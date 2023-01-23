WEEKLY WATCH: Big week for basketball as area teams jockey for playoff position

Time marches on in the NCHSAA winter sports season as we approach the first playoff action this week.

The first official girls wrestling regionals take place this Thursday across the state and the teams start the dual tournament this Saturday. Previews for both events will be published later in the week.

Swimmers take the last regular season laps with conference finals scheduled in the Northwestern 3A/4A and Western Foothills Athletic 3A conferences.

Meanwhile, several conferences have key matchups in basketball that may decide championships in those respective leagues. That will be most of the focus of this week’s column.

Put Up or Shut Up Week

Next week’s column will look at all the conference and playoff scenarios from the area.

However, while there are three weeks left in the regular season, three of the conferences have a chance to settle the regular season champions by Friday with four games to play. Here are those matchups.

East Burke at Newton-Conover girls (Friday)

From 2010 to 2013 in the former version of the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference (CVAC), East Burke and Newton-Conover battled each other and, along with Bandys, traded punches and held fast to the top three spots of the league.

It was a lot of must-see games that brought fans out to the three gyms for great basketball.

As leagues reconfigured after 2013, East Burke was shipped elsewhere and continued its success, which included deep runs in the state playoffs. However, with Newton-Conover struggling with postseason fortunes, it was six years before the Red Devils finally saw East Burke again.

Since 2019, the teams have met six times and all have been memorable.

A Sweet 16 matchup in 2019 saw Newton-Conover’s 24-game winning streak end as the Cavaliers got hot shooting and took advantage of a second foul on center Chyna Cornwell in the second quarter.

A year later in the 2A state quarterfinals, Newton-Conover rallied from seven down in the fourth quarter to force overtime. With new life, Newton-Conover went on to the 58-55 win and eventually a state co-championship.

It is currently the second year of the CVAC reunion between these two teams and it’s been like old times.

Last year, in the first meeting at Newton-Conover, the Cavs ended a lengthy conference winning streak by the Red Devils. Newton-Conover got revenge in the rematch at Icard, winning on a buzzer-beater.

When the teams met again in the CVAC final, East Burke led 16-2, but the Red Devils came back to win it by one.

This season’s first meeting went to overtime with East Burke winning it by five.

Tough and intense basketball is the norm and it should be another such game on Friday.

Barring upsets on Tuesday by Bandys against East Burke, or Lincolnton against Newton-Conover, the rematch has big implications for the league championship as well as playoff seeds.

If they complete the sweep, the Cavaliers (15-1 overall, 8-0 CVAC) would build a two-game lead with four to play — three of those against the bottom three teams of the league.

A win by Newton-Conover (15-3, 7-1) likely sets up a regular season co-championship and a strong possibility the CVAC tournament will determine the league’s No. 1 bid.

Hickory at North Lincoln boys (Tuesday)

With losses by East Lincoln to both North Lincoln and Hickory last week, Hickory and North Lincoln have created separation from the Mustangs in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference (WFAC).

With Hickory (17-1 overall, 8-0 WFAC) already holding a win over North Lincoln (13-4, 7-1), the Red Tornadoes — ranked second in the 3A West — would lead the Knights by two games with five to play, with tiebreakers against both East Lincoln (14-4, 5-3) and the Knights.

A win by North Lincoln creates a tie for first.

In the game at Hickory two weeks ago, the Knights rallied from 13 down in the first half and led in the third quarter before the Red Tornadoes took control and won 79-74. The rematch takes place at North Lincoln in what will be one of the biggest games to take place in Pumpkin Center.

Maiden at West Caldwell boys (Friday)

While nothing in sports is guaranteed, if anyone is going to catch West Caldwell (15-2 overall, 8-0 CVAC) in the regular season, Maiden (16-2, 7-1) may provide the last real chance among the CVAC schools.

With most of the group back from a team that went to the 2A quarterfinals last year, West Caldwell has controlled the league fairly easily.

At their place, Maiden led by one at the half, but the Warriors found another gear on defense, which harassed the Blue Devils into turnovers and led to easy buckets. West Caldwell led by 15 after three quarters and took an 80-69 win. No CVAC team has finished with a closer margin than eight.

A victory by West Caldwell puts the Warriors up two with five to play with the tiebreaker in hand.

If Maiden swipes the road win to pull even with West Caldwell, the Blue Devils will still have a rematch against Newton-Conover to close the regular season. Bandys also has the potential to create a speed bump for both.

