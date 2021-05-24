WEEKLY WATCH: Final three weeks of high school baseball will determine conference titles and state playoff berths

It’s down to the final three weeks of the regular season in high school baseball with contenders fully engaged in battles in all three area conferences to determine championship and state playoff berths. This week’s column will look at each of the races.
Meanwhile the first conference champions of the current season will be awarded, as the South Fork 2A hosts its track and field meets.
While state dual team titles will not be awarded this year, there is still the pride of league titles in girls tennis and wrestling with those sports approaching the end of the regular season in preparation for the conference individual tournaments.
Here is some of the best to come for the week.
1) Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference Baseball:
Key games: St. Stephens at Watauga (Tuesday); McDowell at South Caldwell (Friday)
First, a reminder to the reader, that for the playoffs this season, this conference gets only one automatic bid each among the 3A and 4A schools. After all automatic bids are slotted in the West Region, there are three wildcard spots remaining across the region for the 3A schools and four for the 4A schools.
After McDowell’s win at St. Stephens last week, the Titans forged a tie for first with the Indians, both of which are 6-1. Right behind them is South Caldwell, which needed a seventh-inning rally at Hickory last Friday to win and move to 5-2.
Over the next week and a half, South Caldwell has the chance to control its destiny in the conference chase. The Spartans hosts 1-7 Freedom on Monday, then await a visit from McDowell this Friday. After that, it’s off to St. Stephens next Tuesday. At this point, barring a collapse, both 4A schools, McDowell and South Caldwell, are in the hunt for a playoff spot should they not win the conference. This column will take a look at those standings next week.
Meanwhile, St. Stephens, currently the top 3A team has a key game at Watauga (4-3), the closest 3A school in the standings, on Tuesday. A win by St. Stephens would put the Indians up three games with four to play and also the tiebreaker in hand.
A win by Watauga could make things interesting, as the Pioneers play only one other game against a top-three team, at South Caldwell on June 7, a team the Pioneers have already beaten. Meanwhile, St. Stephens has games left against both McDowell and the Spartans.
2) Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference baseball
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard (Tuesday); Fred T. Foard at Hibriten (Thursday)
We start the week with Bunker Hill at the top of the pile at 9-0. The Bears have already played one game of this week’s home-and-home series against Draughn (5-4), winning 10-0 in Valdese and that series is scheduled to finish today. Meanwhile, Fred T. Foard is at 8-0, Patton at 6-2 and Hibriten at 5-3.
Patton was the beneficiary of last week’s play after it swept the “battle of the Panthers” series against Hibriten, putting those Panthers into what is likely a must-win series against Foard. Although it is two games back, Patton is very much in the playoff hunt for one of two spots allotted to the league. This week, Patton will play East Burke – one of three winless conference teams remaining – before playing a home-and-home series with Foard next week.
Should Hibriten sweep Foard, it is set up to make things interesting, as those Panthers will face Bunker Hill next week, before closing out the regular season against current winless West Caldwell. That series against the Warriors will happen while Foard and Bunker Hill take on each other.
3) South Fork 2A Conference baseball:
Key games: East Lincoln at Maiden (Tuesday); Maiden at East Lincoln (Thursday)
It’s not over yet, but East Lincoln and defending 2A state champion North Lincoln are getting close to sewing up the two allotted state playoff berths.
After winning in a walkoff to complete a sweep of Bandys last week, East Lincoln is all alone in first at 8-0. North Lincoln is in second at 6-2 with both losses coming against the first-place Mustangs. After that, a group of three teams stand at 4-4: Bandys, Maiden and Lake Norman Charter.
It’s getting hard to imagine a scenario in which East Lincoln doesn’t get into the playoffs. The Mustangs already own series sweeps against North Lincoln, Lake Norman Charter and Bandys. If they add Maiden to that list, it’ll be time to sell tickets in Denver. Lake Norman Charter were also swept by North Lincoln, so its path is going to be difficult without some help.
Bandys has a difficult road as well, as the Trojans lost in a sweep to Maiden earlier in the season to add to the sweep by East Lincoln. Their best shot is to stay within two of North Lincoln to set up the final series of the season against the Knights. The Trojans have two against West Lincoln this week and Lake Norman Charter the following week. North Lincoln counters with games against Newton-Conover this week and Lincolnton the next.
That leaves Maiden, which, like Bandys, has the reality of win and hope for help. While the Blue Devils will have a hard time catching the Mustangs — they will close out the season against West Lincoln and Newton-Conover, which combined are 3-13 — a sweep by Maiden will at least give them some hope heading into its final two series against Newton-Conover and Lincolnton.
4) South Fork 2A Conference track meet
The conference announced this past week the event would be split into a two-day event. On Tuesday, the field events will take place at North Lincoln with the track event coming a day later at Bandys.
