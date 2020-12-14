WEEKLY WATCH: High school sports rage on as Christmas approaches

Several volleyball teams are under quarantine from COVID-19 health concerns, while final exams will take another bite out of the sports schedule for this week. However, the week is not without some key events, including the first conference championships to be awarded.
Here is a look at the week ahead:
1) Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Cross Country Championship at River Bend Middle School (Saturday)
The first conference championships are scheduled this week as Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference runners hit the trails at River Bend Middle School in Claremont. East Burke is the defending team champion in both the girls' and boys' races.
Because of the pandemic, North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules allow only four schools to race at a time. The eight teams of the conference will split up into two groups of four. The morning group will be East Burke, Patton, West Caldwell and West Iredell — boys at 11 a.m. and girls at 11:30 a.m. The afternoon group is Bunker Hill, Draughn, Fred T. Foard and Hirbiten — boys at 1:30 p.m., girls at 2 p.m.
Fred T. Foard’s Ben Trimm is looking to complete a four-year sweep of the boys' individual race. In the previous three conference championship meets, he has won by at least 13 seconds, including a 23-second margin in last year’s race. He currently holds the conference’s best time of the season at 16:22.51, which he set on at his home course back on Dec. 3.
For the boys' team race, the Tigers have three runners — Trimm, Korbus Wilkinson and Mario Santos-Morales — that have best times that are in the top 10 in the conference. The Tigers, Patton and Draughn all have their top four runners in the conference’s top 20, which should make for an exciting finish.
Foard’s Karina Coulter is looking for her third conference title in a row in the girls' race, but there may be a challenge for the senior. Coulter’s best time of the season is 19:23.57, but that mark is second to Patton’s Madison Clay, who currently has the Northwestern Foothills’ top time at 19:17:71, back on Dec. 3. All four of Clay’s times this season are in the top five. The two did not race against each other during the regular season, and they will also run in separate races this Saturday.
The team competition in the girls' meet should be a battle to the last runner. Foard has four runners (Coulter, Riley Vogel, Katie Wilkinson, Rose Hull) with their best times among the top 12 runners. Patton matches with all five scoring runners in the top 16, while East Burke counters with four of the top 16.
2) Lake Norman Charter volleyball at Bandys (Wednesday), at Maiden (Friday)
The South Fork 2A Conference’s volleyball teams continue to battle quarantines due to COVID-19. Maiden and Bandys returned to action this past week, but East Lincoln and Newton-Conover are currently off the court. However, there are some key matches this week as the teams crawl through the season.
The week starts with Maiden in first at 5-0, East Lincoln in second at 4-1, Bandys in third at 5-2 and Lake Norman Charter in fourth at 4-2. With the conference only assured two state playoff bids, this is a week that could pour water on those dreams for Bandys and Lake Norman Charter.
Maiden is in the best shape of the four, as the Blue Devils already swept both matches from Bandys and defeated Lake Norman Charter 3-2 on the road.
Bandys dealt East Lincoln a five-set loss just before Thanksgiving and its own hiatus. Upon returning last week, the Trojans sandwiched wins over West Lincoln and North Lincoln around a loss at Maiden. This Wednesday, Bandys will look for its first win over Lake Norman Charter since 2018.
The Knights are looking to put their marker up for one of two automatic playoff spots and they’ll likely need wins over both Bandys and Maiden to do it. Although it is 1-8 all-time against Maiden, Lake Norman Charter has been a thorn in the side of the Blue Devils the past two seasons. The Knights' first victory over the Blues ruined a perfect conference season last season. Last Monday, Lake Norman Charter lost the first two sets, but forced a fifth set before Maiden prevailed.
A win by Maiden would leave the Blue Devils in a good position to defend their conference title with two matches still looming against East Lincoln.
3) Watauga volleyball at McDowell (tonight)
While this match does not involve a school from the four-county coverage area, Hickory volleyball players and fans will have an eye on it while the Red Tornadoes host South Caldwell.
Despite Hickory’s loss to Watauga last week, the Red Tornadoes (5-1) still trail the Pioneers (7-0) by one game in the loss column with the rematch yet to come. McDowell (5-2) is well ahead of South Caldwell (2-5) for the league’s lone 4A state playoff berth, but the Titans are likely not satisfied. They have played both top dogs tough this season, leading Hickory in the fifth set in their match last month. McDowell also nearly spoiled Watauga’s unblemished set record in its first meeting last month. The Titans are gaining confidence as the season progresses and they’ll bring it against the Pioneers tonight.
Hickory would love nothing better than to see McDowell succeed.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.)
Week of Dec. 14-Dec. 19
MONDAY, DEC. 14
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Freedom at East Rutherford, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
CROSS COUNTRY
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys, East Lincoln, Maiden, West Lincoln (at North Lincoln), 3:30 p.m.
Lake Norman, Lincolnton, Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at Watauga, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Virtual 5K Meet at each home track
SWIMMING
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, West Caldwell at Lenoir Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Iredell at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
SWIMMING
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn vs. East Burke, Draughn Aquatic Center, Valdese, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern Foothills 2A Championship Meets
AM Race Teams: East Burke, Patton, West Caldwell, West Iredell, Boys 11 a.m., Girls 11:30 a.m.
PM Race Teams: Bunker Hill, Draughn, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, Boys 1:30 p.m., Girls 2 p.m.