The Wild Northwestern 3A/4A

South Caldwell at Watauga boys (Friday)

What a strange chance on the boys’ half of the Northwestern 3A/ 4A Conference!

Last Tuesday, Freedom (14-4 overall, 4-1 NWC) gave up 98 points to Watauga (9-9, 3-2) and lost by 18. Three days later, Freedom went to Alexander Central (11-6, 3-2) for a battle between last season’s co-champions and came away with a 60-51 win.

The same night, Watauga went to Ashe County and saw the Huskies (7-11, 1-4) take their first league win.

Meanwhile, South Caldwell, which started the league slate with two losses, has won three in a row and is suddenly back in the chase for first.

The conference takes off this Tuesday and resumes play on Friday with a key matchup between South Caldwell and Watauga.

The winner not only stays in the conference title hunt, but also has the advantage for the No. 1 4A bid from the conference.

This could be especially crucial for the Spartans, because if the playoffs started today, South Caldwell would be left out with a No. 34 ranking for the 32-team bracket in the 4A West. A No. 1 would assure the playoff spot.

Watauga won the first meeting in Sawmills 51-44.

Who’s Taking Second?

North Iredell at St. Stephens girls (Tuesday); Hickory at St. Stephens (Friday)

This column hasn’t mentioned much about the girls’ standings in WFAC, as East Lincoln (18-0 overall, 8-0 WFAC) has thoroughly dominated the league by a margin 514-177.

So, barring a collapse, the second-ranked Mustangs will win the league and currently are a contender for a state championship.

The interest turns to who will come in second. For now, it is St. Stephens (12-6, 6-2) that has a chance to seize control, as the Indians will host both runner-up contenders North Iredell (12-6, 6-2) and Hickory (9-8, 5-3) this week.

The Indians took a 68-59 road win at North Iredell back in December, but it is Hickory that has been the Achilles’ heel for St. Stephens.

The Indians wiped out Hickory 56-40 last year, but the Red Tornadoes have responded with three straight victories, including two wins in the series already this season.

The second-place team out of the WFAC is guaranteed a playoff spot. For now, all three teams are comfortably off the playoff bubble.

However, among the three, it is St. Stephens that is the closest to the edge, ranked 27th for the 32-team 3A West Region.

WEEK OF JANUARY 23-28 MONDAY, JANUARY 23

BASKETBALL

Non-conference

Patton at Draughn, 6:30/8 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

BASKETBALL

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

North Iredell at St. Stephens, 5:45/7:15 p.m.

Hickory at North Lincoln, 6:30/8 p.m.

West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 6:30/8 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at East Burke, 6:30/8 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 6:30/8 p.m.

West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 6:30/8 p.m.

West Lincoln at Maiden, 6:30/8 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Mitchell at Draughn, 6:30/8 p.m.

Non-conference

South Iredell at Alexander Central, 6:30/8 p.m.

SWIMMING

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Conference championship meet, Hickory Foundation YMCA, 4:45 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln at West Caldwell, Lenoir Aquatic, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bunker Hill, Hendersonville (non-conf.) and West Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.

East Burke, Lincoln Charter (non-conf.) at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover, Olympic (non-conf.), Sun Valley (non-conf.) at Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m.

West Lincoln at Maiden, 7 p.m.

Non-conference

Mitchell, St. Stephens, South Caldwell at McDowell, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

BASKETBALL

Non-conference

Hibriten at Enka (boys only), 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Conference championship meet, Watuaga Rec Center, 4:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Chase, East Rutherford, Patton, R-S Central, Morganton Aquatic, 6 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Fred T. Foard, Maiden, Newton-Conover, South Caldwell at Alexander Central Polar Bear Meet, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

GIRLS WRESTLING

NCHSAA WEST REGIONAL, North Henderson High, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

BASKETBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Ashe County, 6:30/8 p.m.

Hibriten at Freedom, 6:30/8 p.m.

South Caldwell at Watauga, 6:30/8 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Hickory at St. Stephens, 5:45/7:15 p.m.

Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 6:30/8 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at Lincolnton, 6:30/8 p.m.

East Burke at Newton-Conover, 6:30/8 p.m.

Maiden at West Caldwell, 6:30/8 p.m.

West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 6:30/8 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

East Rutherford at Patton, 5:45/7:15 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Madison, 6:30/8 p.m.

SWIMMING

Last Chance meet, Valdese Recreation Center, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

WRESTLING

NCHSAA DUAL TOURNAMENT, First and Second Round

Teams, sites and times TBA 1/26

INDOOR TRACK

East Burke, Freedom at Western North Carolina Championship, Polk County High