WEEKLY WATCH: Lighter week ahead, but still plenty on tap

With the numbers of COVID-19 cases rising in Catawba County and across the region, the concern about how the sports season will play out seems to be growing. Two of the county schools — St. Stephens and Fred T. Foard — went ahead with senior nights last week, despite neither school reaching the halfway point of the season. Maiden and Bandys' predicaments may be the story of other schools in the near future.

2) Watauga at St. Stephens cross country (today)

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference had two teams qualify for the 3A boys cross country state meet a year ago. Weather permitting, they are scheduled to meet in a conference dual meet today at River Bend Middle School. The race is set for two miles.

Watauga is the defending 3A West Region champion and finished fourth at the 3A state meet held in Kernersville. The top returner is Korben Anderson, who was 42nd at the state meet.