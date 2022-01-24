WEEKLY WATCH: Local sports return to action

While COVID-19 quarantines inconvenienced athletic directors trying to schedule makeup games, last week’s snowstorm and the aftereffects made life a mess for them. Of the entire schedule involving all 36 schools from the five conferences in which area schools are affiliated, just 13 contests were held in basketball, wrestling and swimming.

With the scheduling and rescheduling and more rescheduling, some programs have a large backload of games on the docket. The most extreme slate of makeup games belongs to both the girls basketball teams from Hickory and St. Stephens. Starting this Tuesday, each are scheduled to play eight games over a 12-day stretch.

What should be the biggest news is the first state postseason from the winter, with the state dual wrestling tournament beginning this Saturday. Teams, sites and times will be announced by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Thursday. A preview will be published on Saturday.

This week’s column will give an overview of the program for the sports in each league, as well as some of the key contests therein.

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A

Boys basketball