WEEKLY WATCH: Conference titles to be awarded this week in wrestling and swimming

Amid the snow, sleet and COVID quarantines, the winter high school sports season is heading toward the postseason.
The first conference titles will be awarded this week in wrestling and swimming. Meanwhile, most of the conferences hit the halfway point in basketball where the league races for championships and postseason spots are coming into focus.
Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens wrestling on Tuesday
Another week, another high-stakes dual matchup with conference and state implications. This time, it’s the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference (WFAC), which will decide its dual championship.
According to the latest rankings at NCMAT.com, Fred T. Foard, the 2020 state 2A dual champs, is at the top with a record of 30-2. St. Stephens, the 2019 state 3A dual champs, is ranked third at 30-3.
Foard won the last meeting between the two in the spring, with many of the participants from that dual returning this season. The Tigers have not lost to a North Carolina school since the third round of the 2019 2A state duals. The last time Foard lost to an in-state 3A school was to St. Stephens on Dec. 19, 2018, when the Indians were on the way to an unbeaten season.
At 6-0 in the conference, both have wrapped up the two playoff spots allotted to the WFAC. However, this match will likely determine travel arrangements for the winner and loser for the dual tournament, which is scheduled to start Jan. 29. It would not be a surprise to see these two programs face each other in the 3A West final for the right to compete for another state championship. These two Catawba County schools are also playing for pride — pure and simple.
Expect a full house.
Hickory at East Lincoln boys and girls basketball on Friday
BOYS
When the boys half of the varsity doubleheader was played at Hickory back in December, the Red Tornadoes led by four with 77 seconds to play on their home court. But an inability to hit free throws and gather vital rebounds cost Hickory late as the East Lincoln Mustangs went back to Denver with a 50-47 win.
As the WFAC turns the page to the second half of the league season, the final 77 seconds of the December meeting is what separates the Mustangs (14-2 overall, 6-0 WFAC) and Red Tornadoes (14-1, 5-1) in the standings.
Since that game, both teams have honed their identities. Last week, East Lincoln overcame an eight-point deficit with two minutes left to force overtime, then hit a buzzer-beater to win a road game at rival Lincolnton. The Mustangs followed that win by nearly frittering away a 17-point lead to North Iredell at home before closing out a 68-66 win. Along with a two-point win earlier this season vs. South Iredell and the victory over Hickory, East Lincoln has shown the ability to win close games.
Meanwhile, Hickory seems to have found the ability to play any style of game necessary. At the Dick’s Sporting Goods tournament last month, the Red Tornadoes amped up a full-court defense that frustrated skilled ball-handling teams from South Caldwell and Alexander Central and turned turnovers into quick points. However, Hickory has improved its half-court game offensively, as well, and can grind out games.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, these look to be the two teams that will fight for the conference championship in the regular season and February’s conference tournament. With a win on Friday, East Lincoln is the likely winner and will garner a high seed in the state tournament. A win by Hickory could set up a winner-take-all matchup in the WFAC tournament with a top seed in the state tourney on the line.
GIRLS
COVID-19 outbreaks have made the girls’ side of WFAC a start-and-stop affair. East Lincoln (13-2, 5-0) leads the pack, a game ahead of Fred T. Foard (10-5, 4-1) with Hickory (6-6, 3-1) and St. Stephens (9-5, 3-1) another half-game back. Foard and Hickory have a makeup game with each other, as do St. Stephens and East Lincoln.
However, like the boys, the second game of the season between Hickory and East Lincoln looks to be the game to watch. The Red Tornadoes started 2-6 this season against tough competition, which included Ashbrook (a team Hickory eliminated in the state playoffs last spring), 2A state contender Newton-Conover twice, Freedom (a team Hickory beat in the 3A state quarterfinals last year), Foard and East Lincoln. With six of the team's 12-player roster either freshmen or sophomores, the young Red Tornadoes are getting their legs under them and gaining confidence.
East Lincoln topped Hickory 43-40 in the first meeting in December. With another win, the Mustangs have a chance to take a big step for the conference title. They’ll still have another game at Foard and two with St. Stephens, but this feels like the moment East Lincoln can take control of the league.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central boys and girls basketball on Tuesday
GIRLS
Last week, this column spoke of the brutally tough conference on the girls side of the Northwestern 3A/ 4A Conference, as the “Super Six” went 64-9 against non-conference foes.
Outside of COVID-19 quarantines, the first week did not disappoint. Alexander Central (13-2 overall, 1-1 NWC) opened the conference slate with a double-overtime win at Ashe County before losing by four at Watauga. Meanwhile, South Caldwell (9-2, 1-1) also lost at Watauga but rebounded by defeating Freedom.
The victory by the Spartans could be foundational, as it snapped a 43-game conference winning streak by Freedom, dating back to a loss to Watauga in 2018, as well as a 40-game conference winning streak on the road that stretched back to 2015 at Hickory. It also ended a 16-game losing streak by South Caldwell to Freedom.
