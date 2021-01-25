WEEKLY WATCH: Basketball hits midway point as new sports begin play

The South Fork 2A Conference has been relatively untouched (knock on wood). Both North Lincoln teams have been on the shelf but are now back in action. Lincolnton’s boys sat out games last week against Lake Norman Charter and North Lincoln. However, no word has been received on the Wolves' return to the court, which is supposed to be Tuesday against Maiden.

With the basketball regular season scheduled to end on Friday, Feb. 19, ahead of playoff bracketing by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association the next day, and the limit of three contests per week for each school, it is apparent that several schools in the Northwestern 3A/4A and Northwestern Foothills 2A conferences will not play a full 14-game schedule. How those leagues will choose to handle the circumstances, especially where playoff spots are concerned, has yet to be determined.

2) Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard girls basketball (Tuesday)

A young Foard has one senior and one junior among a roster of 11. It’s a squad that has promises of future success. Junior guard Alexis Wolgemuth is a three-year starter and has been the Tigers' best offensive threat all three seasons. Sophomore Samaria Tipps is a skilled ball handler and is giving Wolgemuth help on the offensive end. Freshman Imani Ikard has skill in the post and Alyssa Smith looks to have promise as well.