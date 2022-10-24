WEEKLY WATCH: Fall sports approaching their end

This week the first state championships will be earned in both girls golf and at girls tennis individual tennis tournaments. The volleyball playoffs have started with Round 2 on Tuesday and will reach the quarterfinals by this weekend. Cross country takes to the trails for regionals. Previews of each event will be published throughout the week.

Meanwhile, it is the final week of the regular season in boys soccer and football. Most of the conference championships in both sports have been determined with other teams biting their nails hoping to get in.

The final column of the fall season will take a look at what’s left to determine in each conference for both sports.

FOOTBALL

Western Highlands 1A/2A: The only suspense in this area is the league title race in the Western Highlands. Draughn (8-1 overall, 5-0 WHC) sits atop the remainder of the fold with Mountain Heritage (4-5, 4-1) and defending 1A West champ Mitchell (6-3, 4-1) right behind.

While assured at least a co-championship, Draughn will host Mountain Heritage on Friday with a chance to take it all alone. Given its current No. 14 RPI in the 1A West Region, the Wildcats winning of the conference outright will not only bump them up into a higher seed, it will also assure at least one home game. A loss would likely set up a three-way tie with Mitchell, which goes to Avery County (3-6, 3-2) this week. In the scenario of a three-way, the WHC will have to break the tie for the No. 1 seed. If it is done by RPI, that would go to Mitchell, which is currently ranked 10th.

If Mitchell is upset, then the two-way tiebreaker would go to Mountain Heritage.

Key games: Mountain Heritage at Draughn; Mitchell at Avery County.

Northwestern 3A/4A: Both the 4A and 3A automatic bids have been settled with Watauga clinching the 4A and Hibriten the 3A. Watauga has claimed at least a co-championship and can win it outright with a win at Ashe County on Friday or a loss by Hibriten against South Caldwell.

For wild card berths two teams are sweating out their postseason hopes and likely need wins on Friday. Alexander Central (4-5 overall, 2-2 NWC) has an RPI of No. 29 in the 4A West, while Ashe County (3-6, 1-3) is at No. 29 in the 3A West. Ashe County’s situation could be especially tough in facing a team that hasn’t lost in the NWC since 2018.

Key games: Watauga at Ashe County; Alexander Central at Freedom.

Western Foothills 3A: East Lincoln (9-0 overall, 6-0 WFAC) leads both Statesville (6-3, 5-1) and Hickory (7-2, 5-1) by a game, but with wins over both it has sealed the league’s No. 1 bid. With an RPI currently at No. 7, the Mustangs could slot in as high as a fourth seed, which would set up possibly three home playoff games.

However, with Statesville and Hickory playing each other this week, East Lincoln must beat North Lincoln to avoid sharing the championship.

The above three teams could be the only three from the WFAC to get in. St. Stephens (3-6, 2-4) has an RPI of 32 and North Lincoln (4-5, 4-2) is at No. 35. However, keep this in mind: While at-large teams make the field based on RPI, North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules state a team that finishes lower in the conference standings cannot leapfrog into the playoffs at the expense of the team with the higher finish.

Given the real possibility that St. Stephens beats Fred T. Foard and North Lincoln loses to East Lincoln on Friday, there is the likely situation that the Indians will finish at No. 32 or higher, while North Lincoln misses the cut. But, because the Knights will finish above St. Stephens in the standings, the Indians cannot make the playoffs unless North Lincoln makes it.

Key games: North Lincoln at East Lincoln; St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard; Statesville at Hickory.

Catawba Valley 2A: Maiden (8-1 overall, 6-0 CVAC) has wrapped up the league’s No. 1 bid and can now claim the outright CVAC championship with a win at Newton-Conover or a loss by Bunker Hill to Bandys.

Bunker Hill (8-1, 5-1) has the second automatic bid wrapped up with wins over both Lincolnton (5-4, 4-2) and West Lincoln (7-2 4-2).

All four teams are safely in the fold of the 2A West brackets with the other four members of the league well under the bubble.

Key games: Maiden at Newton-Conover (Devil Week is always a big draw, no matter the records); Bandys at Bunker Hill.

BOYS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A: With Watauga finishing off a season sweep of Hibriten last week, the Pioneers (9-8-1 overall, 7-1 NWC) need either a win or a loss by the Pioneers (14-3-3, 6-2) to earn at least a co-championship. Two wins by Watuaga, two losses by Hibriten or a win and a loss by each gives Watauga the outright title.

For playoff purposes, Watauga has wrapped up the league’s 4A bid and the Panthers the 3A slot.

South Caldwell is the only other 4A school with a shot. Although at 10-4-3 overall, the strength of schedule hampers their cause — opponents’ winning percentage is at .423 — and that has the Spartans hanging on at No. 32 in the RPI. Simply put, the Spartans need wins this week. A win at home this week against Hibriten on Wednesday would help a lot.

Among the 3A schools, Ashe County (9-8-3 overall, No. 23 RPI) is in good shape. Freedom (5-10-3) is at an RPI of No. 35, but with three schools receiving conference automatic bids currently below No. 32, the target to reach is No. 29.

Key matches: Monday: Ashe County at South Caldwell; Watauga at Freedom. Wednesday: Hibriten at South Caldwell; Ashe County at Watauga.

