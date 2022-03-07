WEEKLY WATCH: Keeping an eye on area spring sports

The first week of spring high school sports in the area went off without a hitch – no weather issues, no COVID-19 quarantines – and we get a look at potential stories that have begun to develop. That’ll be the focus for the week as much of the competition is non-conference. Here is some of the best to come.
Bandys at Alexander Central softball (Wednesday)
It was pretty cool to watch the Bandys wrestling team take the journey the past three years from an 8-30 squad to a state championship. There were hints of things happening, especially during the COVID season, that made me think some special things could occur.
With that in mind, we turn to Bandys softball. Now, I’m not saying this is a championship caliber club — It’s too early to know that. But this is a program that could be in a situation to grow and develop, and is absolutely worth keeping an eye on.
In seeing the team’s win over Fred T. Foard last week, it’s clear that the squad has a lineup that can smack the ball around and take advantage of mistakes. It’s also a group that came out of the fire that was in a tight race last year for limited playoff spots out of the former South Fork 2A Conference. The Trojans are still looking for their first postseason win since 2014 and perhaps there are more growing pains to come.
And that’s where Alexander Central comes in. If there’s a team that looks to be a championship contender, it’s the Cougars. You may recall this team was the 3A state runner-up last season. A state runner-up team with five freshmen and a sophomore returning. Alexander Central is 3-0 after two wins this past weekend against teams they beat in last season’s playoffs on the way to winning the 3A West title. There’s a long way to go, but as the Cougars go along here, one has to wonder how good this group can be this year. And next year. And as seniors. Of course, nothing is guaranteed in sports, but the potential for something special is there.
After scoring three against a pitcher, who’s a Tennessee commit, in Saturday’s win over North Buncombe, there is some wonder whether a trap game is ahead. Could it be West Wilkes on Monday, a team that is 3-0 and outscored the opposition 55-0 to this point? Or, could it be Bandys, a team that’s likely looking for a signature win? A win at Alexander Central would qualify. Or, could it be that the Cougars are focused on taking what they thought belonged to them last spring — a state title.
Lincoln Charter at Fred T. Foard baseball (Friday)
Last week’s column spoke of a game between Foard and Bunker Hill, former conference rivals that could continue that battle. It turned into no contest at all, after Foard trounced the Bears 15-0. The Tigers used that as a springboard into a 3-0 week to open the season, which included a win in the Western Foothills Athletic 2A Conference opener at North Iredell. It would seem that Foard, along with East Lincoln, North Lincoln and St. Stephens, could make the league a fun one to follow.
They’ll get a decent test on Friday as the Tigers host Lincoln Charter. One of the better 1A programs in the NCHSAA prior to their bump up in class for this season, the Eagles won 20 or more in the last three full seasons and were a state quarterfinalist last season. Lincoln Charter walloped 4A Mallard Creek to open the season last week and defeated Maiden.
Should be an interesting game for both teams as each continues to set the bar of expectations for the season yet to be played.
Maiden at Fred T. Foard girls soccer (Thursday)
One regret from last week’s column was not including a match that involved Fred T. Foard at AC Reynolds.
Foard returns a large number of players from a team that won the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference last year and went to the second round before losing in a shootout. However, the Tigers were to take on a Rockets team that made it to the 3A West final last year and has a pair of Division I signees.
But, Foard, and its own Division I commit — goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth, who’s headed to Marshall — can play defense and play it well, and they proved it by shutting out AC Reynolds 1-0. In fact, defense has been Foard’s signature for two seasons now, as it has allowed three goals since the start of the 2021 campaign.
Facing the challenge will be Maiden, which opened last week with two wins by a combined 15-0 margin. With both Lake Norman Charter (2A state champions) and East Lincoln moving on to 3A, the Blue Devils, who were third in the South Fork 2A last year, figure to be a main contender in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference. The match at Foard figures to give the Blue Devils a better idea about what they have on offense, especially when facing the stone wall that has been the Tigers.
Girls lacrosse: TC Roberson at St Stephens (Tuesday); Hickory at TC Roberson (Thursday)
First, a word about the conference names: As the sport of lacrosse continues to develop in the state, the conferences combine schools that play sports in other conferences. In years past, the conference names were something like “Conference 19” — very orderly and dry. With the reorganization of the leagues, the NCHSAA went all out with new names. Seeing that Asheville, TC Roberson, Watauga, Patton, Hickory and St. Stephens are in the same conference for lacrosse, the official name of the lacrosse conference listed is (I’m not making this up) the “Northwestern/ The Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills” Conference.
When this girls part of this league finished up last year, Hickory ran the table at 7-0 with St. Stephens coming in second and TC Roberson in third. As the other three teams continue to develop its programs, it figures that the top three are the ones to battle for the N.T.M.W.F.M.C. title.
