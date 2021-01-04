WEEKLY WATCH: Basketball gets started as volleyball, cross country continue

Basketball joins the fray of high school sports this week, while volleyball wraps up the regular season before starting the state playoffs next week. Two cross country conference championship meets are scheduled to take place.

Here is some of what to look for during what is a busy week around the Hickory-metro. (Note: The cross country conference meets will have a preview later this week).

VOLLEYBALL

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs start a week from Tuesday with the brackets to be set this Saturday. As far as the three area conferences go, there are still some slots to be determined.

South Fork 2A Conference

There are still four teams in the league with a shot at the two automatic bids for the state playoffs. Entering the week, East Lincoln leads the way at 7-1 with Maiden right behind at 9-2. Sitting tied for third are Lake Norman Charter and Bandys, each at 9-3. Keep in mind that the playoff spots will be based on an 11-game schedule, as each school will drop one game against each of the bottom three schools in the conference. So, the key here is number of losses.