WEEKLY WATCH: Conference contests set for first week of January

The holidays are in the rearview mirror this week, as high school winter sports go full speed into the conference season. Most of the area basketball teams participated in holiday tournaments with coaches making those last adjustments before playing games that truly matter. While there is action scheduled throughout the week, Tuesday and Friday will have the heavy-hitting events.

1) West Lincoln at Newton-Conover wrestling (Friday)

When discussions take place as to the top wrestling rivalry in the state, several in this area come to mind: Fred T. Foard vs. West Lincoln, Foard vs. St. Stephens and St. Stephens vs. Newton-Conover are usually the must-see events. Bandys' resurgence has re-sparked the rivalry with Newton-Conover. However, for me, there is not a better wrestling dual than West Lincoln and Newton-Conover.

The conference duals are often — check that — ALWAYS heated, with chirping by wrestlers from both sides and coaches fully engaged in the action on the mat, and occasionally, at the scorer’s table, seeking out a point here and there that often is the difference in a win or loss. There’s little motivation needed for this one.

While the conference duals between these schools determined the league title for many years, their paths often crossed again in the postseason. From 2013 to 2019, one of these two schools advanced to and won the 2A state championship (Newton-Conover later vacated the 2017 title). In most years, one of these schools had to go through the other to get to the state final.

In 2018, the two schools met in the 2A West final with a penalty in the final match sending West Lincoln onward. In 2017, the 2A quarterfinals essentially decided the state title, as Newton-Conover won by six before blitzing Chase in the West final to get to the finals. In 2015, it was the grandson of West Lincoln coach Butch Ross who won the last bout in the 2A West final to send the Rebels to the state championship dual.

This is the final regular season meeting that will involve Coach Ross and Newton-Conover head coach Eddy Clark, as Clark will retire after this season. And it appears Clark’s team has a mission to send their coach out a winner, as the Red Devils are 33-1. West Lincoln enters the week at 14-5, after a 4-1 mark at the Carolina Clash dual tournament last week in Tryon.

Records really mean nothing, as both coaches use the preseason to accomplish goals to get ready for the postseason, which starts at the end of this month. A win here on Friday is huge, considering that only two schools out of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) will advance to the dual tournament — there are no wild cards available. The loser here still has to face 2A defending state champion Bandys, which is not ready to give up its hold on the conference or state championship.

Expect a big crowd at Newton-Conover this Friday.

2) Super Tuesday

Three games converge on Tuesday night, which will likely have a bearing on the outcome of conference title hopes.

West Caldwell at Maiden boys basketball:

These two schools were the only two out of the CVAC to advance to the playoffs a year ago. While the league has shown some improvement — Bandys and Newton-Conover certainly cannot be ignored — West Caldwell and Maiden are still the teams to beat. They’ll have the first of two meetings Tuesday night at Maiden.

West Caldwell is coming off a third-place finish at the Freedom Christmas Invitational last week. The Warriors (9-2) lost a tight game to Freedom in the semifinals before blitzing R-S Central — a team West Caldwell upset in last year’s state playoffs. The Warriors returned much of the group that advanced to the state quarterfinal, including Malek Patterson, who is averaging just under 21 points per game.

Maiden (11-1) returns to action after its first loss of the season to Hickory in the finals of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, a game in which the Blue Devils were outran by the Red Tornadoes in the first quarter and lost by 27. Maiden is led by sophomore post player Raheim Misher, as well as Chris Culliver, both of whom were named to the all-tournament team last week.

The two teams split the regular season games last year, with West Caldwell edging the Blue Devils in the finals of the conference tournament.

Newton-Conover at East Burke girls basketball:

When head coach Sylvia White retook the reins of the Red Devils in 2018, things didn’t start well in this tenure. After a win in the season opener, Newton-Conover lost the next four in a row, alternating defeats to Bunker Hill and Hickory — both tough teams.

After the 1-4 start, Newton-Conover did not lose again until the Sweet 16 round of the state playoffs — beating both Bunker Hill and Hickory to win the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic that year — finishing at 25-5. It remains the only time that the Red Devils have lost back-to-back games under White. Coming off a loss to Alexander Central at Catawba Valley Community College on Thursday, the Red Devils (10-2) will try to avoid that fate on Tuesday night against CVAC contender East Burke (8-1).

East Burke eked out a close game at McDowell last week to win the Titans' Christmas tournament. The Cavaliers' only loss this season came against Burke County rival Freedom before avenging that loss a couple of weeks ago.

The game should feature a matchup of talented guards — Cassidy Geddes of Newton-Conover (21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.7 steals per game) and Braelyn Stillwell of East Burke (17.9 points and 7.6 assists per game).

The two teams each won their home games last year before Newton-Conover edged the Cavaliers by a point in the conference tournament final. Should be a good one in Icard.

Hickory, North Iredell at St. Stephens wrestling (Tuesday):

Since the dual wrestling tournament format began in 1990, St. Stephens has participated in each one. If the Indians want to make it to 32, they will likely need a win over North Iredell on Tuesday.

After a pair of losses in a tri-meet with Ashe County and Pisgah last week, St. Stephens rebounded with an impressive 4-1 run to finish second in the inaugural Carolina Clash dual tournament held at the Tryon Equestrian Center. The run included a win over South Carolina power James F. Byrnes before dropping the finale to Pisgah.

