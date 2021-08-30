WEEKLY WATCH: Conference matchups on tap in several sports

The third week of the fall high school season brings the first conference action in volleyball, girls tennis and cross country. However, COVID-19 continues as the undercurrent in all sports.
At this point, football has been hit hardest by cancellations. Of the five conferences from which the four counties in the Hickory-metro area are affiliated, there have been nine canceled games. Some teams, who lost games when opponents were unable to play, found new teams to play. Others found out too late in the week to reschedule, including a couple of games nixed last Friday.
One team, Mitchell, out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, in which Draughn will play, had to reschedule last Friday’s game twice, after McDowell and Hampton (Tennessee) both dropped out due to COVID protocols. The 1A Mountaineers found a willing partner Friday morning, as 4A Lake Norman lost out on a game against North Iredell.
As the week begins, all of the schedules posted and the games discussed in this week’s column are tentative to the whims of COVID cases.
1) Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference Volleyball
Fred T. Foard at North Iredell (tonight)
East Lincoln at Hickory (tonight)
When the North Carolina High School Athletic Association finalized conference realignments, followers of high school volleyball in this area had to drool at the configuration of the Western Foothills 3A Athletic Conference.
The teams include: Fred T. Foard, which won back-to-back 2A state championships before moving up to 3A this season; North Iredell, the defending North Piedmont 3A Conference champion, which has played in four state title matches since 2008 and won it all in 2008 and 2017; East Lincoln, the defending South Fork 2A Conference champion; and Hickory, runner-up in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference the last four years with eight of the 10 conference losses in that stretch coming against state power Watauga.
Think about the strength of this conference and you realize that one of those schools will finish no better than fourth, or worse. And possibly, they will likely wind up a dangerous draw for a much higher-seeded team in the state playoffs. Observers can’t ignore West Iredell, which played in the 2A state title match in 2017 and the West final the year after that, and North Lincoln, which is 3-1 to this point. The winner of this league, heck, the top two teams, likely will be a state title contenders.
As the conference season begins, the top four start play against deach other in vying for the league’s pecking order. Fred T. Foard will travel to North Iredell and East Lincoln comes to Hickory.
Foard (4-0) will look to extended its 34-match winning streak against North Iredell (5-0), which has yet to lose a set this season. Both teams have played a tough schedule to this point to remain unbeaten. Outside of the matchup of two of the state’s top programs, the curious part will be the opposing head coaches. Dave Markland is currently in his second season as the head coach at North Iredell. He came to the school after 17 seasons as the head man of the Lenoir-Rhyne University program. One of his players during his tenure there was current Foard head coach Meredith Lombardi, who was also a graduate assistant under Markland.
For East Lincoln, the Mustangs (3-1) suffered a season-opening sweep at the hands of Kings Mountain, but have rebounded to win their last three. Two of those came against two of the top teams from the South Fork last year, Maiden and Bandys. Hickory (4-0) survived upset bids by Bandys and Lincoln Charter, both of which won first sets before the Red Tornadoes rallied.
2) Patton at Polk County volleyball (Tuesday)
As good as the Western Foothills could be, the new Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference could provide a tough gauntlet as well with Patton in the mix.
An argument can be made that if it were not for Fred T. Foard, Patton could have played in the 2A state final last year. The Panthers were the only team to hang a set defeat on Foard, that coming in the state quarterfinal before the Tigers found another gear in the four-set win. In fact, Patton held a large lead in the first set of the season opener with Foard before the Tigers roared back to win the set and eventually swept the match.
Patton did lose program all-timer Ella Gragg to graduation, but the rest of the team returns this season and is already 6-0.
The Panthers will introduce themselves to the new conference with a match at Polk County. The Wolverines went unbeaten in the Western Highlands 1A/2A last year, but suffered the misfortune of positive COVID tests and missed the playoffs entirely.
Other teams in the conference with Patton include: R-S Central, which went unbeaten in the Southwestern 2A Conference last year; Mountain 6 2A co-champion Hendersonville, which has 12 state titles in its history; and Brevard, which lost to Foard in the 2A West final in 2019.
3) Pine Lake Prep at Newton-Conover boys soccer (tonight)
A young Newton-Conover team is taking their licks. Given the nonconference schedule that new coach Carlos Arias has put together, it’s not surprising that a team starting as many seniors as sophomores (three) is getting pummeled. It’s not surprising but considering the success the Red Devils have had in their history, it is strange to see an 0-4 record by the team’s name.
However, consider the competition. Newton-Conover has played Shelby, a 2A Sweet 16 team last season; Hickory, a 3A West finalist last season; Hibriten, last season’s 2A West champion; and Fred T. Foard, a 2A quarterfinalist a season ago.
