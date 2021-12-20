WEEKLY WATCH: Hickory-St. Stephens basketball among local matchups during Christmas week

With the Christmas holiday arriving this week, the high school sports calendar is a light one, as many schools will take a break prior to holiday tournaments next week. However, the week does provide some intrigue and we’ll take a peek at a few of those matchups. Keep in mind that with the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the area, games and meets can be rescheduled at the last moment, so if you plan to go watch these or any other event, a call ahead is advised.
Finally, a personal note: I want to take a moment to wish my readers, as well as the coaches and players, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Many of you have been kind to me and you make covering high school events in the region a treasured joy.
1) Hickory at St. Stephens boys basketball (Tuesday)“Yeah, you make me feel like I’ve been locked out of heaven for too long, for too long.”
“Locked Out of Heaven,” a Police-styled song by Bruno Mars, was atop the Billboard Hot 100 throughout January 2013. The lyrics of the chorus seem like a fit from the perspective of the St. Stephens boys basketball team in relation to its series against Hickory, as well as in relation to the program’s success since that time.
The last time the Indians defeated Hickory was Jan. 18, 2013, a 53-42 victory at home. Hickory came back later that season to split the season series with both finishing in second place in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference behind Fred T. Foard. The Red Tornadoes then beat the Indians in both the conference tournament and the 3A state playoffs, leaving St. Stephens at 19-8.
Since that loss, Hickory has 24 straight wins in the series and St. Stephens’ high-water mark since that season is a 13-13 record the following year. “Locked out of heaven,” indeed.
After a win at West Iredell on Dec.10 to open Western Foothills 3A Conference play, the Indians (8-1) had the week off for exams before a home game against North Iredell last Friday. Sluggish at the start, St. Stephens rallied and led late before North Iredell escaped with a 49-47 win. And now, the Indians arguably have the biggest game on their campus, since that 2013 matchup.
Hickory (6-1) heads up Springs Road with a win in tow, after beating North Lincoln last Friday to even its mark at 1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A. Given the competition of the league, this is a huge early-season game in the conference, with North Iredell already at 2-0, East Lincoln at 1-0, and North Lincoln at 1-1 (the latter has a game at North Iredell on Tuesday, while East Lincoln plays at winless West Iredell the same night).
A loss for Hickory or St. Stephens puts them, at best, in a tie for fifth, but for momentum’s sake, this feels like a bigger deal for the Indians. Yes, there’s a long way to go in the season, but perception can be a powerful thing, especially given the lack of success for St. Stephens over the past nine years.
Will St. Stephens finally unlock the gate? We’ll find out Tuesday.
2) Lincolnton at Newton-Conover wrestling (Tuesday)After a long stretch of West Lincoln and Newton-Conover providing lordship over the realm of wrestling in the Southern District-7 and South Fork 2A conferences much of the past decade, a bit of an uprising occurred from the serfs. Back in the 2019-20 season, West Lincoln won the South Fork, but Newton-Conover was challenged for the conference’s second state playoff spot for the dual tournament.
In a match at Newton-Conover, the Red Devils led Lincolnton 26-7 halfway through the dual, but Lincolnton swept the remaining matches and went home with a 41-26 victory. However, the work of the Wolves was incomplete, as they lost the final conference dual of the season at home to East Lincoln, which had already lost to Newton-Conover, to set up a three-way tie for the second playoff spot. With no conference tournament that season, it was left to a draw to determine the second playoff team, which Lincolnton won, sending the Red Devils home to await the individual tournament.
Newton-Conover got their revenge last season against Lincolnton, but it was Bandys that tripped up the Red Devils in the season’s final conference dual to take second place.
The formation of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference left many of the conference rivals from the South Fork together, and the usual suspects have dominated the competition during nonconference play. Now, the teams turn to beating each other up for those two spots.
With Bandys (17-5) continuing to shake things up, there is a chance for neither of the old guard to make the state dual tournament. The Trojans defeated West Lincoln (10-2, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) last Friday to remain unbeaten in the league (2-0).
