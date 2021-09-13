WEEKLY WATCH: Conference showdowns set for local teams in soccer, volleyball and football

The Trojans routed their two opponents to open this season, which at least gave hope to their faithful. But both opponents — Foard and St. Stephens — are still winless, and since those wins, the Trojans have sat out due to COVID protocols. Assuming they are back at full strength, perhaps this Friday’s game at home vs. West Lincoln will give the Trojans a look at how far they’ve come and if they have a shot to make a run for one of the conference’s top spots.

5) Fred T. Foard volleyball at Hickory (Wednesday) at Watauga (Thursday)For Foard, this is a week to reassert that it will be remain a state title contender. After a loss at North Iredell that ended Foard’s 34-match winning streak, the Tigers got back on track with wins in Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference play at Statesville and East Lincoln, the last of which was surprisingly easy (25-10, 25-19, 25-20). And now, after a conference match at home vs. North Lincoln, the Tigers Tigers (6-1 overall, 2-1 WFAC) look ahead to a tough week on the road.

In the climb back to the top of the volleyball world two years ago, there was one dragon Foard had to slay: Hickory. The Red Tornadoes had defeated Foard eight straight times before the Tigers finally served notice there was a new sheriff in the area with a sweep of Hickory in September 2019.