Hickory has been the team to beat the past few years, but St. Stephens continues to develop. The Indians hope to build off a season during which it qualified for the postseason for the first time, then had to sit out due to positive tests for COVID.
Hibriten at East Lincoln soccer tournament (Wednesday/Friday)
Another team returns a majority of from a playoff appearance from last season is Hibriten. In fact, of the 62 goals scored by the Panthers last season, only one was scored by a senior. Further, 45 of the 62 were scored by a freshman or sophomore. Plus, their starting keeper was a sophomore.
Hibriten went 3-0 last week, but the big story of the week was a 1-0 win over Hickory. It was the first win over the Red Tornadoes in five years and just the second since 2013. (3-8-1 in that stretch). It’s the type of win that could put further momentum into a growing program.
This week, the Panthers will play in a tournament being held at East Lincoln with two 2021 playoff teams ahead. They’ll get Central Academy in the first round on Wednesday, then either East Lincoln or last year’s 2A West runner-up South Point in Friday’s contest.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. All lacrosse matches are girls/ boys doubleheader unless noted.
WEEK OF MARCH 7-12
MONDAY, MARCH 7
BASEBALL
Non-conference
Hickory at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten vs. East Wilkes (Classic at the Creek Tournament) at West Wilkes, 7 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Mountain Foothills 7 2A at Cleghorn Golf, noon.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-conference
West Caldwell at Patton 5 p.m.
Hibriten at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Non-conference
Patton at Hickory, 4 p.m.
East Burke at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Maiden at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
West Wilkes at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
East Rutherford at Patton, 4:30 p.m.
Non-conference
Hickory at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 8
BASEBALL
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 7 p.m.
Maiden at East Burke, 7 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bandys, 7 p.m.
Non-conference
Draughn at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Alexander Central at West Rowan, 6:30 p.m.
Avery County at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Northwestern/ The Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills
Asheville at Hickory, 5/6:30 p.m.
TC Roberson at St. Stephens, 5/6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-conference
Draughn at Freedom, 5 p.m.
Bandys at West Iredell, 5:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Charlotte Latin, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Maiden at East Burke, 6 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Non-conference
Watauga at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Hickory at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Ashe County, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Non-conference
Bandys at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
East Burke at Draughn, 4 p.m.
Maiden at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
BASEBALL
Non-conference
Hickory at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.
West Iredell at Bandys, 4:30 p.m.
Patton at Draughn, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 6:30 p.m.
East Rutherford at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Hibriten at West Wilkes (Classic at the Creek Tournament), 7 p.m.
South Caldwell at Tuscola, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
Non-conference
Davie County at St. Stephens, 5/6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-conference
Hickory Christian Academy at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Draughn at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Hibriten vs. Central Academy at East Lincoln Tournament, 5 p.m.
Patton at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.
Bandys at West Rowan, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Non-conference
West Caldwell at Patton, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Freedom at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Polk County at Patton, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwestern 3A/4A
Freedom, South Caldwell, Wilkes Central (non-conf.) at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
Ashe County, Watauga at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 10
BASEBALL
Non-conference
Hibriten vs. Mt. Airy (Classic at the Creek Tournament) at West Wilkes, 4:30 p.m.
Hickory at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
West Rowan at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A at Glen Oaks (Bandys hosts, 9 holes), 3:30 p.m.
Watauga vs. Hibriten at Cedar Rock, Lenoir, 3 p.m.
LACROSSE
Northwestern/ The Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills
Hickory at TC Roberson, 5/6:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Patton, 5/6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-conference
Bandys at Bessemer City, 5 p.m.
Davie County at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Crest, 6 p.m.
Maiden at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Non-conference
Draughn at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Burns, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ashe County at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
Non-conference
Draughn at East Burke, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
Maiden at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bunker Hill Kickoff Meet, (Bunker Hill, Bandys, East Burke, Draughn, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, Patton, St. Stephens, West Caldwell) 4 p.m.
Lincolnton, West Lincoln at Maiden, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
BASEBALL
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Bandys, 7 p.m.
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.
Maiden at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Non-conference
Lincoln Charter at Fred T. Foard, 6:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at West Stanly, 6:30 p.m.
Patton at Freedom, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-conference
Hibriten at East Lincoln tournament (East Lincoln or South Point), TBA
Newton-Conover at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
Patton at Freedom, 5 p.m.
South Caldwell at Asheville, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, (time not listed)
East Burke at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Maiden at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
Non-conference
Ardrey Kell at Freedom, 5 p.m.
Avery at Patton, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Lincoln, 5 p.m.
AC Reynolds at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Alexander Central at North Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
BASEBALL
Non-conference
Alexander Central at Davie County, 2 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bandys, East Burke, Freedom at Brooks Invitational, Huntersville Sports Complex, 10:30 a.m.