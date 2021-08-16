WEEKLY WATCH: It's time for Week 1 of fall season

After the COVID-19 pandemic completely transformed the athletic schedule for the 2020-21 school year, the schedule looks more normal for 2021-22. This week, the fall season begins with nonconference matchups in several sports.
Here are some of the sporting events that stand out in Week 1:
1) St. Stephens at Bandys football (Friday)This Friday, another Lowman takes the field at Bandys as a head coach.
The name Lowman is synonymous with Bandys football. The field at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium is named Randy Lowman Field, in honor of the man who was the head coach of the Trojans for 26 of the 38 seasons he was in the program. With a record of 206-118-1, he led Bandys to six conference titles and three West Regional titles.
Upon his retirement after the 2012 season, son Trent, who played under his father and later was an assistant with him, took the head coach’s whistle and led the team for five seasons. Trent Lowman left the school in the spring of 2018 for East Surry, where he has led that program to three straight championship games, including the 2019 1AA title.
Kyle Lowman also has been a fixture at Bandys, leading the school as a player to the 1996 2A state championship game, and later as an assistant from 2000 to 2019.
On Friday, Kyle will, indeed, become the third Lowman to step on the field at Bandys as a head coach. However, the Trojans faithful will root for this Lowman to go down to defeat. For Kyle will walk onto the field as a visiting head coach.
Kyle Lowman was named the head man at St. Stephens after Wayne Hicks stepped down following the COVID season held last spring. In taking on the Indians, he hopes to turn around a program that was 30-56 under Hicks over the past eight seasons, including a 2-5 mark last year.
Serendipitously, the first game for Lowman as the Indians’ leader will be on the field named for his father, where he hopes to beat the Trojans to capture his first win. It could be a tall task for the Indians, who has one win over Bandys (2015) since 2006, which was the last time St. Stephens won at Bandys.
The Trojans are hoping to bounce back after a couple of tough years. After getting to the 2AA state quarterfinals in 2018, Bandys is 6-12 overall, including a 1-5 mark last spring.
2) Ledford at
Fred T. Foard boys
soccer (tonight)Foard begins the 2021 season where it left off last spring — facing Ledford.
With the realignment of conferences, both Foard and Ledford move up to the 3A classification and will start that tenure with a rematch of last season’s 2A state quarterfinal.
The COVID season for the Tigers came to a halt last March at Ledford with a 5-3 loss, but the score was not an indication of how tight the game was.
With a bounce here and there last March, Foard could have advanced to its first regional final since 2014. Ledford blitzed out to a 3-0 lead in the first half, but the Tigers roared back within 3-2 and had multiple chances to tie the match in the second half. Foard dominated play over the final 40 minutes, but was unable to get the equalizer. With the Tigers having to pull players up to try and extend the match and save their season, Ledford scored late and advanced with a 5-3 win.
Ledford had its own moments of rue in the 2A West final. A pair of own goals early in the first half was enough to sink the Panthers at Hibriten.
3) Foard girls tennis vs. Alexander Central (Wednesday), at Maiden (Thursday)
One story to follow during the fall season is the quest of Alexis Wolgemuth to capture a fourth state title in girls tennis. As a freshman and sophomore, Wolgemuth teamed up with Emily Campbell and Hannah Cummings, respectively, to win the 2A state doubles title. Nearly two months ago, Wolgemuth moved into singles competition and won the 2A singles title.
So far during her singles career, Wolgemuth has suffered two losses, both coming in her freshman year in 2018, and both coming against Maiden’s senior Zoe Huffman, who later wrapped up her fourth state title that year. In fact, the Tigers’ senior has lost just one set over the last two seasons, that one coming in June’s 2A singles title match.
With Foard moving up to the 3A classification, Wolgemuth will get a new gauntlet of challengers, all looking to knock off the current queen of the 2As. Her season is scheduled to start this week with matches against Alexander Central and Maiden.
4) Maiden at Foard volleyball (Tuesday), Foard at Bandys (Thursday)
The past two seasons were special ones for Foard’s volleyball team. The Tigers were 51-1 overall and captured back-to-back 2A state titles. Last season, Foard went 19-0 and lost just one set in doing so. The dominant 2020-21 season enabled head coach Meredith Lombardi to win the North Carolina High School Athletic Association female coach of the year award.
The calendar has flipped, and the Tigers will have new challenges ahead, the first of which is replacing four seniors, including two-time state championship MVP Michelle Thao. Despite the losses, the Tigers still have plenty of firepower returning with talented frontline players Martina Foster and Averie Dale. Both Sarah Lingle and Haley Johnston return to share the setter position and much of the backline is due to come back.
Foard’s volleyball team moves on to 3A competition this season in what appears to be a stacked Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference. Before that league begins play, the Tigers will prepare with a tough nonconference schedule. The title defense starts with a home match against Maiden and a trip to Bandys, both of which figure to battle for the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference title down the road.
5) Newton-Conover soccer at Hickory (tonight), vs. Shelby (Wednesday)
After a run at multiple state titles through the 2010s, the last couple of years for Newton-Conover have been a step back from those standards. The Red Devils were finally caught and surpassed by East Lincoln during the last two seasons to close out the South Fork 2A Conference term. The Red Devils finished second and advanced to the playoffs, but suffered a rare first-round defeat in a 3-1 loss at Ledford.
The Red Devils begin the climb again to what they hope is a return to the glory days, which includes a conference title. In doing so, they’re not taking the easy way out. The schedule for the first week: a match at Hickory and a match at home vs. Shelby.
Last season, the Red Tornadoes got the unlucky draw of a No. 16 seed, but nearly used the road warrior act to get to the 3A state final before eventual state champion Weddington spoiled the fun with a late rally in the 3A West final. Hickory will have a lot to replace at the start of the season, including its top three scorers (Carter Holt, Patrick Ceccato and Jose Vallecillos), center back Ben Boston and goalkeeper Mackenzie Tonks.
Shelby advanced to the second round of the 2A playoffs last season before losing in overtime at Foard.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, as they often follow JV matches. Contact the school for information on ticket policies and to confirm time of the event.)
WEEK OF AUG. 16-21
MONDAY, AUG. 16
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Challenger at Bandys, 5 p.m.
East Burke at Patton, 5 p.m.
Maiden at Cherryville, 5:30 p.m.
Mallard Creek at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
McDowell at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Surry Central, 6:30 p.m.
Wilkes Central at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Forest Hills at Bunker Hill, 6:40 p.m.
Ledford at Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Alexander Central at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Avery County, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Maiden at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
South Iredell at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Bandys at North Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Freedom at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
Maiden at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hibriten at Ashe County, 5 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom, 5 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Bessemer City at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Freedom at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Central Arts & Technology Academy (CATA) at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Shelby at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
Bandys at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.
Patton at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Alexander Central at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
North Lincoln at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Crest at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
Draughn at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.
Ashe County at Hickory, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
CROSS COUNTRY
East Burke at Fleet Feet Kickoff, Henry Fork River Park, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Patton at Draughn, 5 p.m.
West Henderson at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 6:40 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Fred T. Foard at Maiden, 4 p.m.
University Christian at Hickory, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Lincoln Charter at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Patton at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.
Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Hickory, 6 p.m.
North Wilkes at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
FOOTBALL
Nonconference
Draughn at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, 7:30 p.m.
East Burke at Patton, 7:30 p.m.
East Lincoln at Hibriten, 7:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Maiden, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Crest, 7:30 p.m.
Hickory at Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Polk County, 7:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Bandys, 7:30 p.m.
Stuart Cramer at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Freedom at Draughn, 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln Charter at Bunker Hill 5:30 p.m.