WEEKLY WATCH: Basketball hits midway point as new sports begin play

With the completion of fall sports culminating in a state championship in volleyball for Fred T. Foard, as well as North Lincoln’s sweep of the cross country state championships, time marches on and new seasons begin. This week, boys soccer gets underway, as do boys and girls lacrosse.
Basketball hits the midseason point this week with swimming wrapping up the regular season.
Here is a look at the week ahead:
1) COVID-19 Quarantines
The big winner in high school basketball last week, unfortunately, was the rash of quarantines for several teams. Out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, just three of the girls games involving the seven members were played — two of those nonconference tilts. Alexander Central and Hickory are in week two of quarantine, while Freedom comes back this week. South Caldwell shut down its game at McDowell last Tuesday but returned against St. Stephens three days later. Also on standstill are the boys teams from Alexander Central and Freedom.
In the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, four of the boys teams — Draughn, Hibriten, Patton and West Iredell — came back last Thursday. Unfortunately, East Burke and Fred T. Foard replaced them, leaving Bunker Hill and West Caldwell as the two teams to go untouched to this point. On the girls' side, West Caldwell has returned, but Draughn’s girls are out for two weeks.
The South Fork 2A Conference has been relatively untouched (knock on wood). Both North Lincoln teams have been on the shelf but are now back in action. Lincolnton’s boys sat out games last week against Lake Norman Charter and North Lincoln. However, no word has been received on the Wolves' return to the court, which is supposed to be Tuesday against Maiden.
With the basketball regular season scheduled to end on Friday, Feb. 19, ahead of playoff bracketing by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association the next day, and the limit of three contests per week for each school, it is apparent that several schools in the Northwestern 3A/4A and Northwestern Foothills 2A conferences will not play a full 14-game schedule. How those leagues will choose to handle the circumstances, especially where playoff spots are concerned, has yet to be determined.
2) Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard girls basketball (Tuesday)
A young Foard has one senior and one junior among a roster of 11. It’s a squad that has promises of future success. Junior guard Alexis Wolgemuth is a three-year starter and has been the Tigers' best offensive threat all three seasons. Sophomore Samaria Tipps is a skilled ball handler and is giving Wolgemuth help on the offensive end. Freshman Imani Ikard has skill in the post and Alyssa Smith looks to have promise as well.
Foard lost its opener to Draughn, then won five straight. Included in those wins, one is against three-time defending Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion East Burke — the first since 2006. The Tigers easily took out West Iredell, Hibriten and West Caldwell. However, the most impressive win may have come last Thursday at Patton. Down 10 after one quarter, the Tigers led at halftime and were up 16 before the fourth quarter.
In a league that is guaranteed only two playoff spots, Foard enters the week in a good place. The Tigers (5-1) are tied for second in the loss column with Draughn (2-1), which holds the tiebreaker due to its win over Foard. The Wildcats have lost three games from COVID-related stoppages with at least one unable to be made up against East Burke..
For now, everyone is chasing league leader Bunker Hill (6-0). The Bears have cruised along much of the season’s first half, but they had a surprising stumble against Hibriten (2-4) last Thursday. The Panthers led at the half before Bunker Hill was able to rally for a 47-42 win.
With four-year starter Addie Wray leading the way, the Bears have a good offensive squad with skilled players around her. Faith Isenhour has developed scoring skills and Olivia Ellis is able to open up the floor with 3-point shooting.
Foard will host Bunker Hill on Tuesday with a chance to catch the Bears for first with a win. Bunker Hill has the experience compared to the Tigers and, at this point, more offensive weapons. The Tigers look to be a team on the rise and a win on Tuesday could give the Tigers a confidence boost heading into the second half of the season with the feeling they could challenge for the top spot.
3) St. Stephens boys lacrosse at T.C. Roberson (tonight), vs. Patton (Thursday)
Entering the 2020 season, St. Stephens had won every conference game since 2014, going 42-0 in that stretch.
However, in the first meeting ever between the schools last March, T.C. Roberson ended the streak with an 11-10 win over the Indians. Patton, runner-up to St. Stephens in the three previous seasons, was set to get its crack at the Indians, and perhaps make a chase at the conference crown. But COVID-19 postponed the match and then the season was canceled.
Lacrosse returns for the 2021 season with the same trio of teams that figure to compete for the Conference 19 title. St. Stephens is scheduled to see both contenders in the cold this week.
4) Hibriten at West Iredell boys soccer (Wednesday)
A young Hibriten team put together a 2019 season beyond expectations and nearly made it to the 2A state final. The Panthers lost the season opener to Hickory, then didn’t lose again until the West Regional, when a talented East Lincoln team proved to be too much in a 5-1 win.
A year later, the Panthers could be back for another deep playoff run. They return the top four scorers from 2019, including juniors David Franquiz (26 goals, 21 assists) and Kevin Rios (20 goals, 18 assists), as well as sophomore Gerardo Rodriguez (19 goals, 6 assists).
After their opener at East Burke, the Panthers hosts West Iredell in a rematch from last season’s sweet-16 match. The Warriors were a No. 23 seed but reached the third round before Hibriten picked them off 6-1.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Week of Jan. 25-30
MONDAY, JAN. 25
LACROSSE (girls/boys DH)
Conference 15 (girls)/Conference 19 (boys)
St. Stephens at T.C. Roberson, 5/7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
McDowell at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Patton at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Bandys, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.
Nonconference
Statesville at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
BASKETBALL (girls/boys DH)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at South Caldwell (girls only), 6 p.m.
McDowell at Freedom (girls only), 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hickory (boys only), 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard (girls only), 5:30 p.m.
East Burke at West Iredell (girls only), 6 p.m.
Patton at Draughn (boys only), 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 6/7:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 4:30/7:30 p.m.
Maiden at Lincolnton, 5:15/8 p.m.
North Lincoln at Bandys, 5:15/8 p.m.
LACROSSE (girls/boys DH)
Conference 15 (girls)/Conference 19 (boys)
Hickory at Asheville, 4:30/6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central, McDowell, St. Stephens at Wilkes Family YMCA, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Alexander Central at Watauga (girls only), 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Alexander Central at Watauga, 5 p.m.
Hickory at Freedom, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
Draughn at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Hibriten at West Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Maiden, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
BASKETBALL (girls/boys DH)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
South Caldwell at McDowell (girls only), 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at East Burke (girls only), 6 p.m.
Draughn at Hibriten (boys only), 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell (girls only), 6 p.m.
Patton at West Iredell, 6:30/8 p.m.
LACROSSE (girls/boys DH)
Conference 15 (girls)/Conference 19 (boys)
Patton at St. Stephens, 4:30/6:30 p.m.
T.C. Roberson at Hickory, 4:30/6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
BASKETBALL (girls/boys DH)
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
St. Stephens at Freedom (girls only), 6 p.m.
McDowell at Hickory (boys only), 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 6/7:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard (boys only), 5 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Patton (boys only), 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Draughn (boys only), 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 4:30/7:30 p.m.
Maiden at Bandys, 5:15/8 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Conference Championship Meet, Lenoir Aquatic Center
Draughn, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten West Iredell, 2 p.m.
East Burke, Patton, West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
McDowell at Hickory (girls only), 11:30 a.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Hibriten (boys only), 2 p.m.