With a stable of stable of long distance runners, as well strong competitors in the field events North Lincoln is the favorite to win both boys and girls events. Last winter, the Knights swept the cross country state titles with many of those runners competing in track and field as well. North Lincoln is the defending 2A state boys champion.
From Catawba County, several athletes have met regional qualifying standards.
From Bandys, David Birkhofer Jr. exceeded marks in the three long-distance races for the boys, the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs. On the girls side, Lauren Buckminster has also hit all three regional standards for all three long-distance races, while sprinter Macy Rummage has done same for the 100, 200 and 400, meter dashes. Three different discuss throwers from Bandys have also qualified for regionals, including Claire Hefner, Logan Dutka and Christian Kelley. Elizabeth Carpenter has done the same for the shot put.
After showing their speed for the Maiden Blue Devils on the football field, Chris Culliver and Amarion Craig surpassed the regional mark in the 100-meter dash. Culliver has also qualified for the 200-meter and high jump. Callie Stamey qualified on the girls side in the 300-meter hurdles.
For Newton-Conover, Brianna Carson for the girls and Devan Crawford for the boys have hit marks in their respective 100- and 200-meter races.
5) Wrestling
Bandys vs. West Lincoln at North Iredell (Thursday); Foard vs. Mooresville and Enka (Thursday)
A couple of tri-meets to keep an eye on this week.
First of all, Bandys (12-3 overall, 1-0 South Fork) continues to announce its return to the dual wrestling scene. The Trojans have already picked off St. Stephens this season and last week that took out co-conference runner-up East Lincoln, then brought Lake Norman to the brink of defeat, losing in a winner-take all match in the finale at 220 pounds. This week, the Trojans will see how much more work needs to be done to get to the upper echelon when they’ll take on perennial state contender West Lincoln, which enters at 2-0 in the conference after defeating Lincolnton and close rival Newton-Conover.
For the Trojans, Bryson Burkett is 15-0 at the 132-pound class. Others having strong seasons in support of the Trojans are Caleb Moore (14-1, 160 lbs), Ian Moore (13-2, 152 ), William Nix (12-3 138) and Zackory Evans (12-3, 195).
Meanwhile, Fred T. Foard will host defending 3A state tournament champion Enka — which was also the state dual runner-up — as well as Mooresville, which was third at the 4A state tournament a year ago. Foard is currently 16-0 overall with six wrestlers entering week unbeaten. Currently at 16-0 are Bayden Mejia (106), Hunter Clark (113-120), Spencer Bechtol (120-126), Jamie Richard (16-0) and Zane Birtchet (170). On the mend after an offseason surgery is three-time state champions Landon Foor (9-0, 182), who just recorded the 100th pin of his career last week. Also unbeaten is Brock Carey, who is 12-0 in matches at the 126- to 132-pound classes.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.
NOTE FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS: Currently, outdoor sports are limited to 50% of capacity for the host site. Each school will have its own policies as to whom tickets will be sold. If you are interested in attending a game, contact the school for further information.
WEEK OF MAY 24-29
<&underline>MONDAY, MAY 24</&underline>
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Patton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
McDowell at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Watauga at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Bandys, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Freedom, Hickory at Alexander Central, 4:30 p.m.
St. Stephens, South Caldwell, Watauga at McDowell, 4:30 p.m.
<&underline>TUESDAY, MAY 25</&underline>
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at McDowell, 6:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Watauga, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.
West Iredell at West Caldwell, 7 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.
Bandys at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.
East Lincoln at Maiden, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Draughn, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at East Burke, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln at Bandys, 4 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
North Lincoln at Maiden, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke, Patton, West Iredell at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Conference Championship Meet Field Events at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
South Caldwell (non-conference), Hibriten, at West Caldwell, 5:40 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys, North Lincoln at Lincolnton, 6 p.m.
Non-Conference
Alexander Central, Crest at Mooresville, 5:30 p.m.
East Burke, Maiden at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
East Rowan, Newton-Conover at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.
North Gaston, Pisgah at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
<&underline>WEDNESDAY, MAY 26</&underline>
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at McDowell, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Watauga, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Patton, 4 p.m.
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom, Watauga at South Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A
Draughn, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
South Fork Championship Meet, Track Events at Bandys, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Wets Lincoln, 5 p.m.
<&underline>THURSDAY, MAY 27</&underline>
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Watauga at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Caldwell at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, 7 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Maiden at East Lincoln, 7 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bandys, 7 p.m.
Non-conference
Shelby at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at East Burke, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Maiden at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Non-conference
Alexander Central at Hickory, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central, McDowell, Hickory at St. Stephens, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln, Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Hibriten (non-conference), Lincolnton at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Bandys, West Lincoln at North Iredell (non-conference), 5:30 p.m.
Non-Conference
Enka, Mooresville at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
St. Stephens, Stuart Cramer at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.
<&underline>FRIDAY, MAY 28</&underline>
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.
McDowell at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
South Caldwell at Freedom, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference