WEEKLY WATCH: Important week ahead in local athletics

Oh boy, what a huge week in high school sports in the area. The first conference championships of the 2022 fall season will be awarded in girls tennis and girls golf. Volleyball is wrapping up the regular season with playoff spots and seedings on the line. Two area conferences have the final two league unbeatens facing off in football. One of the largest cross country meets in the state with 500 participants registered takes place. And boys soccer has key matches as well.

No matter your sport, this column will have something for you.

CROSS COUNTRY UNITED WAY INVITATIONALAccording to registrations listed on NC.MileSplit.com, 500 runners from 23 schools have signed up for the annual event held at Southside Park in Newton.

“This meet is unlike any other in which these runners participate,” said race director John Hall. “We offer great athletic competition, but we also feature a theme and make a concerted effort to pass along good life lessons to our participants. We give each athlete and coach a T-shirt and other gifts. We feed them and their families, and we foster a number of community service projects, which are required of each team entering our races.”

The event is split into four races with the participating 1A and 2A schools starting at 3:20 p.m. with the boys race, followed by the girls. The 3A and 4A boys and girls races start at 4:40 p.m.

Among the names to watch from area conference schools in the girls’ races are Katherine Hopkins of Lincolnton, who has the overall top seeded time of those registered, Katie Deacon of Freedom and Meah Walsh of East Burke. Among the higher-seeded runners on the boys’ side are Ryan Sedlacek of Hibriten, Colby Anderson of Freedom, Hunter Smathers of Maiden and Gabe Wykle of Patton, all of whom have sub-18 minute times in the 5K this season.

VOLLEYBALLIn the lead up to the beginning of the state tournament on Oct. 22, area volleyball teams are putting the finishing touches on conference championships and playoff seedings. Here is an overview of the playoff ins-and-outs of schools from area conferences, as well as what is left to decide for the playoffs. (Note: All records and RPI seedings are as of Oct. 7.)

Northwestern 3A/4A

4A schools

In: 4A Watauga (RPI No. 2). Bubble Teams: South Caldwell (No. 34); Alexander Central (No. 35).

3A schools

In: Ashe County (No. 7). Bubble: Hibriten (No. 27). Out: Freedom (No. 47).

A reminder that in a conference with members from two separate classifications, the league gets one automatic bid for each classification represented.

What’s left: Out of the NWC, Watauga (16-1 overall, 7-0 NWC) has wrapped up the automatic 4A bid. Currently ranked second in the 4A West, the Pioneers would be guaranteed to play at home at least through the state quarterfinals. Needing an RPI ranking of at least 32nd, the other 4A schools are currently on the outside looking in. South Caldwell (10-8, 2-5) and Alexander Central (5-10, 2-4) play each other Monday with a chance to help its cause.

Meanwhile, with the tiebreaker in hand, Ashe County (11-1, 5-1) will take the 3A bid with either one more win in its last four matches, or a loss by Hibriten (11-7, 3-4) in its final three. For now, the Panthers are on the good side of the bubble. However, with there currently being three 3A teams that will receive an automatic bid that are lower than No. 32, the Panthers likely will need to be no worse than 29th. Hibriten may need a win in the final three matches against each of the 4A schools to feel secure.

Key matches: Monday: South Caldwell at Alexander Central; Watauga at Hibriten. Wednesday: Alexander Central at Hibriten; South Caldwell at Ashe County. Thursday: Ashe County at Alexander Central.

Western Foothills 3A

In: North Iredell (No. 1); Fred T. Foard (No. 2); East Lincoln (No. 8); West Iredell (No. 10); St. Stephens (No. 12); Hickory (No. 16); North Lincoln (No. 25). Out: Statesville (No. 36).

What’s left: Not much. Defending 3A West champion North Iredell (22-0 overall, 12-0 WFAC) has wrapped up the conference title and, barring a collapse this week and in the conference tournament, the Raiders will have the West No. 1 seed. Foard (14-4, 9-3) has clinched at least a tie for second place and the Tigers would wrap that up with a win at West Iredell (13-6, 7-5) on Monday or against last-place Statesville Wednesday.

The reality of the strong nonconference showing by the WFAC will enable it to get seven teams into the state playoffs for the second year in a row. At this point, it is possible that five of them will have a first-round home match with St. Stephens getting the No. 16 slot. The Indians travel to North Iredell and Hickory this week.

In the regular season finale, West Iredell and East Lincoln (10-6, 7-5) are likely to play to determine the third seed, which will mean the difference between them playing Foard or North Iredell in the tournament semifinals.

