WEEKLY WATCH: Basketball finishes regular season as other sports begin to ramp up

This week, basketball completes the regular season with the playoff picture coming into focus. Boys soccer, as well both boys and girls lacrosse hitting the halfway point of the schedule. Here is a look at the important events for this week.
1) Northwestern Foothills 2A playoff picture
Boys
No conference in this area has been hit harder than the boys side of the conference. Athletic Directors met last week to decide on how to determine the league's two automatic state playoff berths. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will set the state playoff brackets this Saturday.
According to a published report in the Morganton News Herald, league president Steve Rankin states the boys will be seeded from a seven-game season, with most of the eight members playing conference opponents one time. For seeding purposes, all second games against opponents that have been played will not count towards the record.
Still on quarantine until this week, and with a three-game limit in place, East Burke can only play six games. As a result, the Cavaliers will not play Draughn. With the disparity in games played, winning percentage will determine the seedings for playoff berths.
With the adjusted records standings for this week and games left:
1. Patton 5-0: at Hibriten (Tuesday), at East Burke (Friday)
2. West Caldwell 5-1: vs. East Burke (Tuesday)
3. East Burke 2-1: at West Caldwell (Tuesday), vs. West Iredell (Thursday), vs. Patton (Friday)
4. Hibriten 3-2: vs. Patton (Tuesday), at Fred T. Foard (Thursday)
Bunker Hill (3-3), West Iredell (2-3), Draughn (1-5) and Fred T. Foard (0-6) have been eliminated.
Girls
At the same meeting of ADs, Bunker Hill (9-0) has been determined the conference champion and the Bears will sit out the remainder of the regular season. Fred T. Foard (6-3), Draughn (5-3) and Patton (7-4) will play a mini round-robin tournament this week to set the league’s second playoff team.
Patton, which defeated Draughn earlier this month, will host the Wildcats Monday. Draughn, which won at Foard last month, will host the Tigers on Wednesday. Foard, which won at Patton in January, will host the Panthers on Thursday. Should the teams all split the meetings 1-1, a drawing will be held for the second seed.
2) Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Girls
Freedom leads the pack at 6-0 and has a clear shot at a third straight unbeaten conference record. The Patriots take on Watauga (1-7 NWC) and McDowell (3-4) to close out the slate and take the NWC’s lone automatic bid
At 5-1, Hickory leads the pack of teams in the West Region contending for three wild card spots, which are determined by conference winning percentage. SW Guilford is 4-1 in the Piedmont Triad 3A, Cox Mill is 6-2 in the South Piedmont 3A and Charlotte Catholic is 8-3 in the Southern Carolina 3A.
At 6-3, Alexander Central is also in the hunt for a wildcard, but the Cougars likely will need wins at Hickory on Tuesday at against South Caldwell on Friday, and get some help in the other conferences. Crest (Big South 3A) and West Rowan (North Piedmont) are also in contention at 7-3.
Among the 4A schools, South Caldwell (4-5 NWC) evened the season series with McDowell (3-5) and leads the chase for the 4A playoff berth. The Spartans have games left against St. Stephens (2-6) and at Alexander Central this week. McDowell hosts Watauga on Thursday and Freedom the next day.
Boys
On the 3A side, Hickory leads at 7-1 and can close out the conference title and the conference’s 3A automatic state playoff bid with a win over Alexander Central on Tuesday. Should the Cougars pull off the win, the Red Tornadoes still could win it with wins against Freedom on Thursday (an added makeup game) and at St. Stephens on Friday.
Alexander Central (4-3) is still in the running for a wildcard spot, but to have a chance, the Cougars will likely need to win all three games at Hickory, against Watauga on Thursday and against South Caldwell on Friday. Either West Rowan or North Iredell (both 9-1) out of the North Piedmont will take one wildcard spot. In the mix are Hunter Huss (7-3 Big South), North Henderson (8-4 Western Mountain), Monroe (7-2 Southern Carolina), Ben Smith (5-3 Piedmont Triad) and West Cabarrus (5-4 South Piedmont).
For the two 4A schools, McDowell is 6-3 with one game left at home against Freedom. The Titans hold the tiebreaker for the playoff bid over South Caldwell, which, at 5-3, will host St. Stephens on Tuesday, before the finale at Alexander Central. At this point, either team would have a shot at one of five wildcard spots. Durham-Hillside (8-3) out of the Triangle-8 is the leader of the pack with a slew of schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg in the mix at 3-2 or 2-2, as those programs amp back up after a school board-imposed shutdown.
3) South Fork 2A Conference
Girls
Newton-Conover has clinched the conference title and is looking to finish off a third-straight unbeaten conference mark. The second playoff berth will come down to either East Lincoln (9-3) or Lake Norman Charter (8-4). East Lincoln goes to West Lincoln on Tuesday, a game the Mustangs likely needs to win, as they’ll host Newton-Conover on Friday. Lake Norman Charter goes to Bandys on Tuesday before closing out against West Lincoln Friday.
Boys
North Lincoln leads the pack at 10-2 with East Lincoln (9-3) and Lake Norman Charter (8-4) right behind. North Lincoln owns the tiebreaker over East Lincoln due to a sweep of the season series. The Knights will play at Lincolnton Tuesday and host Bandys Friday. The schedule for the East Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter boys is the same as the girls above. Those two teams split their series, so the tiebreaker would come down to their games against North Lincoln. Lake Norman Charter is 1-1 against the league leaders, while East Lincoln was 0-2.
