WEEKLY WATCH: Keeping an eye on area spring sports

And that’s where Alexander Central comes in. If there’s a team that looks to be a championship contender, it’s the Cougars. You may recall this team was the 3A state runner-up last season. A state runner-up team with five freshmen and a sophomore returning. Alexander Central is 3-0 after two wins this past weekend against teams they beat in last season’s playoffs on the way to winning the 3A West title. There’s a long way to go, but as the Cougars go along here, one has to wonder how good this group can be this year. And next year. And as seniors. Of course, nothing is guaranteed in sports, but the potential for something special is there.

After scoring three against a pitcher, who’s a Tennessee commit, in Saturday’s win over North Buncombe, there is some wonder whether a trap game is ahead. Could it be West Wilkes on Monday, a team that is 3-0 and outscored the opposition 55-0 to this point? Or, could it be Bandys, a team that’s likely looking for a signature win? A win at Alexander Central would qualify. Or, could it be that the Cougars are focused on taking what they thought belonged to them last spring — a state title.

Lincoln Charter at Fred T. Foard baseball (Friday)