Lincolnton enters the week at 9-2 after its conference-opening win against Bunker Hill last Friday. However, with the upwelling of new challengers, Newton-Conover has made it clear it is prepared reinstitute its rightful spot at the top. At 24-5 overall, the Red Devils have taken down such teams as Mooresville, Mallard Creek, Davie and Rock Hill (South Carolina). A rout of St. Stephens also put the area on notice that Newton-Conover can still be the state power it was for much of the 2010s.
With both teams still facing duals with Bandys and West Lincoln in the future, this likely is a must-win for both to stay in the hunt.
3) Freedom at Patton boys basketball (Wednesday)The boys basketball team at Patton had a good run during the four seasons in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, winning two regular season league titles and a tournament championship.
With the Panthers in the new Mountain Foothills 7 2A conference, they’ll battle teams such as R-S Central (9-1) and Hendersonville (8-1), last year’s 2A state runner-up. However, the biggest battle for Patton at this point of the season is the program’s nemesis at its front door — Freedom.
The number of wins by the Panthers against their Morganton neighbors cannot be counted on one hand. In fact, no hands are needed at all. The number of wins? Zip. Zero. Zilch. 0-27.
Patton came close to getting that elusive win just over two weeks ago. Leading by six with the ball and 1:08 left, the Panthers were unable to close the game out. Freedom hit a buzzer-beater and went on to win in double overtime.
The Panthers (7-2) will host the rematch, which is scheduled for Wednesday night. Given the competition ahead in league play, a win would certainly give Patton a confident stride in facing those teams.
Meanwhile, Freedom (5-2) is looking to find its way a bit after its second 20-plus point loss in four games, a 92-71 defeat at the hands of after A.C. Reynolds last Thursday. With three of the five wins coming against winless teams to this point, Freedom could use another win against a 7-2 team for RPI purposes and its impact for playoff seedings later on.
4) Fred T. Foard, St. Stephens at Sgt. Mark Adams Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament, Cary High (Wednesday-Thursday)Fred T. Foard and St. Stephens will make the trip to Cary to take part in the Sgt. Mark Adams tournament this week. The tournament is named for the former Cary High wrestler, who was killed in action while serving with the Marines in Iraq back in 2005.
The tournament is usually a “Who’s Who” of talented teams from around the state. Currently listed as a 16-team individual tournament event, from this region, Foard, St. Stephens and West Lincoln will compete alongside Cardinal Gibbons, last season’s 4A state runner-up, and Cary High, winners of 21 state championships in duals and state tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/ boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.)
WEEK OF DEC. 20-25
MONDAY, DEC. 20
WRESTLING
Nonconference duals
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
BASKETBALL
Western Foothills 3A
Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Hickory at St. Stephens (boys only), 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley 2A
East Burke at Bandys, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Maiden at West Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell (boys only) 7 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Mitchell at Draughn, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Nonconference
Wilkes Central at Hibriten, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Lincoln Charter (girls only), 6 p.m.
West Wilkes at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Catawba Valley 2A
West Caldwell (CVAC), Freedom (nonconference), St. Stephens (nonconference), at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.
Bandys at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn at Mitchell, 6 p.m.
Nonconference duals
Patton, Gaffney (South Carolina) at Burns, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Newton-Conover at Lexington, 2:30/ 4 p.m.
West Lincoln at Hibriten (girls only), 5 p.m.
Freedom at Patton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
WRESTLING
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Owen at Draughn
Dual Tournaments
Alexander Central, Bunker Hill at Blackhawk Duals, West Wilkes, 9 a.m.
South Caldwell at Christmas Classic, Maiden, 10 a.m.
Individual Tournaments
Fred T. Foard, St. Stephens at Sgt. Mark Adams Holiday Classic, Cary, 9 a.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
WRESTLING
Individual Tournaments
Fred T. Foard, St. Stephens at Sgt. Mark Adams Holiday Classic, Cary, 9 a.m.
West Caldwell at Reindeer Rumble, Lincolnton, 9 a.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
No Events Scheduled
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
No Events Scheduled