Western Foothills 3A: East Lincoln (14-4-3 overall) and Hickory (15-1-3) are tied for the WFAC lead at 11-1-1 with one match left on Monday. The one loss by Hickory, as well as the tie, is to the Mustangs, which gives East Lincoln the tiebreaker.

East Lincoln can wrap up the league’s No. 1 seed with a win at North Iredell (9-10). Sounds easy, right? Maybe, but North Iredell is the lone WFAC team to beat the Mustangs this season and did so on the road. A loss by the Mustangs on Monday, and Hickory would snatch the bid with a win at Foard.

Currently, seven teams are slotted to make the 32-team field in the 3A West Region with Statesville at 35th. Given their strength of schedule, the Greyhounds could inch into the field with wins. They’ll have two matches at home this week.

Key matches: Monday: East Lincoln at North Iredell; Hickory at Fred T. Foard; St. Stephens at Statesville. Tuesday: North Lincoln at Statesville.

Catawba Valley 2A: Newton-Conover (14-3-1 overall, 12-0 CVAC) has clinched the league’s No. 1 bid and can clinch the outright conference title this week with a win at Bunker Hill or Maiden, or losses by Bandys to either West Caldwell or Bunker Hill.

Currently, the Red Devils are in for a fourth seed, which would give them home matches for at least three rounds. At No. 13 in the 2A West RPI rankings, Bandys is still in line for a home match.

West Caldwell and Lincolnton are still safe for the postseason, but will likely play on the road in Round 1.

Key matches: Monday: Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill; West Caldwell at Bandys. Wednesday: Newton-Conover at Maiden; Bandys at Bunker Hill.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A: A weird loss by Patton (15-3-1 overall, 8-2 MF 7) at home to Polk County (4-12 overall) appears likely to end the Panthers’ chances of catching Hendersonville (11-2-3, 9-0). To have a realistic chance at a co-championship, Patton needs Brevard to defeat Hendersonville on Monday, which would set up Wednesday’s match at Patton against the Bearcats as a chance to claim a co-title. Hendersonville also has a makeup match against Polk County still to be scheduled.

Regardless of what happens, Patton is still in the fold for a playoff spot and possibly a home match.

Key matches: Monday: Hendersonville at Brevard; Wednesday: Hendersonville at Patton.

MONDAY, OCT. 24

NCHSAA GIRLS GOLF STATE CHAMPIONSHIP – Round 1

1A/2A Tournament at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club (Red), Jackson Springs, 8 a.m. (Newton-Conover and Patton)

3A Tournament at Longleaf Golf and Family Club, Southern Pines, 9 a.m. (Hibriten, Hickory, St. Stephens)

BOYS SOCCER Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Ashe County at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Watauga at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at Statesville, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at Bandys, 6 p.m.

Maiden at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Chase, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mountain Heritage at Draughn, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 25

NCHSAA GIRLS GOLF STATE CHAMPIONSHIP – Round 2

1A/2A Tournament at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club (Red), Jackson Springs, 8 a.m. (Newton-Conover and Patton)

3A Tournament at Longleaf Golf and Family Club, Southern Pines, 9 a.m. (Hibriten, Hickory, St. Stephens)

NCHSAA GIRLS TENNIS DUAL-TEAM SECOND ROUND STATE PLAYOFFS 2A West

No. 14 Maiden at No. 3 Hendersonville, 4 p.m.

NCHSAA VOLLEYBALL SECOND ROUND STATE PLAYOFFS

Teams, sites and times will appear in Tuesday’s paper

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

BOYS SOCCER Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Maiden, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at Hendersonville, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Hickory at Charlotte Catholic, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

NCHSAA VOLLEYBALL THIRD ROUND STATE PLAYOFFS

Teams, sites and times TBA

BOYS SOCCER Catawba Valley 2A

West Caldwell at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Nonconference

North Gaston at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

Davie County at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

GIRLS TENNIS NCHSAA GIRLS TENNIS INDIVIDUAL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

1A Tournament at Cary Tennis Park, 9 a.m.

2A Tournament at Ting Park, Holly Springs, 9 a.m.

3A Tournament at Burlington Tennis Center, 9 a.m.

4A Tournament at Millbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh, 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Hibriten, 7:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens, 7:30 p.m.

Statesville at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Maiden at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at East Burke, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Hendersonville at Patton, 7:30 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mountain Heritage at Draughn, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

NCHSAA GIRLS TENNIS INDIVIDUAL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

1A Tournament at Cary Tennis Park, 9 a.m.

2A Tournament at Ting Park, Holly Springs, 9 a.m.

3A Tournament at Burlington Tennis Center, 9 a.m.

4A Tournament at Millbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh, 9 a.m.

NCHSAA VOLLEYBALL QUARTERFINAL ROUND STATE PLAYOFFS

Teams, sites and times TBA

NCHSAA CROSS COUNTRY REGIONAL MEETS

2A West at Asheville Christian Acadamy, Swannanoa, 10 a.m.

1A West at Kituwah Mound, Bryson City, 10 a.m.

4A West at McAlpine Park, Charlotte, 11 a.m.

3A West at Freedom High, Morganton, TBA