4) Newton-Conover at East Lincoln boys soccer (Monday)
The last three seasons, one of these teams has won the 2A West Region crown and played in the state final. Both entered this season with big holes to fill with the graduation of key seniors.
Last year, behind senior twins Chase and Logan Gilley, East Lincoln outscored the opposition 173-35 on the way to a 27-1 record, with the loss coming in the 2A state championship game. The Gilley twins accounted for 117 of the goals with Chase leading the state at 61, Logan was third at 56.
For Newton-Conover, the hole to fill is at goalkeeper after Jon Joplin graduated. The four-year starter led the Red Devils to two state finals, including the 2017 2A state championship. Joplin was a stalwart in net, allowing just 33 goals in 24 matches.
It felt like a down year for the Red Devils in 2019 after much of the team returned from an improbable run to the 2018 state final. However, the team went 19-4-1 overall, with three of the losses coming to East Lincoln, which eliminated the Red Devils in the third round of the playoffs last year. In fact, after the Mustangs routed the Red Devils 4-0 in the first match, Newton-Conover stonewalled East Lincoln on the road and nearly claimed a co-championship in the South Fork 2A before losing 2-1 in double overtime.
It’s the last year of this series, as East Lincoln will move up to 3A this fall. But, as it has been the past two years, these are the cream of the crop in the South Fork. East Lincoln is unbeaten at 5-0. The Mustangs have scored just 20 goals but allowed just one. Although it is 4-0-1, Newton-Conover had a tough start defensively with seven goals allowed over the first two matches. After a tie with Bandys, the Red Devils have won four straight with just three goals surrendered in their last three matches.
The winner takes over first place in the South Fork at the halfway point of the schedule.
5) St. Stephens at Hickory girls lacrosse (Monday)
The girls’ lacrosse program at St. Stephens played their first season in 2017. The Indians took their lumps and went winless that season and it took six games into 2018 before they finally tasted the fruits of victory. St. Stephens actually won back-to-back games but finished out 2-12. It was more of the same in 2019 during a 2-8 season, but with new coach Emily Earp, things appeared on the upswing last year when the Indians won the first two games in routs. Unfortunately, COVID-19 ended the season, leaving St. Stephens to wonder what might have been.
Icy weather and quarantines have made the lacrosse season difficult, but St. Stephens has persevered to this point. The Indians are 4-0 in “Conference 15” with a winning margin of 67-18. Junior twin sisters Kaylee and Katelyn McGlamery lead the Indians with 11 and 10 goals, respectively on a team that has 26 in the four games. As a team, St. Stephens has just one senior that has scored, and goalie Holly Hentschel is just a sophomore. So, regardless of what happens the rest of this season, this is a group that is slated to play together for a couple of years and build a formidable program.
Meanwhile, the last time Hickory played a season, it won the conference title. A lot has changed from a senior-heavy group that won their league back in 2019. In the shortened 2020 season, Hickory went 2-2 with routs in all four contests. After quarantine and weather issues, the Red Tornadoes are scheduled to take the field for the first time on Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.
NOTE FOR BASKETBALL: All times are varsity times approximate, Basketball games are girl-boy varsity doubleheaders, played after the completion of junior varsity which start at 4 p.m. (4:30 if no JV girls game is played). Varsity girls start around 6:30 p.m. with the boys to follow around 8 p.m. (earlier if no JV girls game). South Fork 2A Conference girls varsity will start after the JV girls, then JV boys followed by the boys varsity.
WEEK OF FEBRUARY 15-20
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15
BASKETBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Patton (girls only)
East Burke at Hibriten (girls only), 7 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Draughn (boys only), 7 p.m.
West Iredell at Bunker Hill (Boys only), 7 p.m.
LACROSSE (girls/ boys DH)
Conference 15 (girls)/ Conference 19 (boys)
St. Stephens at Hickory, 4:30/ 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
St. Stephens at Hickory (Henry Fork Soccer Complex), 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.
McDowell at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Patton at West Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lincolnton at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Bandys at North Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
BASKETBALL (girls/ boys DH)
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
Alexander Central at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Freedom at Watauga, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at West Caldwell, 6 p.m./ 7:30 p.m.
Patton at Hibriten (boys only), 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Newton-Conover, 4:30/ 7:30 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys, 5:15/ 8 p.m.
LACROSSE (girls/ boys DH)
Conference 15 (girls)/ Conference 19 (boys)
St. Stephens at Patton, 4:30/ 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Alexander Central at Watauga, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Watauga at Hickory (girls only), 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Freedom (boys only), 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at Draughn (girls only), 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill (boys only), 7 p.m.
West Iredell at Draughn (boys only, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Hickory at McDowell, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at East Burke, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at Patton, 6:30 p.m.
West Iredell at Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.
Bandys at Maiden, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18
BASKETBALL (girls/ boys DH)
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central (boys), 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Hibriten at West Caldwell (girls only), 6 p.m.
Patton at Fred T. Foard (girls only), 6 p.m.
West Iredell at East Burke 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard (boys only), 7:30 p.m.
LACROSSE (girls/ boys DH)
Conference 15 (girls/ Conference 19 (boys)
Hickory at Watauga, 4:30/ 6:30 p.m.
TC Roberson at Patton, 4:30/ 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at St. Stephens, 5/ 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19
BASKETBALL (girls/ boys DH)
Northwestern 3A/ 4A Conference
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
Hickory at St. Stephens, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at McDowell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton at East Burke, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 4:30/ 7:30 p.m.
Bandys at North Lincoln, 5:15/ 8 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden, 5:15/ 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20