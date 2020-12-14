WEEKLY WATCH: High school sports rage on as Christmas approaches

For the boys' team race, the Tigers have three runners — Trimm, Korbus Wilkinson and Mario Santos-Morales — that have best times that are in the top 10 in the conference. The Tigers, Patton and Draughn all have their top four runners in the conference’s top 20, which should make for an exciting finish.

Foard’s Karina Coulter is looking for her third conference title in a row in the girls' race, but there may be a challenge for the senior. Coulter’s best time of the season is 19:23.57, but that mark is second to Patton’s Madison Clay, who currently has the Northwestern Foothills’ top time at 19:17:71, back on Dec. 3. All four of Clay’s times this season are in the top five. The two did not race against each other during the regular season, and they will also run in separate races this Saturday.

The team competition in the girls' meet should be a battle to the last runner. Foard has four runners (Coulter, Riley Vogel, Katie Wilkinson, Rose Hull) with their best times among the top 12 runners. Patton matches with all five scoring runners in the top 16, while East Burke counters with four of the top 16.

2) Lake Norman Charter volleyball at Bandys (Wednesday), at Maiden (Friday)