When asked about the schedule after a loss to Hibriten, Arias said, “When we made the schedule, it was all about playing those teams to get ready for our conference and make the playoffs. That’s our goal right now.”
Arias and his team get another challenge tonight when they host the 1A champions from last season, Pine Lake Prep. In a sense, the Pride (1-3) are a mirror image of the Red Devils, taking on top competition and taking their lumps. In losing three straight, they have dropped matches against Rabun Gap-Nacochee, the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A runner-up last season; Hough, an NCHSAA 4A quarterfinalist; and a North Lincoln squad that is on the rise.
Both are preparing for bigger things later in the season, but tonight’s contest is a match that both teams would like to win to gain some confidence.
4) Bandys volleyball at West Lincoln (Tuesday), vs. East Burke (Thursday)
From a series of losing seasons, the program at Bandys has continued to rise. The Trojans re-entered the state playoff slate in 2016 and made visits four straight years. Last season, Bandys picked off eventual champion South Fork 2A Conference champion East Lincoln, but a pair of losses to Maiden cost the Trojans a postseason spot, despite going 10-3, as only two teams from the conference were allotted playoff spots due to COVID restrictions.
The Trojans are currently 2-3, but the record is misleading and this is a team that bears watching in the bigger picture of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. All three losses came against powerhouse schools from the Western Foothills: Foard, Hickory and East Lincoln. Bandys played Foard tough in the third set before getting swept. The Trojans routed Hickory 25-9 in the first set last week and had a chance to win the match in four sets before the Red Tornadoes rallied.
Given the records of their opponents this week — West Lincoln and East Burke are 1-7 combined — Bandys should open the conference season 2-0 (of course, nothing in sports is guaranteed). In a league that has just one team over .500 — Lincolnton is 3-1 after going winless last year — Bandys could be the team to beat.
5) Western Foothills Cross Country Meet at West Iredell (Tuesday)
The first conference 5K run in the Western Foothills 3A takes place this week, as the schools take to the course at West Iredell.
Leading the way is North Lincoln, which won both the boys and girls 2A state titles last winter in Kernersville. The Knights’ boys squad graduated several key runners from a squad that won four straight 2A titles, but they are still the team to beat in the conference and, until proven otherwise, the state.
From Catawba County, St. Stephens has four of the top 10 seeded times entering the boys’ race. They included junior Isaac Cruz (3rd), senior Jackson Black (4th), junior Payce Sherrill (9th) and senior Caleb Ledford (10th). As a team, the Indians qualified for regionals last season and look to push for a slot in the state race this November.
Fred T. Foard qualified in the 2A boys West Regional last year and return top runners sophomore Mario Santos-Morales and senior Nathanael Hughes.
St. Stephens also has two runners among the top 10 seeds on the girls side. Sophomore Daniela Flores Gutierrez (7th) and junior Zoe Coburn (10th) were a part of the girls team that made it to regionals last winter. Senior Lauren Lyerly is the top-seeded runner returning for Hickory.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, as they often follow JV matches. Contact the school for information on ticket policies and to confirm time of the event.
WEEK OF AUG. 30-SEPT. 4
MONDAY, AUG. 30
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Fred T. Foard at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Maiden at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
Hickory at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
Pine Lake Prep at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Statesville at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Draughn at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hickory, 4 p.m.
West Caldwell at Freedom 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
East Lincoln at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at North Iredell, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference
East Burke at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
Hibriten at East Wilkes, 5:30 p.m.
Alexander Central at Draughn, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
CROSS COUNTRY
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard, Hickory, St. Stephens at West Iredell Meet, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Freedom at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Challenger at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Alexander Central at Mooresville, 4 p.m.
South Iredell at Bandys, 4 p.m.
University Christian at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
West Lincoln at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Maiden at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Bandys at West Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Lincolnton at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Polk County at Patton, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Owen, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY SEPT. 1
GIRLS GOLF
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Connestee Falls, Brevard (Brevard hosts), 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Challenger at Bandys, 5 p.m.
Freedom at Patton (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at West Wilkes, 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln Charter at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Ashe County at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Freedom, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Hickory at North Lincoln, 5 p.m.
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Alexander Central at Maiden, 5 p.m.
West Lincoln at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Fred T. Foard at Ashbrook, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at R-S Central, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Bunker Hill, 6:40 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Bandys at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Draughn at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at South Iredell, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.
West Lincoln at Maiden, 5 p.m.
East Burke at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Avery County at Draughn, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Hickory at Watauga, 5:30 p.m.
Patton at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
FOOTBALL
Nonconference
Alexander Central at A.C. Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Maiden at St. Stephens, 7 p.m.
East Burke at Draughn, 7:30 p.m.
East Wilkes at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
Forestview at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Hickory at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.
Hickory Hawks at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
North Iredell at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Patton, 7:30 p.m.