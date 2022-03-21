WEEKLY WATCH: Key contests coming in Western Foothills conference

A couple of weeks into the schedule and already some of the races among area conferences are beginning to take shape.

This week’s column will have a heavy focus on the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference (WFAC), which has several key contests coming up. I’ll also take a look at one team that is a contender in all six sports this spring.

Western Foothills baseball: East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard baseball (Tuesday); St. Stephens at North Lincoln baseball (Tuesday); St. Stephens at East Lincoln baseball (Friday); North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard baseball (Friday)

When the N.C. High School Athletic Association put together the realignment of conference for the four-year period that started this fall, of particular interest to me was the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference. The grouping brought together two schools each from the Northwestern 3A/4A, North Piedmont 3A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A conferences. It’s made before several exciting seasons within the conglomerate, especially in volleyball (two schools in the 3A West final), wrestling (three schools ranked in the state top ten) and boys’ basketball (six schools won first-round games).

And so, we turn to spring and there’s another exciting season ongoing in baseball. As the opening three weeks of the season have played out, the four teams that appeared to have the best shot to make a run at the top are doing so.

East Lincoln (6-0, 3-0) won the South Fork 2A conference last season and were three outs from the 2A West final before Forbush ambushed the Mustangs with four runs in the top of the 7th and won 6-4.

North Lincoln (6-0, 3-0) returned from the lost COVID-19 season in 2020 with hopes of defending its 2019 2A state championship. The Knights finished second in the South Fork before losing in the first round to eventual 2A state runner-up R-S Central.

St. Stephens (6-0, 3-0) finished second in the Northwestern 3A/4A but was the top 3A school in the conference and advanced to the playoffs.

The Indians rode the playoffs in the 3A state quarterfinal round before Sun Valley routed them 10-0 to advance to the West final.

Foard (4-1, 2-0) played in a winner-take-all game with Bunker Hill in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference game but lost to the Bears and eventually was routed in the first round.

This week, it is the Lincoln and Catawba County schools facing each other with all four playing one at home and one on the road. The rivals will have their in-county meetings next week, so by then, we’ll likely have an idea of which teams to keep an eye on late into April and in the postseason. But, given the recent success, it could be that these four play this chase to the top down to the final game. Should be an interesting week.

Bandys conference title runs Normally, I’ll use this column to highlight the best contests of the week. However, occasionally I’ll try to draw the reader’s attention to something longer term. With that in mind, the question that comes to my mind is, what to make of Bandys this spring?

The Trojans enter the week with a lot of momentum throughout the spring programs. Currently, Bandys is tied for first in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference (CVAC) in baseball (5-3 overall, 3-1 CVAC) with East Burke and Lincolnton, and leading the conference in softball (7-1, 4-0).

As league play starts in girls soccer this week, the Trojans are 2-0-1 overall with a 16-1 scoring margin. The interesting part here is the CVAC doesn’t contain 2A state champions Lake Norman Charter or East Lincoln in the mix, teams Bandys, Maiden and Newton-Conover had to battle the past four years.

In tennis, Bandys is 2-1 overall, as league play will try to start again after rainouts Thursday. The Trojans finished third (5-2) in the South Fork last year, but North Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter, which ended up 1-2 last year, have moved into new leagues. At the least, Bandys is looking for its first dual playoff spot since 2014.

In track and field, the Trojans swept the first conference meet of the season last week with two boys and four girls already hitting qualifying marks for regionals.

In golf, Bandys won the first conference round two weeks and lost by a stroke to East Burke last week.

Admittedly, there is a long, long way to go, but could the Trojans sweep the CVAC in all spring sports? It’s a tough task to win league titles in one sport, much less six, but this is worth keeping an eye on long term.

Western Foothills Tennis: North Lincoln at Hickory boys tennis (Tuesday); St. Stephens at Hickory boys tennis (Thursday)

As mentioned above in baseball, the WFAC looks to have a tough chase ahead in boys’ tennis duals. The difference here is that only two teams are guaranteed to make the dual team playoffs.

Three conference champions from a year ago are now in the same league, and a fourth team could surpass them all. Hickory, which won the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference last season, enters the week at 4-0 overall, which includes a victory over East Lincoln last week to open the conference season. North Lincoln, which won the South Fork 2A, was shutout in its initial dual event of the season last week at South Point. Fred T. Foard, winners of the Northwestern Foothills 2A, is 5-0 overall after winning its WFAC opener against North Iredell.

The fourth team is a curiosity, in that it hasn’t played in the state dual tennis tournament since 2008. St. Stephens improved to 7-0 after its WFAC opener against West Iredell last week. The Indians have won 60 of 62 matches to this point.

Until proven different, Hickory, led by defending 3A state doubles champions Costen Holtzman and Griffin Lovern, appears to be the team to beat, as the Red Tornadoes have not lost since the 2019 playoffs. They’ll get a chance to put a hold on the conference title in taking on North Lincoln and St. Stephens this week, both on their home court.

East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard girls soccer (Tuesday)

In writing about St. Stephens and Hickory girls soccer last week, I mentioned that East Lincoln and Fred T. Foard will likely be along for the ride for in the WFAC. The Tigers will host East Lincoln on Tuesday for the first of the two conference matches.