Key matches: Monday: Fred T. Foard at West Iredell; St. Stephens at North Iredell. Wednesday: West Iredell at East Lincoln; St. Stephens at Hickory.

Catawba Valley 2A

In: Bandys (No. 12); Maiden (No. 15). Bubble: East Burke (No. 34); Newton-Conover (No. 36). Out: West Lincoln (No. 42); Bunker Hill (No. 44); Lincolnton (No. 47); West Caldwell (No. 53).

What’s left: All eight schools had a losing record in nonconference play, which could limit the league to only the two automatic bids into the state tournament. Currently tied for first, Maiden (14-6 overall, 11-1 CVAC) and Bandys (13-6, 11-1), are set up for a winner-take-all in the CVAC tournament final for the league’s top bid for the 2A state tournament. A conference championship likely provides two home playoff matches, while the runner-up will travel for the postseason.

East Burke (11-9, 7-5) and Newton-Conover (7-9, 7-5) are on the outside looking in. The teams are tied for third in the league, and that is of some importance. If East Burke reaches the No. 32 slot, but finishes behind Newton-Conover in the conference standings, the Cavaliers would be out, as North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules state that a team cannot leapfrog a higher-placed team to make the playoffs. East Burke does seem to have the schedule in its favor for wins, as its matches are against winless West Caldwell and seventh-place West Lincoln. But while the winning percentage will increase, the opponents’ winning percentage could hamper any attempt to climb into a playoff spot. The Cavaliers might need a win over Bandys or Maiden in the CVAC tournament. Newton-Conover has a match against Maiden still left and a win there would be huge for the Red Devils.

Key matches: Thursday: Maiden at Newton-Conover

Other area schools:

In: Patton (2A West No. 11); Draughn (1A West No. 21).

What’s left: Draughn (11-8 overall, 8-2 WHC) enters the week having clinched at least a tie for the Western Highlands 1A/2A title, but to get the outright title, the Wildcats will need at least one win against two of the teams chasing them. Draughn will make the long trip Tuesday to play Rosman (9-9, 6-4), which will close out its league slate against last place Mitchell. The Wildcats also have a match the next Tuesday against Mountain Heritage (10-6, 5-4), which has matches left against Mitchell and Madison (4-12, 3-6).

Although currently in fourth in a tough Mountain Foothills 7 2A league, Patton (11-5 overall, MF7) could possibly play a home match in the first round. The Panthers will have three matches in three days this week with a chance to avenge a loss to East Rutherford before closing out at Hendersonville.

Key matches: Tuesday: Draughn at Rosman. Wednesday: East Rutherford at Patton. Thursday: Patton at Hendersonville.

GIRLS GOLF

It is the final week of the regular season, as regional action tees off next week around the state. Teams can qualify for the regional tournament by winning their conference championship, or by having three or more players making a qualifying average (50 for 4A schools, 55 for other classifications) over the best five 9-hole rounds. Individuals can also qualify for regionals by clearing the qualifying average.

Northwestern 3A/4A round at Boone Golf (Monday)

In the team competition, Hibriten leads the conference by 34 strokes over Alexander Central. Both teams currently have three or more players with qualifying averages to make the regional field. On the individual leaderboard, Hibriten’s Trinity White leads all scores by 14 strokes, with teammate Gabby Woods and Alexander Central’s Parker Matlock tied for second. South Caldwell’s Rylee Farr is in fourth, three strokes out of third.

Western Foothills 3A at Cowan’s Ford, Denver (Tuesday)

Hickory won the first round of the season, but East Lincoln has galloped back to win the last four and take a 35-stroke lead over the Red Tornadoes heading into the final round on its home course. Individually, Hickory’s Lillian Bowman leads Kyla Callahan of East Lincoln by one stroke. Unless the Red Tornadoes stage a comeback on Tuesday to win the conference, it appears they will have two individual qualifiers, Bowman and Claire Graham, who is third on the individual leaderboard.

Other area schools:

Newton-Conover: The defending 2A state champions did not play in a conference this season, but are well-positioned for a repeat, as all three players from a year ago have qualified for regionals. Returning to regionals are Sondra Uon (39.3 avg. over 8 rounds), Celeste Little (40.8) and Hailey Hicks (46.5).

Patton: Behind previous state qualifier Allie Witherspoon, the Panthers advanced by winning the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference. Witherspoon is the league’s golfer of the year.

Draughn: The Wildcats won their second Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference title in a row to advance to regionals.

