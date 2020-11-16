WEEKLY WATCH: At long last, NCHSAA sports are back

The Northwestern Foothills 2A will also race in groups of four schools, but schools will rotate hosting meets. Like the South Fork, schools are limited to seven boys and seven girls per team. Most of the Northwestern 3A/4A races will be dual meets, held at individual schools. Schools participating in dual meets are allowed up to 14 per race. The conference will also hold virtual meets, which will be timed at the home courses of all seven schools.

Top matches of the week

1) Fred T. Foard at Patton volleyball (Tuesday):

Just over a year ago, Foard won its seventh state title when the Tigers captured the 2A crown in Fayetteville. The Tigers will bring back the majority of its team this season, led by finals MVP Michelle Thao.

Foard will not ease into the season lightly, as it will take on last season’s 2A state quarterfinalist Patton, which has Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference player of the year Ella Gragg returning. Like the Tigers, the Panthers return the majority of the team that won a school record 23 games.

Foard swept all three meetings last season, including the finals of the conference tournament.

2) Watauga at St. Stephens volleyball (tonight):