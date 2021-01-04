WEEKLY WATCH: Basketball gets started as volleyball, cross country continue

Basketball joins the fray of high school sports this week, while volleyball wraps up the regular season before starting the state playoffs next week. Two cross country conference championship meets are scheduled to take place.
Here is some of what to look for during what is a busy week around the Hickory-metro. (Note: The cross country conference meets will have a preview later this week).
VOLLEYBALL
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs start a week from Tuesday with the brackets to be set this Saturday. As far as the three area conferences go, there are still some slots to be determined.
South Fork 2A Conference
There are still four teams in the league with a shot at the two automatic bids for the state playoffs. Entering the week, East Lincoln leads the way at 7-1 with Maiden right behind at 9-2. Sitting tied for third are Lake Norman Charter and Bandys, each at 9-3. Keep in mind that the playoff spots will be based on an 11-game schedule, as each school will drop one game against each of the bottom three schools in the conference. So, the key here is number of losses.
Maiden has just one match left and that is at East Lincoln on Friday. Win and the Blue Devils are in. While the Blue Devils lie in wait, the Mustangs have two matches to play starting at North Lincoln (4-6) tonight, then at home against Lake Norman Charter — a team they beat 3-1 to open the season — on Wednesday.
Before that match, Lake Norman Charter will host Bandys tonight, in what is not only a de facto playoff elimination match, but could also have a bearing on who gets the first or second state playoff bid, should East Lincoln and Maiden share the co-championship.
For its playoff life, Bandys needs a win tonight and to have East Lincoln lose all three matches. The Trojans would lose a tiebreaker to Maiden due to a sweep by the Blue Devils, and to East Lincoln, as the Mustangs went 1-1 against Maiden.
Lake Norman Charter has a little better shot. Should it defeat Bandys and East Lincoln, a second loss by the Mustangs — to either North Lincoln or Maiden — would set up a tiebreaker, which would go to the Knights by virtue of a sweep over Bandys, against which East Lincoln went 1-1. Should Lake Norman Charter win out and Maiden lose on Friday, Maiden gets the tiebreaker by virtue of the sweep of Bandys, against which the Knights split.
Now for the conference’s first state playoff bid: Should Maiden and East Lincoln tie in the standings, the first bid would depend on who wins the Bandys-Lake Norman Charter game tonight. If it’s Bandys, which would take third place, the tiebreaker goes to Maiden, which swept Bandys while East Lincoln went 1-1. If it’s Lake Norman Charter, then it’ll be East Lincoln, which would have swept the Knights, while Maiden went 1-1.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Watauga (9-0) and Hickory (8-1) are scheduled to play Wednesday in Boone to close out the season. Or so it is thought. Both schools had conference postponements last week — Hickory at McDowell, South Caldwell at Watauga — and as of Saturday, no announcement had been made about makeup matches.
Hickory is scheduled to host winless Freedom tonight, while the Pioneers go to Alexander Central (5-5). Should both win tonight — and pending any makeup matches — a win by Watauga over Hickory would give them the outright title and the conference’s lone 3A automatic bid. A win by the Red Tornadoes would create a co-championship, with the conference to determine the tiebreaker.
The state 3A class has three wild-card slots in the West Region and Hickory currently leads in that field among West schools not receiving an automatic conference bid. Southwest Guilford is 6-2, while South Iredell and West Rowan are both 7-3.
McDowell (5-3) has already claimed the league’s 4A spot.
Northwestern Foothills 2A
Fred T. Foard (13-0) has already wrapped up the first of two automatic bids. Patton (9-2) leads West Iredell (8-3) by a match, but holds a tiebreaker due to the Panthers' season sweep. The Panthers can wrap up the second bid tonight, as the Warriors host Foard while Patton takes on Hibriten (1-12).
BASKETBALL
It's a tough opening week, as two area schools begin the defense of state co-championships this week against programs that have been their closest rivals, and a couple of other games feature matchups against league contenders.
Bandys at Maiden girls (Tuesday)
Newton-Conover at Bandys girls (Friday)
The South Fork 2A conference bid farewell to generational talent Chyna Cornwell, as the state player of the year went from Newton-Conover to Rutgers this fall. After two seasons of being routed by the Red Devils, the rest of the league is hoping for a fairer shot with Cornwell missing.
Bandys finished second last year, but lost to the Red Devils by 17 and 36 during the regular season, and 43 in the second round of the state playoffs. The Trojans were a young team — just one senior — with skilled ball handlers last year.
Maiden finished third in the conference last year and lost by just 12 to Newton-Conover in the conference tournament final. The Blue Devils lost six seniors off last year’s squad, including three-year floor general Gracie Arrowood.
But until someone proves otherwise, 2A state co-champion Newton-Conover is the team to beat. Yes, the Red Devils lost three seniors, including Cornwell, from their starting five that dominated playing time, but senior forward Grace Loftin and sophomore Cassidy Geddes were also key contributors that made the Red Devils a versatile squad.
It’s a big first week for the three schools to see if the gap from first to second has closed — Bandys to Newton-Conover — and who will be a worthy challenger — Bandys or Maiden.
Hickory at Freedom boys (Friday)
If the current NCHSAA realignment holds, this is the last year Freedom and Hickory will do battle in conference play for at least the next four years. Over the last seven seasons of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference together, either Freedom or Hickory has won the league title, and during the last three seasons, they’ve finished first and second in the league. Freedom brings into the season a 3A state co-championship and the Patriots are looking for their third straight conference title.
Following a scheduled opener with McDowell, it is into this scene that Hickory’s new head coach Daniel Willis takes the reins of the program, slotting into the head coach’s role after the departure of Andy Poplin.
Willis comes to the program after five seasons as an assistant at The Citadel. A three-sport star at Hickory in the 1990s, Willis was the quarterback for the 1996 state champion football team and the West Regional MVP in 1996 and 1997 in basketball.
Both teams lost key members to graduation. Freedom has to replace 10 seniors from its title team, including the top three scorers that combined for 55 points a game. The Red Tornadoes relied a lot on former seniors Davis Amos and Cody Young. Friday will provide a good look at just who will step forward to lead their teams.
East Burke at Bunker Hill girls (Wednesday)
Since the days of 2-23, Bunker Hill has slowly ascended the ranks in girls basketball. The Bears went 9-16 in 2017-18, finished 20-9 and in a tie for second two seasons ago and were 21-8 with a second-place finish last year under new head coach Lee Swanson. But in the last season of skilled guard Addison Wray's high school career, the Bears have one more rung of the ladder to climb — East Burke.
The Bears are 0-for-forever (MaxPreps.com has them at 0-16 since 2009) against the Cavaliers, who haven’t lost in the three years of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Bunker Hill has been close, leading in the fourth quarter a few times, but has yet to get the elusive win.
The Cavs graduated five seniors, including their top three scorers, but had a talented group of sophomores and freshmen that could help East Burke not skip a beat.
For Bunker Hill to finally have a shot at a league title, this is a game the Bears need to have.
Patton at West Caldwell boys (Friday)
West Caldwell and Caldwell County rival Hibriten each were in the top 10 of the 2A polls much of last season. But Patton, which finished third in the regular season, proved to be a pest to both late in the season, snatching an overtime win at West Caldwell, then beating both in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tournament to win the title.
This looks to be a good test for both as the season gets underway. It could be especially crucial, as only two teams are guaranteed a playoff spot.