WEEKLY WATCH: Can up-and-coming teams continue their ascent?

The Trojans are making their own noise, as after the first week of conference play, they and the Wolves are the only two teams to get by unscathed. The teams will settle that tonight.

Back in 2018, Bandys was on the cusp of taking an automatic bid, as it had a win and a tie against eventual 2A West champion Newton-Conover. However, the Trojans were unable to snatch a win against either East Lincoln (they lost by one at home) or Lincolnton (they lost in a shootout on the road) as they had to settle for third.

Bandys hasn’t had much luck against Lincolnton, going 4-13-1 since 2011 and losing the last six meetings. If, like Lincolnton did against the Red Devils, Bandys wants to make a statement in the conference, this is the time to do so. There will be a return match on the Trojans’ home pitch, but this feels like the time is right for Bandys to step forward and make this a two-team race for the top.

4) Alexander Central volleyball at Watauga (Tonight)

Where they were during the 2020-21 season: 6-5; 2 winning seasons since 2009, 1 playoff win

Where they are: 6-1