So, it is that bit of backstory that brings us to this meeting between two of the three 4A schools from the league, the other being Watauga. With Watauga posting wins last week over its 4A sisters, this is a big game for both teams in order to stay in the conference hunt, which figures to have lots of twists before the plot is concluded.
BOYS
With Watauga having a tough season, the automatic 4A bid from the league figures to come down to these two schools. Alexander Central (14-2, 2-0) got the jump with a pair of wins last week, while the Spartans (8-4, 1-1) defeated Watauga but lost to Freedom.
A victory by the Cougars could set them up as the lone contender to chase Freedom for the overall conference title.
St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard girls on Tuesday
It wasn’t that long ago that these programs were trying to stay out of the basement of the respective conferences. St. Stephens was 10-51 in the three previous seasons. Foard finally cleared the .500 plateau last season for the first time since the 2012-13 season. They were 14-103 from 2013-14 to 2017-18.
Foard and St. Stephens are each chasing East Lincoln in the WFAC. However, both teams have had recent trials to overcome. Foard is without leading scorer Alexis Wolgemuth, while the Indians have been limited by virus quarantines. St. Stephens did return last week but lost on back-to-back nights to Hickory and Draughn before capturing a win against Statesville.
With four teams in the chase at the top, the winner of this one remains in the hunt, which will be more crucial at this point for Foard, which is already saddled with the loss to East Lincoln.
Patton at Hendersonville boys on Wednesday
The standings in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A have R-S Central (14-2 overall, 4-0 MF7) at the top, followed by Patton (9-3, 3-0) and Hendersonville (16-1, 5-1), last season’s 2A state runner-up. With the rest of the pack at or below .500, the race looks to be narrowed to these three schools.
Patton, which has two losses to Freedom and one to West Caldwell — both leading their respective conferences — is coming off a conference championship of its own, having claimed the Northwestern Foothills 2A last season.
The key for the Panthers will be the ability to stop a high-flying offense that has scored 87 points per game to this point, including 90 or more in six of the last seven. Patton has allowed 58.5 per game. With Hendersonville already holding a loss to R-S Central, a win for Patton could make the conference a two-team race.
Other games to watch:
Watauga at Freedom girls on Friday
After winning twice last week, is Watauga suddenly the team to beat in the Northwestern 3A/4A? Is this the year Freedom is overtaken after bludgeoning the conference the last six seasons?
Bandys at Bunker Hill girls on Tuesday
Bandys lost at Maiden, then nearly upset Newton-Conover at home. An overachieving Bunker Hill team saw its momentum stopped with its first conference loss to Newton-Conover. With East Burke ahead the next night, the Bears need a win at home to remain contenders.
R-S Central at Patton wrestling on Thursday
These two schools are in position to take both playoff spots to the dual tournament from the Mountain Foothills 7 2A. The Panthers will host the Hilltoppers as part of a conference quad meet on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
(Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/ boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.)
TUESDAY, JAN. 18
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
Watauga at Hibriten, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Ashe County, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Hickory at Statesville, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at Bunker Hill, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Maiden, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
West Caldwell at East Burke (boys only), 7 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Owen at Draughn, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
Ashe County at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Watauga, 5:30 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Statesville, NC School for the Deaf (non-conf.), Oak Hill, Va. (non-conf.) at Hickory, 4:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
East Burke, Wilkes Central (non-conf.) at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Maiden at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn, Avery at Rosman, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
BASKETBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Hibriten at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Hendersonville, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
SWIMMING
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Lincolnton at East Burke, Valdese Recreation Center, 6 p.m.
Non-conference
Caldwell County Meet (Hibriten, South Caldwell, West Caldwell) at Lenoir Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
South Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
BASKETBALL
Western Foothills 3A Athletic
North Iredell at St. Stephens (girls only), 5:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Western Foothills 3A Athletic
Conference Championship Meet, Hickory Foundation YMCA, 4:45 p.m.
Northwestern 3A/4A
Alexander Central, Ashe County, Watauga at Wilkes Family YMCA, Wilkesboro, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys, West Lincoln at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
East Rutherford, Hendersonville, R-S Central at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hibriten at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Ashe County, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom girls, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
West Iredell at St. Stephens, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Hickory at East Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
East Burke at Maiden, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bandys, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Caldwell (boys only), 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Polk County, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Avery County at Draughn, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
SWIMMING
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Conference Championship Meet, Buncombe County School Aquatic Club, Asheville, 4:45 p. m.
WRESTLING
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Conference Championship Tournament, Avery County High, 5 p.m.
Non-conference
Lincoln Charter at Hickory, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Conference Championship Tournament, Ashe County High, 9 a.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Conference Championship Tournament, Fred T. Foard , 10 a.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Conference Championship Tournament, West Lincoln
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Conference Championship Tournament, Hendersonville, 9 a.m.