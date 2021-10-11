WEEKLY WATCH: Loads of important sporting events coming up

There was the upset at Bandys in 2019, when an 0-3 Bears team stood tall against the defending South Fork 2A Conference champions and a state quarterfinalist and came away with a 12-9 win. Later that season, the Bears used a last-minute touchdown to edge Draughn, which gave the Bears the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s second automatic state playoff bid. Last spring, the Bears were blown out by Hibriten before blitzing the rest of the conference for another second-place finish. The year ended in a rout at Hendersonville, but clearly Patrick Clark had the Bears believing and the program ascending.

This season, Albert Reid has taken Bunker Hill further up the path of conference contender. After outlasting West Lincoln to start this month, Bunker Hill enters the week at 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. The Bears play a makeup game tonight at East Burke before a short week of preparation to get ready to welcome Maiden.

For the most part, the Blue Devils (7-0, 4-0) have sprinted by everyone, scoring 40 or more in five of the seven games. But when it has had to, the Maiden defense has stepped up to make plays and that was the difference for a win in a hostile environment at West Lincoln. That could serve the Blue Devils well in front of a crowd in Claremont that wants to see the streak end.