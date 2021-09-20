WEEKLY WATCH: Can up-and-coming teams continue their ascent?

With the start of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference season in football this week, leagues in all sports are fully engaged in the quest to determine championships and playoff spots. As races progress, there are some surprise stories that are developing.
While there are the usual key matchups — and those will be touched on at the end — this week’s column will take a look at some of the stories of teams that are rising out of the mire and dreaming of postseason journeys ahead.
1) Hibriten volleyball at Ashe County (Today), vs. Watauga (Wednesday)
Where they were during the 2020-21 season: 1-13; 2018-20: 8-52
Where they are: 7-4 (as of Sept. 17)
Good fortune hasn’t smiled on the Hibriten volleyball program. In their history, the Panthers have just two appearances in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs and the last one was in 1996. When Hibriten defeated Freedom at the start of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference season last week, it put the Panthers in a position to claim a state playoff spot.
With the split conference, one 4A team and one 3A team will receive an automatic bid into the state playoffs. For Hibriten’s purposes, the win over Freedom — along with Ashe County, the three rival 3A schools in the league — took a big step for that spot. What would really give Panthers faithful playoff fever would be a win at Ashe County today.
After that, a measuring stick match is at hand, as Hibriten hosts 4A power Watauga. The Pioneers opened conference play last week with a sweep of South Caldwell to run its unbeaten streak in the league to 66 in a row. On paper, this seems to be a mismatch, as the Pioneers (8-3) continue to play well, with the only three losses coming to Fred T. Foard (twice) and North Iredell — both 3A state title contenders. But, nothing in sports is guaranteed and Hibriten will likely come onto the court with nothing to lose and everything to gain.
2) Hickory at North Lincoln football (Friday)
Where they were during the 2021 spring season: 0-7, 10-game losing streak
Where they are: 2-2 overall, 1-0 Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Although there was a change of head coaches from last year, it was same old result in Week 1. In the opener at Alexander Central, the Cougars had the ball almost eight more minutes and the Red Tornadoes were outgained 306-165 in a 21-7 loss.
COVID-19 changed the opponent for game two and it was a tough Charlotte Latin team that held Hickory to a gimme-six in the final quarter.
But what a difference a week makes.
The Red Tornadoes had another rescheduled game and snapped their losing streak at Draughn, scoring 37 points in the process. After a bye, Hickory faced a tougher task against then unbeaten East Lincoln, which pounded perennial power Hibriten by 32 to open the season. The Red Tornadoes never trailed and won the conference opener, which could prove to be a big step for postseason dreams.
Given the tough starts by much of the conference, an automatic playoff spot (the league gets two) may not be out of the realm of possibility. Fred T. Foard is 0-3, West Iredell 0-2, St. Stephens 1-2 and North Iredell (1-2) just snapped a 25-game losing streak. That leaves North Lincoln and Statesville.
Hickory will get their shot at North Lincoln this Friday, against a coach in Nick Bazzle who understands rising programs, as he raised his own program there from the doldrums (2-9 in 2017) to a state quarterfinal appearance in one season. The Knights are 2-2 after scoring just five points in a loss to Statesville.
It’s a game, given the schedule to follow for Hickory, that could set it up for an end-of-season showdown with Statesville for the conference title. Of course, nothing in sports is guaranteed, as East Lincoln-Hickory proved on Friday. There could be a reality check this week, but the opportunity for the Red Tornadoes exists and the time to turn the page from several tough years may be at hand.
3) Bandys at Lincolnton boys soccer (Tonight)
Where they were during the 2021 spring season: 3-8-1, one winning season since 2011, 0-10 NCHSAA playoff record
Where they are: 7-2 overall, 2-0 Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Last week, this column discussed Lincolnton having a chance to make a statement in the CVAC with a win over league power Newton-Conover. The Wolves (4-0-1 overall, 2-0 CVAC) did just that with a 4-1 win at home over the Red Devils and now must be considered a contender for a playoff spot, if not for the conference title. However, it’s also time to look at Bandys.
The Trojans are making their own noise, as after the first week of conference play, they and the Wolves are the only two teams to get by unscathed. The teams will settle that tonight.
Back in 2018, Bandys was on the cusp of taking an automatic bid, as it had a win and a tie against eventual 2A West champion Newton-Conover. However, the Trojans were unable to snatch a win against either East Lincoln (they lost by one at home) or Lincolnton (they lost in a shootout on the road) as they had to settle for third.
Bandys hasn’t had much luck against Lincolnton, going 4-13-1 since 2011 and losing the last six meetings. If, like Lincolnton did against the Red Devils, Bandys wants to make a statement in the conference, this is the time to do so. There will be a return match on the Trojans’ home pitch, but this feels like the time is right for Bandys to step forward and make this a two-team race for the top.
