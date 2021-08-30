WEEKLY WATCH: Conference matchups on tap in several sports

The teams include: Fred T. Foard, which won back-to-back 2A state championships before moving up to 3A this season; North Iredell, the defending North Piedmont 3A Conference champion, which has played in four state title matches since 2008 and won it all in 2008 and 2017; East Lincoln, the defending South Fork 2A Conference champion; and Hickory, runner-up in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference the last four years with eight of the 10 conference losses in that stretch coming against state power Watauga.

Think about the strength of this conference and you realize that one of those schools will finish no better than fourth, or worse. And possibly, they will likely wind up a dangerous draw for a much higher-seeded team in the state playoffs. Observers can’t ignore West Iredell, which played in the 2A state title match in 2017 and the West final the year after that, and North Lincoln, which is 3-1 to this point. The winner of this league, heck, the top two teams, likely will be a state title contenders.

As the conference season begins, the top four start play against deach other in vying for the league’s pecking order. Fred T. Foard will travel to North Iredell and East Lincoln comes to Hickory.