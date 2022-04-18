WEEKLY WATCH: Baseball, softball tournaments take stage

With most of the area high school students out for spring break, much of the action this week will feature baseball and softball tournaments. Here is a preview of those tournaments and some of what to look for.

Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at American Legion Fairgrounds, Henkel-Alley Field, Hickory

Teams: No. 1 Alexander Central, No. 2 Fred T. Foard, No. 3 St. Stephens, No. 4 Hibriten, No. 5 Hickory, No. 6 Bunker Hill, No. 7 West Lincoln, No. 8 Newton-Conover

The curiosity here is how teams will play this tournament. If the tournament, usually played during spring break, were in late March to early April, coaches could choose to go all out in building momentum for their respective conference seasons. However, with the end of the regular season coming up next week followed by conference tournaments the following week and the state playoffs right after that, teams that expect to make a deep run could choose to be more careful with pitching this week rather than go all out.

Alexander Central (15-2) is one of those teams to watch. Coming in after its first Northwestern 3A/4A Conference loss last week to South Caldwell, while teams always look at “one game at a time,” the Cougars have a bigger prize of a conference championship. They are currently tied with the Spartans for first place with the winner getting a better seed for the state playoffs. Left on the Cougars’ regular season slate is a date with Hibriten next Monday. Should the Cougars and Panthers each win in Monday’s first round, they would play each other in Tuesday’s semifinal. While the goal is, as Herman Edwards once said emphatically, “To Win the Game,” how much will Alexander Central show its hand in a holiday tournament, knowing the bigger contest lies ahead?

For Hibriten, it needs wins, especially against highly ranked teams. In the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, the Panthers (10-8 overall, 4-4 NWC) and Freedom (6-11, 3-4) are battling for the league’s only state playoff bid. Both teams are on the wrong side the RPI rankings bubble (Hibriten 35th, Freedom 41st) for the 32 playoff spots in the 3A West tournament. Wins against the likes of Alexander Central, Hickory (first round opponent), Fred T. Foard and St. Stephens will help boost the rankings for the Panthers.

Meanwhile Fred T. Foard (11-3) and St. Stephens (13-4) are lined up for a possible semifinal game on Tuesday, should each win first round games on Monday. Foes in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference, these two close out the regular season against each other on May 2. Like above with Alexander Central, the obvious question is, how much of their hand would each team show in a seemingly meaningless game? Except — it may not be meaningless at all. With Foard defeating the Indians in the first game between the two last month, should St. Stephens win the second matchup and end in a tie in the conference standings with the Tigers, one tiebreaker is how the teams fared in “non-conference” games against each other, i.e., the potential game on Tuesday.

Similar to Hibriten’s situation, out of the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference, Bunker Hill (8-8 overall) and West Lincoln (8-10) are battling the RPI bubble for a 2A state tournament playoff spot. Each at 8-4 in the conference, which is a game behind Lincolnton for an automatic bid, Bunker Hill (31st) and the Rebels (32nd) have work to do to get in the field of 32 in the 2A West bracket. Wins this week will help, of course, but depending on Monday’s outcome, these two teams could play each other on Tuesday, which could go a long way in their state playoff fates.

And then, there is Hickory. Comfortably on the good side of the 3A West RPI bubble (19th), the Red Tornadoes have fought out of a tough start that included three losses to start the WFAC season. They picked up recent wins from top dogs North Lincoln and St. Stephens to throw a wrench into that conference race. The Red Tornadoes can finish no better than a tie for third in the conference, but barring a major collapse, they will play in the state tournament. So, this possibly puts Hickory in the least stressful situation for this week and they can just play and concentrate on dashing the hopes of Hibriten — the first round opponent — Alexander Central — a potential second-round opponent — or the likes of St. Stephens, Foard, West Lincoln and Bunker Hill, depending on outcomes from Monday.