4) Alexander Central volleyball at Watauga (Tonight)
Where they were during the 2020-21 season: 6-5; 2 winning seasons since 2009, 1 playoff win
Where they are: 6-1
With a rare win over Hickory under their belt, the Cougars, currently ranked 23rd in the latest 4A RPI rankings (as of Sept. 18) now have confidence they can play with some of the best in the area. They’ll get another chance this week as the Cougars open conference play at Watauga tonight. Like Hibriten (see above), the match for Alexander Central at Watauga is likely a measuring-stick moment to see where the program is in relation to the 4A powers, as the Cougars’ last win in the series came in 2008. But a match like this, regardless of the outcome, could pay dividends come playoff time.
Other events of note:
North Iredell at Fred T. Foard volleyball (Wednesday)
In the latest RPI rankings (Sept. 18) in 3A volleyball, North Iredell is No. 2, while Foard is No. 3. The pair will take to the court Wednesday for the second time this season. The Raiders ended Foard’s 34-match winning streak in four sets last month. North Iredell likely wraps up the Western Foothills 3A with a win.
Maiden at West Lincoln football (Friday)
Maiden’s last-minute touchdown was the difference in a South Fork 2A Conference championship over West Lincoln last year. The Blue Devils enter the week rested but will start a stretch of three games in nine days with West Lincoln, which defeated Bandys in overtime last week.
Bandys at Maiden volleyball (Wednesday)
A rescheduled match from two weeks ago, the match will have more importance as each team enters the week at 5-0 in the CVAC. Both appear on track for the two automatic bids for the state playoffs next month.
St. Stephens at Hickory soccer (Wednesday)
After opening the season 6-0, Hickory has lost two of three, including a 4-1 thrashing by East Lincoln last week. St. Stephens was 5-1 and led Foard 2-0 early in its match last week before the Tigers rallied. At 1-1 in the conference, both will need wins in what is looking like a tough conference race ahead with East Lincoln, Foard and North Iredell.
Patton at Hendersonville volleyball (Tuesday)
Patton suffered its first loss of the season, after Brevard rallied from down two sets to claim a road win in Mountain Foothills 7 play. With Brevard also taking out Hendersonville last week to seize control of the conference, it sets up a match for second place, and an automatic playoff bid, between Hendersonville and Patton.
Mitchell at Draughn boys soccer (Tonight)
Draughn (0-2 overall, 0-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A) has lost 44 straight dating back to 2017. Mitchell (0-4, 0-2), which did not field a team last spring, hasn’t won in the last 54 matches (the Mountaineers had a tie in 2019) going back to 2017. The chance for both teams to break the spell is at hand tonight.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, as they often follow JV matches. Contact the school for information on ticket policies and to confirm time of the event.)
WEEK OF SEPT. 20-25
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
CROSS COUNTRY
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Meet at Riverbend Park (Bunker Hill hosts), 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Western Foothills Athletic 3A at Twin Oaks (North Iredell hosts), 3 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A at Black Mountain (Owen hosts), 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
North Lincoln at Hickory, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at North Iredell, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Newton-Conover at East Burke, 6:15 p.m.
Bandys at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.
Maiden at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 6:40 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at East Rutherford, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Mitchell at Draughn, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A
Freedom at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory at Statesville, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A
Hibriten at Ashe County, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
Alexander Central at Watauga, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Hickory at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Draughn at McDowell, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
CROSS COUNTRY
Western Foothills Athletic 3A Meet at North Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Northwestern 3A/4A at Orchard Hills, Granite Falls (South Caldwell hosts), 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Kings Mountain at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Catawba Valley 2A
East Burke at Bandys, 4 p.m.
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
Maiden at West Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Brevard (Brevard College), 4 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Mountain Heritage at Draughn, 4 p.m.
Nonconference
Wilkes Central at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Newton-Conover at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at East Burke 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Hendersonville, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Mountain Heritage at Draughn, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY SEPT. 22
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A
Hibriten at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Mountain Foothills 7 2A at Cleghorn Golf, Rutherfordton (Chase hosts), 1 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A at Catawba Springs-Lake Hickory (East Burke hosts), 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ashe County at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Statesville at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at Maiden, 6 p.m.
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
Lincolnton at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at R-S Central, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn at Madison, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Ashe County, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Hibriten 4 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.
North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
West Iredell at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Catawba Valley 2A
Maiden at East Burke, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Ashe County at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
Watauga at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory at East Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
West Iredell at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley 2A
Bandys at Maiden, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A
Freedom at South Caldwell, 5 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference at Mimosa Hills, Morganton (Freedom hosts), 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Freedom at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at Polk County, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A/4A
Alexander Central at Watauga, 4 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Burke, 4 p.m.
West Caldwell at Maiden, 4 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at East Rutherford, 4 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Owen at Draughn, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ashe County at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
East Burke at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Polk County, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Owen at Draughn, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
FOOTBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Hickory at North Lincoln, 7 p.m.
North Iredell at St. Stephens, 7 p.m.
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.
Maiden at West Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn at Avery County, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference