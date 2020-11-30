WEEKLY WATCH: Lighter week ahead, but still plenty on tap

It’s week three of volleyball and cross country, as the students return from Thanksgiving break. Unfortunately, the story for this week is as much about off-the-field as on-the-field. Here is a quick look at what’s going on around the Hickory-metro region.
1) Maiden and Bandys volleyball on hold
At this point last week, defending South Fork 2A Conference champion Maiden was 2-0 and looking ahead to a big three-match stretch with 2019 conference co-runner-ups Lake Norman Charter and East Lincoln, along with nemesis North Lincoln sandwiched in between. However, the matches were put on hiatus by Maiden due to health concerns from COVID-19. A fourth match scheduled for this Thursday at Newton-Conover is currently set to take place a day later.
Meanwhile, Bandys, which is making a strong bid for an automatic state playoff berth from the South Fork 2A Conference, won back-to-back matches at home against Lincolnton and East Lincoln — a five-set thriller — on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, the team announced it had postponed matches scheduled this week at West Lincoln and at home vs. Lake Norman Charter.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has set a limit of two matches a week for volleyball teams. However, schools can bump that up to three to deal with postponements due to COVID-19 and weather issues. That will leave both Maiden and Bandys with heavy match loads in the coming weeks.
With the numbers of COVID-19 cases rising in Catawba County and across the region, the concern about how the sports season will play out seems to be growing. Two of the county schools — St. Stephens and Fred T. Foard — went ahead with senior nights last week, despite neither school reaching the halfway point of the season. Maiden and Bandys' predicaments may be the story of other schools in the near future.
2) Watauga at St. Stephens cross country (today)
The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference had two teams qualify for the 3A boys cross country state meet a year ago. Weather permitting, they are scheduled to meet in a conference dual meet today at River Bend Middle School. The race is set for two miles.
Watauga is the defending 3A West Region champion and finished fourth at the 3A state meet held in Kernersville. The top returner is Korben Anderson, who was 42nd at the state meet.
St. Stephens finished fourth at last year’s 3A West race to qualify for the program’s first state meet since 2014. The Indians return almost everyone from the squad that was 13th at the state meet. Sophomore Isaac Cruz, 70th at the state meet a year ago, has won both dual conference meets this season with Jackson Black following behind in second. Jeremy Brown, Caleb Ledford and Payce Sherrill also return and have scored team points for the Indians in the two meets this season. Brown is the only senior among the bunch, so St. Stephens may be on the way to several years of success with a growing program.
3) McDowell at Hickory volleyball (tonight)
Hickory High is off to a 3-0 start with sweeps in all three Northwestern 3A/4A Conference matches. The Red Tornadoes will face off against the top 4A school in the conference tonight, as they’ll host McDowell.
The Titans are 2-1 with the only loss at defending champ Watauga. McDowell held its own against the Pioneers in the first set at a match a couple of weeks ago, losing 25-21. Watauga then took care of business 25-18, 25-7.
Hickory’s order of business this week is to keep pace with Watauga, also 3-0 in the conference. After the match against McDowell, the Red Tornadoes travel to winless Freedom Wednesday. If all goes to plan, it’ll set up a match of conference unbeatens next Monday at home against Watauga.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Week of Nov. 30-Dec. 4
MONDAY, NOV. 30
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference (2-mile races)
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 3:30 p.m.
Hickory at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.
Watauga at St. Stephens (River Bend Middle School), 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
McDowell at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Iredell at East Burke, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill, Draughn, Patton at Hibriten (Lenoir Greenway), 3:30 p.m.
East Burke, West Caldwell, West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Draughn, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Patton at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Watauga, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Freedom, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at McDowell, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
McDowell at South Caldwell, 3:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 3:30 p.m.
Watauga at Hickory, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
South Caldwell at Alexander Central (nonconference match), 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Patton, 6 p.m.
Draughn at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
VOLLEYBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
