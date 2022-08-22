WEEKLY WATCH: Can Maiden football defeat Watauga again?

It was a good first week for the start of the fall season in high school sports, with only a few rain issues to contend with. School begins next Monday, as well as some conference schedules, so coaches are using the available time to get teams ready.

This week, I’ll look at a team looking to repeat a state title, as well as tough games at hand that coaches hope sharpen teams and pay dividends later in playoff time.

1) Newton-Conover

girls golf (Tuesday)Quick question: Who is the only Catawba County high school to win a team title last fall? Had I not put the heading above, would you have guessed the girls golf team from Newton-Conover?

In last year’s 1A/2A state tournament, the Red Devils’ trio of Sandra Uon, Hailey Hicks and Celeste Little plowed ahead by nine shots after the first day, which created little suspense on day two. Newton-Conover increased that margin on the second day and won the title by 16 shots.

The Red Devils certainly would seem to be a favorite to make another run at a state championship, as all three golfers return this season. Head coach John Echerd said the three have been putting in the time to make that happen.

“Sondra Uon has played a lot of tournaments this summer to prepare her for her senior year,” said Echerd. “Hailey Hicks and Celeste Little have been working hard to improve their games. I believe if the girls work hard and stay focused, they can be really successful again this season.”

Uon will look to qualify for her fourth state tournament in four seasons and Hicks her third.

Newton-Conover got off to a good start last week as it defeated a group of five teams in a nine-hole event held at Lincoln County Golf Club. Uon shot a 39 and Little fired a 40 to lead the Red Devils to an eight-stroke win over Hickory Ridge.

The Red Devils will have to play a nonconference schedule for a second straight year, as the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) does not have enough teams participating in order to play a conference schedule. The Red Devils, East Burke and West Lincoln — the 2020-21 2A state champions — will play together most weeks either in Lincoln County or at the Red Devils’ home course at Rock Barn. West Lincoln also has a strong player in Reese Coltrane, who has played in the last two state tournaments.

Without a conference from which to qualify a team automatically into the regional round, a school will have to have three players clear an average qualifying score to be considered for the team event.

2) Fred T. Foard at Hibriten boys soccer (Monday)Foard survived a tough first week against its 2021 playoff opponents with a tie against Stuart Cramer and an offense-filled 5-4 win over Lake Norman Charter.

While the victory certainly gives the Tigers much hope for the season ahead, it is especially promising given the loss of three seniors — including all-state forward Irvin Martinez-Villa — and another due to a transfer.

Head coach Scottie Goforth said that while the Tigers had to reassemble the offense, so far in the opening week, the rebuild has been a success.

“With moving players around, the current seniors have stepped up so far in the offense and on the scoreboard,” Goforth said. “David Tamas, Michael Betancourt and Grayson Walker have put in multiple goals apiece. Landon Miller, who also was the apprentice behind two-time, all-state Irvin Martinez, also scored.”

Goforth also said that seniors Jackson Bryan and Brandon Henderson have taken on key roles on the backline in replacing Walker and Betancourt, as those two moved up to create offense.

The Tigers will get another test Monday, this time against Hibriten, a team they battled for four seasons in the former Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. The Panthers have held the advantage in recent years, taking the last six matches.

Like the Tigers, Hibriten comes into the week with a rout of county rival West Caldwell and a tie against defending 3A West champion Hickory.

“(We) look forward to traveling to Hibriten on Monday, as both programs have helped respectfully push each other over the years,” said Goforth.

3) Maiden at Watauga football (Friday)Both of these teams won conference championships last year, but the gap between the two was quite large.

In the first of this home-and-home series last year, current North Carolina commit Chris Culliver returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a score and then got behind the defense for a long touchdown catch as the rout was on. Exciting the home crowd, Maiden scored 21 points in the first quarter and pummeled Watauga 47-0.

“I didn’t expect it to be like that,” said Blue Devils head coach Will Byrne in an interview after the game last year. “But it was a testament to our kids and how hard they work.”

The surprise rout gave notice that Maiden could have a special season ahead, and it did all the way to the 2A state quarterfinals. Watauga lost to 1A state runner-up Mitchell the next week, but rebounded to win its fourth straight Northwestern 3A/4A Conference title before losing in the first round of the playoffs.

Despite the loss of senior quarterback Ethan Rhodes to graduation, it was business as usual for the Blue Devils in the season opener with a 50-7 rout at Fred T. Foard. Meanwhile. the Pioneers took out T.C. Roberson 30-13 last week, and so, the teams return to the same scenario as from 2021 — easy wins in Week 1 with a chance to see how the two conference championship lineup across each other.

4) Newton-Conover at Shelby boys soccer (Monday)

The 2021 season started rough for new head coach Carlos Arias and a young Newton-Conover team. The schedule went like this: a 5-3 loss at Shelby, the eventual 2A state champions; a 5-1 loss at Hickory, the eventual 3A West champions; a 5-2 loss at Hibriten, the 2020-21 2A West champions; a 1-0 loss to Foard; a 2-2 tie to Pine Lake Prep, the 2020-21 1A state champions; a win over Lincoln Charter, an eventual 2A state quarterfinalist; and a 6-0 loss to Community School of Davidson, the 1A West runner-up the previous year and eventual 2A quarterfinalist.

