WEEKLY WATCH: Conference titles to be awarded this week in wrestling and swimming

Amid the snow, sleet and COVID quarantines, the winter high school sports season is heading toward the postseason.

The first conference titles will be awarded this week in wrestling and swimming. Meanwhile, most of the conferences hit the halfway point in basketball where the league races for championships and postseason spots are coming into focus.

Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens wrestling on Tuesday

Another week, another high-stakes dual matchup with conference and state implications. This time, it’s the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference (WFAC), which will decide its dual championship.

According to the latest rankings at NCMAT.com, Fred T. Foard, the 2020 state 2A dual champs, is at the top with a record of 30-2. St. Stephens, the 2019 state 3A dual champs, is ranked third at 30-3.

Foard won the last meeting between the two in the spring, with many of the participants from that dual returning this season. The Tigers have not lost to a North Carolina school since the third round of the 2019 2A state duals. The last time Foard lost to an in-state 3A school was to St. Stephens on Dec. 19, 2018, when the Indians were on the way to an unbeaten season.