WEEKLY WATCH: It's time for Week 1 of fall season

After the COVID-19 pandemic completely transformed the athletic schedule for the 2020-21 school year, the schedule looks more normal for 2021-22. This week, the fall season begins with nonconference matchups in several sports.

Here are some of the sporting events that stand out in Week 1:

1) St. Stephens at Bandys football (Friday)This Friday, another Lowman takes the field at Bandys as a head coach.

The name Lowman is synonymous with Bandys football. The field at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium is named Randy Lowman Field, in honor of the man who was the head coach of the Trojans for 26 of the 38 seasons he was in the program. With a record of 206-118-1, he led Bandys to six conference titles and three West Regional titles.

Upon his retirement after the 2012 season, son Trent, who played under his father and later was an assistant with him, took the head coach’s whistle and led the team for five seasons. Trent Lowman left the school in the spring of 2018 for East Surry, where he has led that program to three straight championship games, including the 2019 1AA title.

Kyle Lowman also has been a fixture at Bandys, leading the school as a player to the 1996 2A state championship game, and later as an assistant from 2000 to 2019.