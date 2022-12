WEEKLY WATCH: Holiday basketball, wrestling tournaments to take place

A full slate of holiday basketball tournaments is at hand for area schools, with most teams participating in preparation for the conference season that follows in January. A few wrestling tournaments are also set to take place this week.

Here is the complete schedule for the week ahead:

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE: WEEK OF DEC. 26-31 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS FREEDOM CHRISTMAS INVITATIONAL, FREEDOM HIGH SCHOOL Girls Tournament Monday, Dec. 26 First Round

Game 1: Draughn vs. Country Day, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Hibriten vs. Enka, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: Ashbrook vs. Shelby, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Freedom vs. Rising Stars Prep, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Consolation Semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 vs. Game 2 Loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 vs. Game 4 Loser, 11:30 a.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Game 9: Seventh-place game, 10 a.m.

Game 10: Fifth-place game, 11:30 p.m.

Game 11: Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Game 12: Championship game, 7 p.m.

Boys Tournament

First Round

Monday, Dec. 26

Game 1: Hibriten vs. Enka, 1 p.m.

Game 2. Draughn vs. R-S Central, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: West Caldwell vs. T.C. Roberson, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Freedom vs. Chase, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Consolation Semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 vs. Game 2 Loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 vs. Game 4 Loser, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Game 9: Seventh-place game, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Fifth-place game, 2:30 p.m.

Game 11: Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12: Championship game, 8:30 p.m.

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC, CATAWBA VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TARLTON COMPLEX

Girls Tournament

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Round

Game 1: No. 2 Newton-Conover vs. No. 7 Bunker Hill, 9 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 St. Stephens vs. No. 6 Hickory, noon

Game 3: No. 4 South Caldwell vs. No. 5 Fred T. Foard, 3 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 Alexander Central vs. No. 6 Maiden, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Consolation Semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, noon

Semifinals

Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Game 9: Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Fifth-place game, noon

Game 11: Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Game 12: Championship game, 6 p.m.

Boys Tournament

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Round

Game 1: No. 2 Hickory vs. No. 7 Fred T. Foard, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Alexander Central vs. No. 6 St. Stephens, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Newton-Conover vs. No. 5 South Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 Maiden vs. No. 8 Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Consolation Semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Game 9: Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11: Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12: Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASH, WEST LINCOLN HIGH

Girls Tournament

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Round

Game 1: Bandys vs. East Gaston, Main Gym, noon

Game 2: North Lincoln vs. Forestview, Main Gym, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Lincolnton vs. Stuart Cramer, W.L. Ross Gym, 4 p.m.

Note: West Lincoln receives bye in first round

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Semifinals

Game 4: West Lincoln vs. Game 1 Winner, Main Gym, noon

Game 5: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, Main Gym, 4 p.m.

Consolation Semifinal

Game 6: Game 2 Loser vs. Game 3 Loser, W.L. Ross Gym, 4 p.m.

Note: Loser from Game 1 receives bye in consolation semifinal

Thursday, Dec. 29

Game 7: Fifth-place Game, Main Gym, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Third-place Game, W.L. Ross Gym, 6 p.m.

Game 9: Championship Game, Main Gym, 6 p.m.

Boys Tournament

First round

Game 1: Bandys vs. East Gaston, Main Gym, 2 p.m.

Game 2: North Lincoln vs. Forestview, Main Gym, 6 p.m.

Game 3: Lincolnton vs. Stuart Cramer, W.L. Ross Gym, 6 p.m.

Note: West Lincoln receives bye in first round

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Semifinals

Game 4: West Lincoln vs. Game 1 Winner, Main Gym, 2 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, Main Gym, 6 p.m.

Consolation Semifinal

Game 6: Game 2 Loser vs. Game 3 Loser, W.L. Ross Gym, 6 p.m.

Note: Loser from Game 1 receives bye in consolation semifinal

Thursday, Dec. 29

Game 7: Fifth-place Game, Main Gym, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Third-place Game, W.L. Ross Gym, 8 p.m.

Game 9: Championship Game, Main Gym, 8 p.m.

MCDOWELL CHRISTMAS INVITATIONAL, MCDOWELL HIGH

Girls Tournament

Wednesday, Dec. 28

First Round

Game 1: East Burke vs. Patton, 2 p.m.

Game 2: McDowell vs. Avery County 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Game 3: Consolation Game, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Championship Game, 5 p.m.

Boys Tournament

Wednesday, Dec. 28

First Round

Game 1: East Burke vs. Patton, 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: McDowell vs. Avery County, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation Game, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Game, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Nonconference duals

St. Stephens, Pisgah at Ashe County, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Individual tournament

Freedom at Holy Angels Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum

Nonconference duals

Ashe County, Cary, Davie County, South Caldwell at Newton-Conover

Friday, Dec. 30

Dual Tournament

Bandys, St. Stephens at Carolina Clash High School Duals, Tryon International Equestrian Center

Individual tournament

Freedom at Holy Angels Tournament, Greensboro Coliseum