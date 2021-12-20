WEEKLY WATCH: Hickory-St. Stephens basketball among local matchups during Christmas week

With the Christmas holiday arriving this week, the high school sports calendar is a light one, as many schools will take a break prior to holiday tournaments next week. However, the week does provide some intrigue and we’ll take a peek at a few of those matchups. Keep in mind that with the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the area, games and meets can be rescheduled at the last moment, so if you plan to go watch these or any other event, a call ahead is advised.

Finally, a personal note: I want to take a moment to wish my readers, as well as the coaches and players, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Many of you have been kind to me and you make covering high school events in the region a treasured joy.

1) Hickory at St. Stephens boys basketball (Tuesday)“Yeah, you make me feel like I’ve been locked out of heaven for too long, for too long.”

“Locked Out of Heaven,” a Police-styled song by Bruno Mars, was atop the Billboard Hot 100 throughout January 2013. The lyrics of the chorus seem like a fit from the perspective of the St. Stephens boys basketball team in relation to its series against Hickory, as well as in relation to the program’s success since that time.