moved back a week, 3A state top-ranked (NCMat.com) Fred T. Foard (30-2, 6-0) and No. 3 St. Stephens (30-3, 6-0) will try again to decide the conference championship, as well as which school will likely host the 3A West final, barring an upset.
Key dual: Tuesday - Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens
CATAWBA VALLEY ATHLETIC 2A
Boys basketball
The conference has sifted to three teams that will have the best shot at making the state playoffs with two automatic bids at stake.
West Caldwell (9-7 overall, 6-0 in CVAC) remains unbeaten in the league, though the Warriors had to sweat out a 53-50 win at Bandys (4-12, 2-4) in their last game on Jan. 14. Lincolnton (6-9, 4-1) and Maiden (9-5, 3-1) are the two challengers with Maiden hoping to get key injured players back soon.
The ability to play has hampered the Blue Devils to this point. The school’s playoff run in football delayed the basketball season and Maiden hasn’t played a game since Jan. 7. The Blue Devils will have to knock the rust off with a game against West Lincoln on Tuesday, as Maiden plays both top teams ahead this week.
Key games: Wednesday - Maiden at Lincolnton; Friday - West Caldwell at Maiden.
Girls basketball
Whether it’s from the effect of COVID on teams, or the league is more balanced than expected, there doesn’t seem to be a rhyme or reason for some of the recent results. The best example was a loss by Bandys (9-6, 3-2) at Maiden (4-11, 2-3) followed by a near upset of Newton-Conover (13-2, 4-1) in a game decided by a buzzer-beater. The Red Devils lost to East Burke (6-5, 2-1), which lost to Bandys. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill (5-10, 3-1) struggled in nonconference play, but has held together well in the CVAC.
East Burke is the team to watch this week. The Cavaliers haven’t played since Jan. 4, when they upset Newton-Conover on the road. While they could be rusty from the layoff, the situation of playing both the Red Devils and Bandys this week in its home gym could provide an extra layer of comfort for East Burke.
Key games: Tuesday - Bandys at East Burke; Friday - Newton-Conover at East Burke.
Wrestling
Bandys enters the week ranked No. 1 in the latest 2A state poll by NCMat.com. West Lincoln is ranked second and Newton-Conover third. On the rankwrestlers.com site, which will be used by the NCHSAA for duals and individual seedings, the list is Bandys, Newton-Conover and West Lincoln. What appears to be on the horizon is a regional quad with all three at Bandys on Feb. 2. But first things first.
Bandys (20-5, 4-0) leads the CVAC with wins over both West Lincoln (15-3, 4-1) and Newton-Conover (31-7, 3-2). The Trojans have three duals to make up today against Bunker Hill, East Burke and West Caldwell in a multi-team event that will be held at Newton-Conover.
West Lincoln, which is on track for the second automatic bid, has makeup matches due with East Burke and Lincolnton.
Newton-Conover is home today to face Bunker Hill and Maiden. The Red Devils currently hold the top spot for the lone wild-card spot in the 2A West Region.
MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS 7 2A
As it relates to Patton, the lone area school in the conference. The Panthers (9-3 overall, 3-0 MF7 prior to Saturday’s game at Polk County) are currently in a three-team race in boys basketball with R-S Central (14-2, 4-0) and Hendersonville (16-1, 4-1). Hendersonville was to face both contenders last week with each game pushed back to later weeks. Meanwhile, Patton’s game with R-S Central from Jan. 7 is on tap for this week.
In wrestling, the Panthers (10-15, 3-0) and R-S Central (10-4, 4-0) are in line to claim the two automatic spots for the state dual tournament. The teams were to be a part of a conference quad at Patton last Thursday that is now scheduled for this Tuesday.
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A/2A
As it relates to Draughn, postponements have wrecked the boys basketball schedule with only three of the seven schools playing more than three conference games prior to possible makeup games on Saturday. Draughn (8-6 overall, 3-1 in WHC), which had sat out since playing in a holiday tournament in late December, finally played and routed Draughn on Saturday. The Wildcats will travel to Bakersville on Tuesday to take on WHC leader Mitchell (7-4, 5-1).
Meanwhile, the Wildcats (11-4, 5-1) are tied with Rosman (14-1, 5-1) for second behind Mountain Heritage (9-2, 3-0). Draughn’s lone loss was in overtime at Rosman with the Tigers losing their only game to Mountain Heritage. The Wildcats game at Mitchell (7-6, 3-3) on Tuesday is not a cinch, as the Mountaineers always play tough at home. However, a nonconference game at South Caldwell on Wednesday could be an interesting one for both teams.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/ boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games. Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.)
WEEK OF JAN. 24-29
MONDAY, JAN. 24
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ashe County at Hibriten, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
West Caldwell at East Burke (boys only), 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Tri-match at Ashe County, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom vs. Hibriten
Hibriten at Ashe County
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Multi-Team Event at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
Maiden vs. Newton-Conover, 4 p.m. on Mat 1
East Burke vs. West Lincoln, 4 p.m. on Mat 2
Bunker Hill vs. Bandys, Mat 1
West Caldwell vs. East Burke, Mat 2
Bunker Hill vs. Newton-Conover, Mat 1
Bandys vs. West Caldwell, Mat 2
Bandys vs. East Burke, Mat 1
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn at WHC showdown
TUESDAY, JAN. 25
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A
Hibriten at South Caldwell, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Alexander Central at Freedom, 6:30/8 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
St. Stephens at North Iredell, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
North Lincoln at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at East Burke, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
West Lincoln at Maiden, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill (boys only), 7 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn at Mitchell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
SWIMMING
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Conference Championship Meet, Hickory Foundation YMCA, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
North Iredell, Statesville at Hickory (fieldhouse), 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
East Rutherford, Hendersonville, R-S Central at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
BASKETBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Hickory at Statesville, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Lincolnton at East Burke (girls only), 6 p.m.
Maiden at Lincolnton (boys only), 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at R-S Central, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Nonconference
Draughn at South Caldwell, 6;30/ 8 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Conference Championship Meet, Watauga Recreation Center, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
SWIMMING
Western Foothills 3A Athletic
Conference Championship Meet, Hickory Foundation YMCA, 4:45 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Ashe County at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Hibriten, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Statesville at Fred T. Foard, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hickory, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at West Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Lincolnton at Bandys, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Burke, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
West Caldwell at Maiden (boys only), 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at East Rutherford, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Madison at Draughn, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
NCHSAA WRESTLING DUAL TOURNAMENT FIRST AND SECOND ROUND
Teams/sites to be announced Jan. 27
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Watauga at Hibriten, 2:15/ 3:45 p.m.
Freedom at Ashe County, 3:30/ 5 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
St. Stephens at East Lincoln (girls only), noon
North Iredell at Hickory (girls only), 1 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at Maiden (boys only), 3 p.m.
SPORTING EVENTS STILL TO BE RESCHEDULED
Patton at Chase basketball DH (1/14)
Bandys at Bunker Hill basketball DH (1/18)
Freedom at Hibriten girls basketball (1/20)
West Lincoln at Bandys basketball DH (1/21)
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton basketball DH (1/21)