Tony Causby Classic Baseball Tournament at Patton High

Teams: Chase, East Burke, Freedom, Maiden, Mooresville, Patton, R-S Central, West Caldwell

From the area schools, Freedom and Maiden have the most to gain with wins, as each are trying to reach the good side of the RPI bubble (32nd and higher). Freedom (6-11) is ranked 41st in the 3A West, but is in a battle with Hibriten for the lone 3A bid out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Maiden (7-10) is ranked 37th in the 2A West Region.

R-S Central and Chase are in a battle with East Rutherford for the top spot in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference. All three are ranked in the top 12 in the 2A West Region. Those two schools will meet in a two-game series in a couple of weeks to wrap up the conference season, so how much they show in a potential semifinal game on Tuesday will be worth watching. R-S Central has won two of the three tournaments held, including the last one in 2019.

Shelby Baseball Tournament, Shelby High

Teams: Bandys, Burns, Crest, Kings Mountain, Piedmont, Shelby, South Caldwell, South Point

Interesting tournament that features several conference leaders heading into this week. Among the area schools participating are Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference leader Bandys, and South Caldwell, currently tied for first in the Northwestern 3A/4A. They are joined by the top two teams in the Big South 3A, Kings Mountain and Crest, and South Piedmont 1A/2A leader Burns.

Hibriten Softball Easter Tournament

Teams: Hibriten, Hickory, Maiden, Pine Lake Prep, St. Stephens

Hibriten is the top 3A team out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and has already clinched a berth in the 3A state playoffs. St. Stephens is in a tussle with Fred T. Foard and North Lincoln for second place and an automatic spot in the 3A playoffs, but is likely to reach the postseason, as is Maiden in the 2A West Region.

The teams will play in a round-robin format over two days, with the exception of Maiden, which is scheduled to play just on Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

WEEK OF APRIL 18-23

BASEBALL TOURNAMENTS

Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic

Legion Fairgrounds, Henkel-Alley Field

Monday, April 18

Game 1: No. 2 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 7 West Lincoln, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 St. Stephens vs. No. 6 Bunker Hill, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Alexander Central vs. No. 8 Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Hibriten vs. No. 5 Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Game 9: Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Championship game, 6:30 p.m.

Tony Causby Classic Baseball Tournament

Patton High School

Monday, April 18

Game 1: Chase vs. West Caldwell, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: Maiden vs. R-S Central, 2 p.m.

Game 3: East Burke vs. Mooresville, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Patton vs. Freedom, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Seventh-place game: 11:30 p.m.

Fifth-place game: 2 p.m.

Third-place game: 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Shelby Baseball Tournament

Shelby High School

Monday, April 18

Game 1: Shelby vs. Piedmont, 4 p.m.

Game 2: South Caldwell vs. Crest, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Game 3: Bandys vs. Kings Mountain, 4 p.m.

Game 4: South Point vs. Burns, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Hibriten Softball Easter Tournament

Hibriten High

Tuesday, April 19

Hickory vs. Maiden, 9:30 a.m.

Hibriten vs. Maiden, 11:50 a.m.

St. Stephens vs. Hickory, 2:10 p.m.

Pine Lake Prep vs. Hibriten, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

St. Stephens vs. Hibriten, 10 a.m.

Pine Lake Prep vs. St. Stephens, 12:20 p.m.

Hickory vs. Pine Lake Prep, 2:40 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Makeup Day

Burke Bash

Patton High

Draughn vs. East Burke, 9 a.m.

Freedom vs. Patton, 11 a.m.

East Burke vs. Patton, 1 p.m.

Draughn vs. Freedom, 3 p.m.

Draughn vs. Patton, 5 p.m.

East Burke vs. Freedom, 7 p.m.

Other events scheduled

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

BASEBALL

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Mitchell, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

BASEBALL

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Madison at Draughn, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

West Iredell at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

TRACK AND FIELD

Hibriten, Patton, South Caldwell at Blue Ridge Classic, AC Reynolds High, Asheville, 9:30 a.m.