WEEKLY WATCH: Basketball finishes regular season as other sports begin to ramp up

4) Newton-Conover at East Lincoln boys soccer (Monday)

The last three seasons, one of these teams has won the 2A West Region crown and played in the state final. Both entered this season with big holes to fill with the graduation of key seniors.

Last year, behind senior twins Chase and Logan Gilley, East Lincoln outscored the opposition 173-35 on the way to a 27-1 record, with the loss coming in the 2A state championship game. The Gilley twins accounted for 117 of the goals with Chase leading the state at 61, Logan was third at 56.

For Newton-Conover, the hole to fill is at goalkeeper after Jon Joplin graduated. The four-year starter led the Red Devils to two state finals, including the 2017 2A state championship. Joplin was a stalwart in net, allowing just 33 goals in 24 matches.

It felt like a down year for the Red Devils in 2019 after much of the team returned from an improbable run to the 2018 state final. However, the team went 19-4-1 overall, with three of the losses coming to East Lincoln, which eliminated the Red Devils in the third round of the playoffs last year. In fact, after the Mustangs routed the Red Devils 4-0 in the first match, Newton-Conover stonewalled East Lincoln on the road and nearly claimed a co-championship in the South Fork 2A before losing 2-1 in double overtime.