The curiosity here will be the contrast of the high-scoring offense of the Mustangs against the stingy defense of Foard. After losing its first match in the season opener to South Point, last season’s 2A West finalist, East Lincoln (4-1 overall, 1-0 WFAC) has scored 24 fouls in winning the next four matches. Foard (4-0-1) has not allowed a goal this season and surrendered only three total over the last 20. The Tigers are not much offensively — 13 goals scored in five matches — but they battle at midfield, are tough as nails to get around on the backline, and are stuffed by a Division I keeper in Alexis Wolgemuth.

St. Stephens at East Lincoln softball (Friday)

In WFAC softball, East Lincoln, St. Stephens, Foard and North Lincoln enter the week unbeaten in the league. And like their baseball classmates, the Catawba and Lincoln county schools will play each other this week. However, the curious match will be East Lincoln and St. Stephens.

East Lincoln is unbeaten at 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the conference and is looking to improve on its 2A West final appearance from last season. St. Stephens (5-1, 3-0) has won five in a row since getting blanked by Bandys in the season opener.

The two teams have combined to surrender 13 wins in the combined 12 games with East Lincoln bashing opponents for 76 runs.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba county schools affiliated with the NCHSAA. Schedules are subject to change without notice.

WEEK OF MARCH 21-26

MONDAY, MARCH 21

BASEBALL

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Mountain Foothills 7 2A at Mimosa Hills, Morganton (Patton hosts) 1 p.m.

Northwestern 3A/4A at Orchard Hills, Granite Falls (South Caldwell hosts), 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 6 p.m.

Non-conference

Patton at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Alexander Central at Mooresville, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at Asheville, 6 p.m.

North Iredell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Polk County, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Brevard, 4 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Madison, at Mars Hill College, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Ashe County, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Watauga, 6:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 6:30 p.m.

North Iredell at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

West Caldwell at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.

East Burke at Lincolnton, 7 p.m.

Maiden at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bandys, 7 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Avery County, 6 p.m.

Non-conference

McDowell at Patton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Western Highlands 1A/2A at Connestee Falls, Brevard (Rosman hosts), 1 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A at West Port, Denver (North Lincoln hosts, nine holes), 2:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A at River Oaks (Bunker Hill hosts, nine holes), 3:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Northwestern/ The Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills

Asheville at Patton, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at St. Stephens, 5/ 6:30 p.m

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.

St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

North Iredell at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Maiden at East Burke, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at Bandys, 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

East Rutherford at Patton, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Ashe County, 5 p.m.

Hibriten at Freedom, 6 p.m.

South Caldwell at Watauga, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

North Iredell at Hickory, 4 p.m.

East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 6:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.

Maiden at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bandys, 6 p.m.

West Caldwell at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Avery County at Draughn, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

Alexander Central at Freedom, 4 p.m.

South Caldwell at Hibriten, 4 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 4 p.m.

North Lincoln at Hickory, 4 p.m.

St. Stephens at North Iredell, 4 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke at Bandys, 4 p.m.

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.

Maiden at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.

West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory, Statesville, West Iredell (also non-conference teams East Wilkes, N.C. School for the Deaf) at North Iredell, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

BASEBALL

Non-conference

West Iredell at Bandys, 4:30 p.m.

Draughn at McDowell, 6:30 p.m.

Cherryville at Maiden, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Owen, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Non-conference

West Caldwell at Freedom, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 6 p.m.

East Burke at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Lincolnton at Draughn, 6 p.m.

South Caldwell at North Davidson, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at East Rutherford, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central, Freedom at Watauga, 4:30 p.m.

Ashe County, Hibriten, East Rutherford (non-conference) at South Caldwell, 4:30 p.m

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard, St. Stephens at Statesville, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

BASEBALL

Non-conference

Mooresville at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A at Deer Brook (West Lincoln hosts, nine holes), 3:30 p.m.

Watauga at Alexander Central (non-conference), Brushy Mountain. Taylorsville, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

East Burke at Bandys, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at Maiden, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at R-S Central, 6 p.m.

Non-conference

Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.

Hibriten at Freedom, 4 p.m.

South Caldwell at Watauga, 4 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

St. Stephens at Hickory, 4 p.m.

Statesville at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.

Newton-Conover at East Burke, 4 p.m.

West Caldwell at Maiden, 4 p.m.

West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys, Maiden, West Lincoln, Patton (non-conference). at East Burke, 4 p.m.

Lincolnton, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell, (non-conference teams: Ashe County, Burns, Draughn, Shelby) at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Alexander Central at Watauga, 6:30 p.m.

Freedom at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory at West Iredell, 6 p.m.

North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 6:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at East Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.

Maiden at Lincolnton, 7 p.m.

West Lincoln at East Burke, 7 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mitchell at Draughn, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory at West Iredell, 6 p.m.

North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

Non-conference

Freedom at Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

TC Roberson at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

LACROSSE

Non-conference

St. Stephens at Community School of Davidson, 5/ 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Watauga, 6 p.m.

Ashe County at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Freedom at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory at West Iredell, 6 p.m.

North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Maiden at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at East Burke, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mitchell at Draughn, 6 p.m.

Non-conference

Patton at Avery County, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

TRACK AND FIELD

Alexander Central at Olympic Trojan Invitational, Olympic High, Charlotte, 9:45 a.m.