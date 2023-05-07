Please note Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.

It is the final week of the regular season for the academic year, as girls soccer remains the final sport still in the regular season. A couple of conference championships still remain undecided, which also have implications for the state playoffs. Other teams will have a final chance to improve seeds, or make the playoffs at all. The latest soccer state playoff projections are listed below.

Meanwhile, the first state championships for the spring season will be awarded this weekend at the individual tennis tournament. Regional events will be held in boys golf and track and field. Playoffs continue in both boys and girls lacrosse, while softball and baseball begin their tournaments on Tuesday. Previews for each event will be published throughout the week.

STATE PLAYOFF PROJECTIONS AS OF SATURDAY, MAY 6A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

(NOTE: For purposes of seeds and discussion, if two teams are tied for a conference lead, and there is not a clear tiebreaker, the highest RPI ranking will take precedent until a tiebreaker is determined.)

3A WEST

In: No. 5 East Lincoln vs. No. 28 North Iredell; No. 6 Hibriten vs. No. 27 Central Davidson; No. 10 Hickory vs. No. 23 Ledford; No. 13 St. Stephens vs. No. 20 Northwest Cabarrus; 18. Ashe County at No. 15 North Henderson; No. 24 Fred T. Foard at No. 9 Central Academy; No. 30 Freedom at No. 3 West Henderson.

Out: No. 33 North Lincoln; No. 41 West Iredell; No. 49 Statesville.

Discussion: First, let’s look at the conference races.

In the Western Foothills 3A, East Lincoln (17-3-2 overall, 12-0-1 WFAC) leads Hickory (16-2-2, 12-1) by a half-game with one game to play. Hickory will host the Mustangs on Tuesday in a winner-take-all match. Emphasis on “winner” for the Red Tornadoes, as a tie would give the league title to East Lincoln.

The Mustangs won the first match on their pitch by a 2-0 final, as Morgan Brotherton scored once in each half and goalkeeper Lily Cleeland made 18 saves. Since the teams became league foes last year, the Mustangs have gone unbeaten in four tries, including a penalty shootout win in the second round of last year’s playoffs. The winner of this match is looking at a top-five seed, while the league runner-up is a 10th to 12th seed, with a home match as the reward.

In the Northwestern 3A/4A, Hibriten (11-3-4 overall, 7-0-1 NWC) has wrapped up the league’s 3A bid and Watauga (12-2-1, 7-0-1) the 4A. All that is left is to decide a champion in a winner-take-all match on Monday in Boone. A tie creates a co-championship. The two teams played to a scoreless tie just after the Easter break.

Regardless of what happens, Hibriten looks locked into a sixth seed, well behind either East Lincoln or Hickory and ahead of the No. 7 seed, Atkins or Enka.

Among the rest of the area 3A schools, St. Stephens, Ashe County, Foard and North Iredell are assured of a playoff spot, with St. Stephens getting a home match.

Freedom is one of the last teams into the field, but with tough opponents ahead at home Monday against Ashe County on Monday and at Watauga on Wednesday. Wins would help, but both opponents should help the strength of schedule numbers for the RPI ranking.

Currently, North Lincoln is the first team out. The Knights have one match left against winless Statesville, which doesn’t provide much help at all even with a win.

2A WEST

In: No. 8 Bandys vs. Randleman; No. 20 Newton-Conover at No. 13 Polk County; No. 29 Maiden at No. 4 Hendersonville; No. 31 Lincolnton at No. 2 Wheatmore.

Out: No. 25 East Burke; No. 35 Patton; No. 41 West Lincoln; No. 47 West Caldwell; No. 51 Bunker Hill.

Discussion: This is tricky, so bear with me. In the Catawba Valley 2A, Bandys was to have played a makeup match last Friday at Lincolnton. However, according to Lincolnton athletic director Brent Gates in an email response asking for the results of that contest, Bandys forfeited the match. A reason was not given for the forfeit.

That leaves the standings as follows:

Bandys in first at 8-2-1, Newton-Conover in second at 9-3, Maiden and Lincolnton tied for third at 7-3-2, East Burke in fifth at 6-4-2. Bandys has three matches left, while the rest of the group has two.

Bandys appears to have the easiest schedule of the bunch, with two games scheduled against seventh-place West Caldwell and another against winless Bunker Hill. Assuming no upsets, Bandys should win the CVAC and for seeding purposes should be around an eighth or ninth seed.

Newton-Conover is playoff secure and looks to be around a 20th to 22nd seed.

Here’s where things get interesting. East Burke is projected as a 25th seed, but because the Cavaliers currently are behind Lincolnton, the Wolves must make the field in order for East Burke to get into the playoffs. So, for projection purposes at this moment, East Burke is the first team out and Lincolnton is the last team in.

One other thing to watch in all of this: McMichael, with an RPI ranking of No. 33, currently is assured a playoff spot as the second-place team in the two-bid Mid-State 2A Conference. This gets better.

McMichael has one match left on Wednesday against league leader West Stokes. If McMichael loses that match, there is exists the possibility that the Phoenix finish in a tie with North Forsyth if the Vikings beat both Reidsville and Morehead this week creating a tie, which could set up a play-in game for second place and the automatic spot.

The outcome of all of this could affect Lincolnton, East Burke and possibly Maiden. The Wolves’ match at home Monday against Maiden could affect the playoff lives of both teams and East Burke. The Cavaliers have matches Monday at West Lincoln and Wednesday against West Caldwell.

One last thing: East Burke does hold the tiebreaker against Lincolnton, if it gets to that point.

4A WEST

In: No. 5 Watauga vs. No. 28 Piedmont.

Discussion: Of the nine 4A West Region conferences, only Watauga and Hough have clinched their league’s No. 1 bid, so the Pioneers’ seed is fluid. A win over Hibriten on Monday likely keeps the Pioneers from dropping, but of more concern is what the outcomes of the other conference races are.

No. 33 Alexander Central (11-6-1) is the first team out, with the last chance for the Cougars coming Wednesday at Hibriten.

1A WEST

In: No. 7 Draughn vs. No. 26 Corvian Community

Discussion: Draughn has wrapped up the automatic 1A bid out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A and looks locked into a sixth or seventh seed. The Wildcats finish up the season at home Monday against Mountain Heritage.