GIRLS TENNIS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

With the conclusion of the team regular season, the attention this week turns to the individual qualifiers for regionals. Conference tournaments are held to determine its representatives with a set number of singles and doubles teams from each league advancing, as set by the NCHSAA.

Each school can have two entries for singles and doubles in the conference tourney with players competing in only one event. Entrants and subsequent seedings (based on conference only records) are determined at a coaches’ meeting prior to the tournament. Below are the conference tournaments, the listing of regional qualifying slots available for each league, and some of names to watch.

Northwestern 3A/4A (Tuesday: 3A schools at Hibriten, 1 singles and 1 doubles team; 4A schools at Watauga 2 singles and 2 doubles teams)

With Watauga sweeping the overall conference title and Ashe County taking the 3A bid in duals, those two schools appear strong possibilities to take all bids from the conference. However, there are some names to look for from area schools.

In the 4A tournament, Emmy Rogers (12-5 overall) and Taylor Sharpe (8-8) of Alexander Central look to be the strongest possibility for the Cougars. The two combined to go 10-7 in doubles play. Sydney and Samantha Austin of South Caldwell went 8-2 in doubles, with Sydney Austin sporting an 8-2 mark in No. 2 singles.

In the 3A tournament, Freedom’s Emily Kania was 5-3 in No. 2 singles.

Western Foothills 3A (Tuesday and Wednesday at North Lincoln, 4 singles and doubles)

The top player likely to advance in singles is North Lincoln’s Emma Carver (13-1), who got to the semifinals in the state tournament last year. The Knights, who swept the conference in duals, also has Caitlin Simcox and Natalie Gore at 13-1. Gore and Lulu King were 10-1 in doubles this season.

From Hickory, Ellie Holtzman could make a run at her fourth state tournament in doubles. Along with her main partner, Berkeley Geyer, the two went 7-0 in No. 1 doubles this year. Jonellis Heredia, who played with Holtzman at state as a freshman, is 6-2 in singles and 4-2 with Sarah Oetting in doubles.

From Fred T. Foard, Symone Akel went 7-2 in No. 2 singles and also paired up with sister Leah to go 5-3 doubles play.

Catawba Valley 2A (Tuesday and Wednesday at Maiden, 6 singles and doubles)

The top name to know from the CVAC is Alexa Allison (10-0 overall) of Newton-Conover, who is playing to reach her fourth state singles tournament in four seasons. Lizzie Sain is a possible challenger for a regional spot, sporting an 8-2 mark in singles and teaming up with Ella Cecil to go 8-3. Sain and Cecil made it to regionals in doubles last year.

CVAC champion West Lincoln has a strong contingent with options to play either doubles or singles. Chloe Norman and Bailey Huss teamed up to the state tournament last season, and they are 15-1 in No. 1 doubles play this year. But Norman is 13-4 and Huss 15-2 in singles this season.

For Maiden, Addison Fuller and Maggie Sherrill (9-3) won a key doubles match last week to help the Blue Devils claim a team playoff spot. Emma Shokes (8-3 singles) and Miranda Valerio are 11-0 in No. 2 doubles. All four played doubles at regionals last year.

East Burke returns three that made it to regionals in doubles, including Taylor Bostain (4-3 singles), Braelyn Stillwell (6-1) and Marabeth Huffman (5-2). Bostain and Stillwell were 4-2 in No. 1 doubles.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A (Tuesday at Brevard College, 5 singles and doubles)

Faith Webb is the lone regional qualifier to return for Patton, and she went 5-7 at No. 1 singles in a tough conference.

Western Highlands 1A/2A (Tuesday at Draughn 2 singles and doubles 1A, 1 single and doubles 2A)

From Draughn, Katie Cozort is 6-2 in No. 1 singles and Maddison Powell is 7-2 in No. 2. The two paired up in No. 1 doubles to go 6-2.

FOOTBALL

Bunker Hill at Maiden football (Friday)

These are the last two CVAC unbeatens (4-0), but until Bunker Hill can find a way to beat Maiden, which has won 31 straight going back to 1989, it’s the Blue Devils’ world in this series. In a similar situation last year, Maiden led 48-13 at the half and hit the running clock in the third quarter on the way to 62 points.

Bunker Hill has pulled out some close games against Lincolnton and at West Lincoln, but the Bears were perhaps caught looking ahead last week and needed 15 points in the fourth quarter to avoid an upset by East Burke with a 24-20 victory. Meanwhile, Maiden routed Bandys 52-27 last week and looks to have found a groove with the offense. A win by Maiden likely sets up a battle next week against Lincolnton for the CVAC title.