A potential roadblock for the Indians (29-4) is North Iredell, which enters the week at 13-2. The Raiders participated in the R.J. Reynolds tournament last week, finishing third in the standings out of 24 teams.

This year, the state dual tournament will have 32 teams — 16 each in the East and West Regions — slotted for each classification with a pre-determined number from each conference to advance. Out of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference (WFAC), only two teams will make the playoffs. Assuming defending 3A state champion Fred T. Foard (24-1) will likely be one of those, the winner here will have some breathing room when facing the Tigers. The loser will likely have to beat Foard to get in. Not an enviable task.

3) Northwestern 3A/4A Conference girls basketball

With only six teams in the conference, the NWC will not start league play until this Friday. When it does, the six conference rivals will have quite a 10-game obstacle course to navigate.

During the nonconference portion of the schedule, the six teams went 57-17 with two of the losses coming against fellow members during holiday tournaments. And, speaking of holiday tournaments? This is what the group of six put together last week: Alexander Central (12-0) won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic; Watauga (9-4) won the High Country Classic on its home floor, defeating conference foe Ashe County (8-3) in the finals; and the biggest surprise of all came from Hibriten (11-1), which won the Freedom Christmas Invitational by routing Shelby, last year’s 2A West finalist and the state champion a year prior to that, by 19.

Add in South Caldwell (9-5) and Freedom (8-4) and there is the potential for a phenomenal conference season, as well as the chance for team(s) to do well in the playoffs.

The first action takes place Friday with Alexander Central hosting Ashe County, Hibriten welcoming Freedom and defending champion Watauga driving down the mountain to South Caldwell.

Other games to watch:

Rosman at Draughn girls (Friday): In the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, defending champion Mountain Heritage (11-2) looks to be the team to beat, with a pair of wins over Pisgah already. The Cougars two losses are to Watauga.

Challenging them will be the Cougars' chasers from a year ago, second-place Draughn (8-3) and third-place Rosman (9-3), which will pair up for the first of two games this week in Valdese.

Draughn enters the week on the heels of its first win over Freedom since 2010. The three losses by the Wildcats are against Hibriten, Freedom and East Burke.

St. Stephens at Hickory girls (Tuesday): The Indians entered last week’s tournament at CVCC at 7-2 before losing to both Hickory and Fred T. Foard. While they are 2-0 in the WFAC, the toughest part of the schedule is still to come against the likes of defending champion East Lincoln, Foard and, on Tuesday, Hickory. If the Indians want to have a shot at the top of the standings, or at least a high seed and a home game for the state playoffs, wins over teams like Hickory are a must.

Hickory at North Iredell boys (Friday): The Red Tornadoes will be seeking revenge in this one, as North Iredell ended Hickory’s season with a second-round upset at Hickory last season.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

(Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games. Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.)

WEEK OF JAN. 2-7

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

BASKETBALL

Western Foothills 3A

St. Stephens at Hickory, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Statesville at Fred T. Foard, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bandys, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Newton-Conover at East Burke, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

West Caldwell at Maiden, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at East Rutherford, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Madison at Draughn, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Nonconference

Wilkes Central at Hibriten, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

WRESTLING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central, North Carolina School for the Deaf (non-conf.) at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

Hibriten at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard, Statesville at West Iredell, 5 p.m.

Hickory, North Iredell at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke, East Lincoln (non-conf.), Kings Mountain (non-conf.) at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Maiden at West Caldwell, 7 p.m.

West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

East Rutherford, Avery County (non-conf.) at Patton, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Freedom at Draughn, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

South Point at Hibriten, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

SWIMMING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central, Watauga at South Caldwell, Lenoir Aquatic, 5 p.m.

Others

Meet (no opponents listed) at Patton, Morganton Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.

Meet (no opponents listed) at Draughn, Draughn Aquatic and Fitness Center, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Catawba Valley 2A

Lincolnton, Alleghany (non-conf.), Elkin (non-conf.) at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

SWIMMING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County, Hibriten at Freedom, Morganton Aquatic Center, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Nonconference duals

West Caldwell, Forbush, North Stokes at East Wilkes, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

BASKETBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County at Alexander Central, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Freedom at Hibriten, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Watauga at South Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Hickory at North Iredell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke at Bunker Hill, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Maiden at Bandys, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

West Caldwell at Lincolnton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

R-S Central at Patton, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Rosman at Draughn, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

WRESTLING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Ashe County, 5:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Watauga, 5:30 p.m.

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard, Hickory, Corvian Community (non-conf.) at East Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens, Statesville at North Lincoln 5:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill, Draughn (non-conf.) at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton, Mountain Heritage (non-conf.) at R-S Central, 5:30 p.m.

Individual Tournament

Maiden at Blue Devils Invitational, Dreher High, S.C., 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

INDOOR TRACK

East Burke, Freedom at Just Don’t Lose Invitational, JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem, 10 a.m.

WRESTLING

Individual Tournament

Bandys at Gavin Sharpe Tournament, Mooresville High, 9 a.m.

Maiden at Blue Devils Invitational, Dreher High, S.C., 9 a.m.