WEEKLY WATCH: At long last, NCHSAA sports are back

When the clock struck midnight on March 13, sports across the state ground to a halt, not unlike the ball in Cinderella. State championship basketball games scheduled the next day for Newton-Conover’s girls basketball and Freedom’s boys basketball teams were postponed and eventually canceled, with both teams awarded co-championships. With schools finishing the academic year online, spring sports did not resume.
As restrictions eased, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association reworked the sports calendar for the 2020-21 academic year. While most of the fall sports contests were pushed into the winter and spring, a couple of sports will test the waters and finally hit the field of play for the first time in eight months.
Here is some of what to watch for as competition begins:
Volleyball matches attendance/match times
While sports are returning, limitations on attendance exist.
The South Fork 2A Conference has announced that volleyball contests will be limited to parents of the home team only with a maximum of 25 spectators. The conference will livestream matches on sfcnetwork.tv (purchase required to view). Junior varsity matches will begin at 4 p.m. After the conclusion, the gym will be cleared and sanitized before entry is allowed for the varsity match.
The Northwestern Foothills 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A Conferences will begin with JV matches at 4:30 p.m. with varsity matches to follow.
Volleyball playoff bids
Match limits are cut this season from 22 to 14, so the vast majority of contests will be conference only. Playoff participants will also be cut to 32 teams for each classification. Automatic bids into the playoffs will be meted out as follows: 1-6 teams in the conference — 1 automatic berth. 7-8 teams — 2 berths. 9 or more — 3 berths.
For the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, one 3A and one 4A school will get an automatic bid. In the Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A, two schools will get in. Any remaining slots will be filled with wild-card teams, determined by conference winning percentage. Playoff brackets will be determined by the NCHSAA at a later date.
Cross country FYI
Cross country events hit the field this week, but with variations occurring within the season.
All meets in the South Fork 2A will be held at North Lincoln High School. The eight schools will split into two groups of four that will rotate each meet. The first group of four starts at 3:30 p.m. with the starting pistol for the second group set for 4:15 p.m. Each school will be limited to seven boys and seven girls per team. Admission up to 100 spectators will be allowed to meets at $5 per car.
The Northwestern Foothills 2A will also race in groups of four schools, but schools will rotate hosting meets. Like the South Fork, schools are limited to seven boys and seven girls per team. Most of the Northwestern 3A/4A races will be dual meets, held at individual schools. Schools participating in dual meets are allowed up to 14 per race. The conference will also hold virtual meets, which will be timed at the home courses of all seven schools.
Top matches of the week
1) Fred T. Foard at Patton volleyball (Tuesday):
Just over a year ago, Foard won its seventh state title when the Tigers captured the 2A crown in Fayetteville. The Tigers will bring back the majority of its team this season, led by finals MVP Michelle Thao.
Foard will not ease into the season lightly, as it will take on last season’s 2A state quarterfinalist Patton, which has Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference player of the year Ella Gragg returning. Like the Tigers, the Panthers return the majority of the team that won a school record 23 games.
Foard swept all three meetings last season, including the finals of the conference tournament.
2) Watauga at St. Stephens volleyball (tonight):
Over the past four seasons, Watauga High has been the standard in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Pioneers have won 55 straight conference matches dating back to a loss to Hickory in 2015. In four straight perfect conference seasons, the Pioneers have lost just 15 combined sets. Incredibly, the Pioneers lost just one set in conference last season. That loss was to St. Stephens. Watauga starts the season with new coach Kim Pryor and having to replace six seniors, including Northwestern 3A/4A Conference player of the year Rebekah Farthing.
Though the Indians were 11-12 last year, a young roster showed promise for future seasons. St. Stephens took South Fork 2A Conference champion Maiden to five sets and defeated 3A playoff team Crest, which later advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The Indians also put a scare into crosstown rival Hickory in the 3A state playoffs before the Red Tornadoes finally prevailed. St. Stephens' last win over Watauga was back in 2015.
3) Maiden at Bandys volleyball (Tuesday):
Although Maiden has won 10 of the last 11 matches against Bandys, the Trojans have closed the gap against their bitter rivals in recent seasons. A year ago, Bandys forced a fifth set after losing the first two sets against the eventual South Fork 2A Conference champions. Two seasons ago, the Trojans trailed 2-1 before claiming a five-set win to break an eight-match losing streak against the Blue Devils.
Maiden is looking to repeat as conference champions. The Blue Devils advanced to the second round of the 2A playoffs before getting swept at home by West Stokes. Bandys was 11-11 overall last year and finished fourth in the conference and received a 2A state playoff bid before dropping its first-round match.
4) Draughn at West Iredell volleyball (Tuesday):
How strong was the Northwestern Foothills 2A in volleyball last year? Bunker Hill, the league’s sixth-place team, was 4-10 in conference, was 10-14 overall and got a bid due to a strong schedule that led to a high MaxPreps ranking. With the limitations on playoffs this year, and only two teams guaranteed to get in, the conference will likely see some good teams left out this season.
One of those could be West Iredell, itself two seasons removed from a 2A West final and three years from a state final. The Warriors will get their first test against Draughn. Last season, the Wildcats become the first team other than Fred T. Foard to defeat West Iredell in three seasons of conference play. The two squads split five-set matches a year ago. With Foard and Patton looking like strong contenders for the two automatic spots, this will be a key match early in the season to be in the chase.
5) South Fork 2A Conference Cross Country at North Lincoln (Tuesday):
North Lincoln is looking for its fourth straight 2A state boys title after routing the field at last year’s state meet. The girls finished as the state runner-up and return state champion Angie Allen for her senior season. The Knights are not only a strong favorite to win both the boys and girls conference titles, with several runners returning from last season, but they also look to be contenders again at the state level.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.)
Week of Nov. 16-20
MONDAY, NOV. 16
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (all 2-mile races)
Freedom at Watauga, 3:30 p.m.
Hickory at South Caldwell, 3:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at McDowell, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Freedom at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
McDowell at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Watauga at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn, East Burke, Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill (River Bend Middle School), 4:15 p.m.
Patton, West Caldwell, West Iredell at Hibriten (Lenoir Greenway), 4;15 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys, East Lincoln, Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter, Lincolnton, Maiden, West Lincoln (at North Lincoln), 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Patton, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hickory at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Mountain Heritage at Freedom, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (All 5K events)
Freedom at St. Stephens, 3:30 p.m.
McDowell at Hickory, 3:30 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Patton at Draughn, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
West Lincoln at Maiden, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Caldwell at East Burke, 6 p.m.