Hibriten at Watauga football (Friday)

When these two schools met last year, Watauga had won 22 straight conference games and Hibriten had won 35. But the Pioneers were far superior in last year’s contest and rolled 49-13.

A young team then, Watauga has continued to build, and that league streak has reached 27. Two weeks ago, the Panthers were in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2001, but they defeated fellow 3A schools, Freedom and Ashe County and now have the edge to claim the league’s 3A bid.

These are the last two conference unbeatens, but this looks like another notch for Watauga on the way to another perfect conference season.

BOYS SOCCER

Games to watch:

South Caldwell at Hibriten (Monday); at Watauga (Wednesday): Perhaps the surprise of the area in soccer is South Caldwell, which is 9-2-2 overall. The Spartans won eight matches combined the last two seasons. They enter the week in a tie for first in the Northwestern 3A/ 4A with Hibriten at 3-1. Watauga is just behind at 2-1. With matches against both, South Caldwell has a chance to seize control of the conference. A win at Watauga will complete a season sweep of the Pioneers and give the Spartans the tiebreaker for the 4A bid.

St. Stephens at Hickory (Wednesday): After a loss by Hickory to East Lincoln, which set up a tie for first in the Western Foothills 3A (7-1-1 each), and a surprising tie by St. Stephens (6-2-1) at home with West Iredell, this match turns into a must-win to stay in the conference chase, as East Lincoln holds the tiebreaker with Hickory for the league’s No. 1 for the state tournament.

Both crosstown rival teams will have tough matches Monday, with St. Stephens going to North Iredell — which dealt East Lincoln its only conference loss — and Hickory hosting North Lincoln — which lost a 2-1 match to East Lincoln last week.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

(Schedules listed focus on NCHSAA varsity competition from Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Schedules are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, most set for one hour after the start of JV matches. Contact the school for information on ticket policies and to confirm time of the event.)

WEEK OF OCT. 10-15

MONDAY, OCT. 10

GIRLS GOLF

Northwestern 3A/4A

Conference round at Boone Golf Club (Watauga hosts), 2:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Conference championship at Meadowbrook Golf Club, Rutherfordton (Polk County hosts), 2 p.m.

Nonconference

East Burke, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Lincolnton CC (South Point hosts), 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.

South Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 6 p.m.

North Lincoln at Hickory, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at North Iredell, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke at Bandys, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at Maiden, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 6:30 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Owen, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mountain Heritage at Draughn, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.

Watauga at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 5:30 p.m.

North Lincoln at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at North Iredell, 5:30 p.m.

Nonconference

West Caldwell at Wilkes Central, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 11

GIRLS GOLF

Western Foothills 3A

Conference round at Cowan’s Ford (East Lincoln hosts), 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northwestern 3A/4A

3A Conference Tournament at Hibriten, 1 p.m.

4A Conference Tournament at Watauga, 1 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Conference Tournament at North Lincoln 12:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Conference Tournament at Maiden, 12:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Conference Tournament at Brevard College, 10:15 a.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Conference Tournament at Draughn, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Maiden at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Bandys, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Chase, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Rosman, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

CROSS COUNTRY

Nonconference

Bandys, Bunker Hill, East Burke, Fred T. Foard, Freedom, Hibriten, Hickory, Hickory Christian Academy, Maiden, Newton-Conover, Patton, University Christian at United Way Invitational at Southside Park, Newton.

1A/2A Boys 3:20 p.m.

1A/2A Girls 4 p.m.

3A/4A Boys 4:40 p.m.

3A/4A Girls 5:20 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.

South Caldwell at Watauga, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

St. Stephens at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Statesville at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Maiden at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

East Burke at Newton-Conover, 5:30 p.m.

Bandys at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

East Rutherford at Patton, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Avery County at Draughn, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Western Foothills 3A

Conference Tournament at North Lincoln, 12:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Conference Tournament at Maiden, 12:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Ashe County, 5:30 p.m.

Watauga at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

East Rutherford at Patton, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Statesville at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at Hickory, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

CROSS COUNTRY

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Conference Preview Race, Asheville Christian Academy, Swannanoa, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Watauga, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Conference Tournament

VOLLEYBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

Maiden at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at East Burke, 5 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Hendersonville, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Draughn at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

FOOTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Ashe County, 7:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Watauga, 7:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 7:30 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

West Iredell at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Maiden, 7:30 p.m.

Lincolnton at East Burke, 7:30 p.m.

West Lincoln at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Brevard, 7:30 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Rosman, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

No events scheduled