WEEKLY WATCH: Bandys, St. Stephens to face off in duals

Similar to week one of the winter season, it’ll be another light schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday. However, there are some events that are worth having a look at in this week’s column.

Bandys at St. Stephens wrestling (Monday)

On Nov. 26, 2019, St. Stephens returned to its home gym for the first time since winning the 3A state dual wrestling championship. In defense of that champion, the Indians took on Bandys in what was the first dual for the Trojans under new coach Justin Adams.

With five known forfeits on the card, St. Stephens went on to rout the Trojans 66-8. However, in covering that match, my initial impression of Adams was the infectious personality that the grapplers took to quickly. Certainly, in spite of the rout, Adams was excited for what he had.

“We’re at ground level right now,” said Adams after that dual. “We’re working on it, and we’ve got some really good kids.”

The only two Trojans to win bouts that evening were Bryson Burkett (4-2 decision) and Caleb Moore (technical fall). Adams was particularly impressed with Burkett that evening and named him as a wrestler that had potential.

“He’s really bought into the process,” Adams said at the time. “And I’ve very proud of him. I think he can go a long way. … My goal is to have him be 180 degrees better than he is right now.”

One season later, the Trojans would have qualified for the state dual playoffs, which were not held in the 2021 spring season due to COVID-19 protocols.

Two seasons later, Bandys won both the dual and team tournament title with Burkett and Moore — those two wrestlers that won bouts against a tough St. Stephens team — winning individual state championships.

And so, the scenario turns, as Bandys comes back to St. Stephens since that dual rout. It is Bandys that is the defending champions and St. Stephens looking to make its mark for the season. The Trojans and Indians have split the last two duals, both of which came down to the final bout, with St. Stephens winning it last season, 39-31. It could be another tight one Monday night at St. Stephens.

Newton-Conover at Hickory girls’ basketball (Tuesday)

Alicia Abernathy has done about everything there is to do within the Hickory High girls basketball.

A player with Hickory in the late 1990s, she won a pair of state championships to close out the decade and was named player of the year in North Carolina, according to release sent by Hickory Public Schools.

Abernathy led the JV squad to a 16-0 record in 2014, then assisted Barbara Helms during the Red Tornadoes title run in 2015-16. After a stint as an assistant at St. Stephens, Abernathy returns home to Hickory as the team’s head coach. She will replace Barbara Helms, who led the program for 19 seasons.

Abernathy will not so much get her feet wet in her first game as the head coach as she will plunge in. The season opener will be against Newton-Conover, which is one of the area’s better girls basketball rivalries.

Led by point guard Cassidy Geddes, a William & Mary commit, Newton-Conover looks to improve on a third round appearance from last season. The Red Devils opened this season with a 54-40 win over Fred T. Foard last Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

WEEK OF NOV. 21-26

MONDAY, NOV. 21

SWIMMING

Draughn, East Burke, Newton-Conover, South Caldwell (hosts), Lenoir Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Nonconference duals

Bandys at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Draughn, Shelby, West Wilkes at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

BASKETBALL

Nonconference

South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Avery County at Hibriten, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Bandys at Fred T. Foard, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Draughn at East Burke, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Freedom at Patton, 6:30/8 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

SWIMMING

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central, Watauga at Freedom, Morganton Aquatic Center, 5 p.m.

Ashe County, Hibriten, West Caldwell (nonconference) at South Caldwell, Lenoir Aquatic, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Individual tournaments

Alexander Central at Wrestle for the Cure, Mooresville High, 4 p.m.

Nonconference duals

Bunker Hill at Statesville Duals, 5 p.m.

McDowell, South Caldwell, West Wilkes at Avery County, 5 p.m.

St. Stephens at Turkey Duals, Mallard Creek High, 5 p.m.

Burns, Gaffney (S.C.), Newton-Conover at Chase, 5:30 p.m.

Hibriten, West Caldwell at North Wilkes, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte Christian, East Burke, Patton at Freedom, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

WRESTLING

Girls individual tournaments

Maiden at Lady Knight Girls Invitational, North Henderson High, 9 a.m.

Individual tournaments

Fred T. Foard at Enka Jet Tournament, Enka High, 9 a.m.

Maiden at North Knight Invitational, North Henderson High, 9 a.m.

Bandys, Draughn, Fred T. Foard (B team) at Trojan Invitational at Bandys, 9 a.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

No events scheduled

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

NCHSAA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

2A West

No. 5 Maiden at No. 1 Reidsville

BASKETBALL

Alexander Central vs. West Cabarrus, at Lake Norman, noon

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

No events scheduled