A brutal nonconference schedule, to be sure, but the gauntlet sharpened the young Red Devils. From that 1-5-1 start, Newton-Conover lost just once — to Lincolnton, the CVAC champs and 2A West runner-up — until its playoff elimination by Shelby in Round 2.

Much of that group is back this year and Newton-Conover opened the season with a 5-1 win at Wilkes Central. This week, the Red Devils will have another chance on the road at Shelby to see where they stand in comparison to last season at this point.

5) Maiden vs. Foard volleyball (Monday), Maiden at East Lincoln volleyball (Tuesday), vs. Lincoln Charter (Wednesday)

While not quite the gauntlet from the above section, Maiden had its own trial-by-fire start in 2021, as it opened with a series of playoff teams and started 0-7. From there, the Blue Devils ran the table during the CVAC regular season before a loss to Bandys in the conference tournament final. Maiden went on to reach the state tournament’s third round before its elimination.

Maiden began the season last week with two losses, one in five sets at North Lincoln and a sweep at St. Stephens, both playoff teams out of the tough Western Foothills 3A Conference. The Blue Devils then scrapped their way to a five-set win at Alexander Central, a 4A playoff team from last year.

The tough start continues this week with three more matches against 2021 playoff teams, starting with 3A state contender Fred T. Foard. Six matches, six playoff-caliber teams, all as classes begin next week. But the lessons learned always seem to have coach Marsha Davis’ bunch ready for what’s ahead come playoff time in October.

Other matches to watch:

<&underline>Davidson Day at Fred T. Foard volleyball (Thursday):</&underline> 3A West North Carolina High School Athletic Association runner-up Foard hosts Davidson Day, the 2A North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state finalist.

<&underline>St. Stephens at Bunker Hill football (Friday):</&underline> Once a matchup of struggling programs each year, Bunker Hill has become a relevant team in the area with three straight playoff appearances and a 10-win season. The Indians defeated Bandys last week for the second time since 2006. Is St. Stephens ready to follow the Bears’ trail? The Bears broke a six-game losing streak against the Indians last year in a 42-0 rout.

<&underline>Hickory vs. Croatan boys soccer (Friday):</&underline> For the second week in a row, the Red Tornadoes will play a spring 2021 2A state finalist, as they’ll take on Croatan at a tournament in Cary.

<&underline>Hickory at Crest volleyball (Thursday):</&underline> The Red Tornadoes travel to Crest to take on the Chargers, a Sweet 16 playoff team from last year.

<&underline>Lincolnton at St. Stephens soccer (Thursday):</&underline> The Indians, a 3A second-round playoff team from a year ago, hosts a 2A West finalist.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

WEEK OF AUG. 22-27

MONDAY, AUG. 22

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Bandys at Bessemer City, 5 p.m.

Patton at Draughn, 5 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

Freedom at East Burke, 6 p.m.

West Caldwell at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Shelby, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Hickory at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.

North Iredell at Maiden, 4 p.m.

South Iredell at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Cherryville at Maiden, 5 p.m.

North Lincoln at Bandys, 5 p.m.

Crest at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at Maiden, 5:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Patton, 5:30 p.m.

Wilkes Central at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

West Iredell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 23

GIRLS GOLF

Nonconference

East Burke, North Lincoln, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at Lincolnton CC, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Bunker Hill at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Asheville Christian at Hibriten, 4 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at Burns, 4 p.m.

North Lincoln at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.

St. Stephens at Watauga, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Draughn at Patton, 5:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Wilkes Central, 5:30 p.m.

Hickory at Lincoln Charter, 5:30 p.m.

Maiden at East Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

CROSS COUNTRY

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Relays at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Bessemer City at Maiden, 5 p.m.

Draughn at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 5 p.m.

South Caldwell at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

East Burke at Patton, 5:30 p.m.

Alexander Central at Statesville, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Maiden at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.

South Caldwell at Hickory, 4 p.m.

South Iredell at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

North Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Avery County, 5 p.m.

East Wilkes at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.

Highland Tech at West Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.

Draughn at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

South Caldwell at Bandys, 4:30 p.m.

Challenger at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.

East Burke at Draughn, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom at Patton, 6 p.m.

Lincolnton at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Wilkes Central at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Bunker Hill at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

Davidson Day at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

East Burke at Patton, 5:30 p.m.

Hickory at Crest, 5:30 p.m.

Owen at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

South Caldwell at Wilkes Central, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

FOOTBALL

Nonconference

Draughn at Patton, 7:30 p.m.

East Burke at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at Bandys, 7:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Hunter Huss, 7:30 p.m.

Hickory at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Maiden at Watauga, 7:30 p.m.

North Gaston at Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.

R-S Central at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.

West Iredell at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Hickory vs. Croatan (North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Kickoff Classic), Wake Med Soccer Park, Field #2, Cary, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

CROSS COUNTRY

East Burke, Freedom at Providence Invitational, McAlpine Park, Charlotte, 8 a.m.

South Caldwell at WNC Cross Country Carnival, Jackson Park, Hendersonville, 8:30 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Hickory vs. Southwest Guilford, Middle Creek School Park, Field #1, Apex, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Newton-Conover, Lincoln Charter at St. Stephens, 9 a.m.