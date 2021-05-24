WEEKLY WATCH: Final three weeks of high school baseball will determine conference titles and state playoff berths

It’s getting hard to imagine a scenario in which East Lincoln doesn’t get into the playoffs. The Mustangs already own series sweeps against North Lincoln, Lake Norman Charter and Bandys. If they add Maiden to that list, it’ll be time to sell tickets in Denver. Lake Norman Charter were also swept by North Lincoln, so its path is going to be difficult without some help.

Bandys has a difficult road as well, as the Trojans lost in a sweep to Maiden earlier in the season to add to the sweep by East Lincoln. Their best shot is to stay within two of North Lincoln to set up the final series of the season against the Knights. The Trojans have two against West Lincoln this week and Lake Norman Charter the following week. North Lincoln counters with games against Newton-Conover this week and Lincolnton the next.

That leaves Maiden, which, like Bandys, has the reality of win and hope for help. While the Blue Devils will have a hard time catching the Mustangs — they will close out the season against West Lincoln and Newton-Conover, which combined are 3-13 — a sweep by Maiden will at least give them some hope heading into its final two series against Newton-Conover and Lincolnton.

4) South Fork 2A Conference track meet