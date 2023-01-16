WEEKLY WATCH: Foard, St. Stephens to face off with wrestling conference title on the line

This week in area high school sports, the wrestling season approaches the final week of the regular season with a couple of duals scheduled that will determine conference and playoff spots.

Meanwhile, at the halfway point in boys’ basketball, several big games are ahead as the wheat and the chaff continue to separate for the top spots in each league.

Foard seniors wrap up regular season

St. Stephens at Foard wrestling (Tuesday)

The senior class at Fred T. Foard will close out the regular season Tuesday night with one of the most amazing four-year runs in this area.

After last Friday’s sweep, the Tigers hold a 135-3 overall dual record as a team, with only one of the three losses to a North Carolina school. They are going for their third state championship in duals in four seasons with only the COVID season in 2020-21 interrupting the run. No dual tournament was held that season.

Foard will also take a shot at its second straight team championship in the individual tournament next month in Greensboro, which could have been a third, if not for a changed format due to COVID in 2021, which eliminated the double elimination portion for that tournament, leaving it as a one-day event.

While the big-picture focus for the Tigers and head coach Mike Carey is their accomplishments at the state level, there is the goal of a Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference championship yet to achieve.

Although Foard (32-1 overall, 6-0 WFAC) enters the week as the state’s top-ranked 3A team, it will not take the league dual championship for granted, especially in a league in which St. Stephens also resides.

Waiting in the wings are the Indians (35-5, 6-0), currently ranked fifth in 3A in the state.

St. Stephens took a tough loss at unbeaten West Rowan last week before rebounding with routs of East Lincoln and West Iredell on Friday.

The loss to West Rowan perhaps takes some shine off this dual, and presents West Rowan as a possible challenger to Foard’s reign in the dual tournament in a couple of weeks.

However, the Indians aren’t going to just fold up for this matchup. Nothing in sports is guaranteed and the Indians under coach Billy Baker always come ready to compete. They would love nothing more than to knock off a conference foe for the championship, especially a county rival.

Yet, the Tigers’ senior class would love to close out their regular-season careers by completing a four-year sweep of St. Stephens.

First-place Friday

By the end of the week, the conference calendar will have flipped to the second half of the season. We’re beginning to get a clear picture of the teams battling for the top spots in their respective conferences.

Though there is work to be done ahead, a couple of games on Friday night could prove decisive for first place.

East Lincoln at Hickory boys’ basketball (Friday)

At the start of the season, the thinking was these two schools would lead a talented WFAC pack, but to this point Hickory (15-1, 6-0) has been the superior team.

After losing to Hickory to start the conference season back in December, East Lincoln (14-2, 5-1) has been just behind the Red Tornadoes in the standings. But while Hickory has handled most of the league with little trouble, earlier this season the Mustangs struggled to put away Statesville (1-9), and just last week they had to rally to finish off North Iredell (9-7) in a home game.

In the first meeting between these two, Hickory put together a big third quarter to springboard to a 63-51 road win.

Should both teams win their games on Tuesday, Hickory could have a chance to put a large footprint on the conference championship with a second win over East Lincoln. A two-game lead with six to play may be too much to overcome.

However, as Hickory found out last Thursday, North Lincoln (11-4, 5-1), which led the Red Tornadoes in the fourth quarter at Hickory, is also in the mix and cannot be ignored.

The Knights could take some of the luster off the above as they go to East Lincoln on Tuesday. Should North Lincoln defeat the Mustangs on Tuesday and East Lincoln gets revenge at Hickory, North Lincoln could have a nice setup for the conference championship as Hickory and East Lincoln will visit the Knights to close out the regular season.

Freedom at Alexander Central boys’ basketball (Friday)

Last year in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Freedom and Alexander Central easily separated themselves from the other four teams and finished in a tie for first.

After splitting road wins, Alexander Central defeated the Patriots 52-51 in the conference tournament final.

Although Watauga (8-8 overall, 2-1 NWC) is still hanging around and the Pioneers will get a shot at Freedom on Tuesday, it looks like the Patriots and Cougars again are the top two teams in the league.

Like Freedom, Alexander Central will have a tough opponent on the road at Hibriten (8-8, 1-2), also on Tuesday. If both fend off their challengers, Friday’s game in Taylorsville will give the winner the advantage at the conference championship.

Newton-Conover boys basketball a contender?

Maiden at Newton-Conover (Tuesday); West Caldwell at Newton-Conover (Friday)

As we enter the week, the boys’ basketball standings in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference, as expected, have West Caldwell (13-2 overall) at the top at 6-0 and Maiden (14-2) second at 5-1.

But a closer look at the standings has a genuine surprise. Newton-Conover, a team that was 3-22 overall last season, is currently 10-6 overall and tied with Maiden at 5-1 in the conference.

To this point, West Caldwell is the clear leader of the trio, easily handling both chasers in the first run through the league. Yet all a team needs is confidence and a chance.

After a win over Bandys last Friday, the Red Devils have won four in a row and get a shot at both Maiden and the Warriors in their own gym.

Maiden and Newton-Conover played a nonconference game during the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic tournament last month with the Red Devils announcing they intended to compete in the league.

In that December contest against the tournament’s top seed, the Red Devils had a chance to take the lead in the final 30 seconds and still had a chance to tie the game before Maiden held on to win it 51-46.

Newton-Conover is a young team that continues to improve and impress and they could be a force over the next two years.

Yet the future could be now. Because if Newton-Conover defeats Maiden on Tuesday, and barring a huge upset of West Caldwell by East Burke on Tuesday, the Red Devils will play West Caldwell for a share of first place on Friday. As the movie quote goes, “So, you’re saying there’s a chance?”

Win or go home?

Bandys at West Lincoln wrestling (Friday)

With Newton-Conover (39-1 overall, 4-0 CVAC) having all but wrapped up the CVAC championship on a winner-take-all final match to defeat Bandys (18-7, 3-1) last week, the second automatic playoff berth will come down to the winner between Bandys and West Lincoln (19-6, 3-1) this week.

Bandys is looking to defend its 2A state title, while West Lincoln, which last won a state title in 2019, has missed only three dual tournaments since the format began in 1990.

In last year's meetings, the Trojans won the regular season dual handily, but West Lincoln nearly pulled off the upset in the state quarterfinal round. The Rebels won the first five bouts and led 18-0 before Bandys rallied to win seven of the next eight to advance 31-30.

If there is a wild card spot available in the 2A West bracket, the loser likely will take that spot. Bandys enters the week ranked second in the state 2A class and West Lincoln is third.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games. Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.

WEEK OF JANUARY 16-21

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Alexander Central vs. Northwest Guilford at Northeast Guilford (MLK Invitational), 3 p.m. (girls only)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

BASKETBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Ashe County at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Freedom at Watauga, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens, 5:45 p.m./7:15 p.m.

Statesville at Hickory, 6 p.m./ 8:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bunker Hill at Bandys, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

East Burke at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Maiden at Newton-Conover, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Hendersonville at Patton, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Owen, 5:45p.m./7:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

East Lincoln, North Iredell, Statesville at Fred T. Foard, Hickory Foundation YMCA, 6 p.m.

Hickory, North Lincoln at St. Stephens, Lenoir-Rhyne University, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Hibriten at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Ashe County, 5:30 p.m.

Watauga, Lincoln Charter (nonconference) at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory, Lake Norman (nonconference) at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Maiden, 7 p.m.

West Caldwell at East Burke, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton, Polk County at Hendersonville, 5 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Avery County, Rosman at Draughn, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

SWIMMING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Freedom, Morganton Aquatic, 5 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Lincolnton, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln, Draughn (nonconference) at East Burke, Valdese Rec. Center, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Hibriten, South Caldwell, West Caldwell at Caldwell County Meet, Lenoir Aquatic, 6 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Alexander Central, Bandys, Draughn, East Burke, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

BASKETBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

South Caldwell at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Nonconference

Draughn at East Burke, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

SWIMMING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Watauga at Alexander Central, Wilkes Family YMCA, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

West Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

BASKETBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

East Lincoln at Hickory, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at North Iredell, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

St. Stephens at West Iredell, 5:45 p.m./7:15 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at West Lincoln, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

East Burke at Maiden, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

West Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Polk County at Patton, 5:45 p.m./7:15 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Avery County at Draughn, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m.

SWIMMING

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Conference Meet, Buncombe County Schools Aquatic Center, Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Conference Tournament at Fred T. Foard, 4:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.

Maiden at East Burke, 7 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Conference Tournament at Madison High, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

INDOOR TRACK

East Burke, Freedom, Newton-Conover at Fast Track Invitational, JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem, 10 a.m.

WRESTLING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Conference Tournament at Hibriten, 9 a.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Conference Tournament at R-S Central, 9 a.m.

Girls Individual Tournament

Alexander Central, Bandys, Freedom, Maiden, South Caldwell at Carolina Women’s Showcase, Lake Norman High, 9 a.m.