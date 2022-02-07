Weekly Watch: As basketball season nears end, playoff picture emerges

Finally, a week without major COVID-19 or snow-related postponements! With that, last week’s play sharpened the playoff picture in high school basketball heading into the final week of the regular season.
As this column discussed last week, the possibility of conference basketball tournaments being altered or cancelled became real. However, most games have been rescheduled and, barring no further issues, the full slate is still on. Here is the latest look at the conference standings and state playoff races.
NOTE: Per NCHSAA rules, conferences are allotted a specific number of automatic bids. Once those are settled, the remainder of the field of 64 — 32 each from the East and West regions — are filled for all four classifications, determined by the RPI rankings. Each conference heading will list the bids allotted, those currently holding automatic bids and the RPI rankings for those vying for the state basketball tournament.
NORTHWESTERN 3A/ 4A (1 3A bid/ 1 4A bid)
GIRLS
Automatic bids:
4A Watauga (17-3 overall, 6-2 NWC/ RPI West No. 1)
3A Freedom (16-4, 5-3/ No. 1)
Currently in:
4A: Alexander Central (17-3, 5-2/ No. 5); South Caldwell (11-6, 3-5/ No. 13)
3A: Ashe County (14-6, 3-4/ No. 3); Hibriten (12-9, 1-6/ No. 15)
Analysis: This is one crazy league with Watauga ranked No. 1 in the 4A West and Freedom ranked No. 1 in the 3A West. They’ll play each other on Tuesday in Boone.
Despite the top spot for both, this is a conference in which any of the six teams — all of which will likely get a playoff spot — can defeat any of the others on a given night. Watauga, which defeated Freedom on the road by 25 a couple of weeks ago, lost to last-place Hibriten by five last week. Ashe County struck a 50-41 win over Freedom last Monday, then lost by 12 to the same team four days later. The only constant of this league is, nothing is guaranteed.
Watauga, which still holds the No. 1 spot in the 4A West Region despite two losses last week, leads Alexander Central by a half-game in the conference and the two have split the season series. For conference tournament consideration, should the two win their games this week, Watauga would take the top seed by virtue of a sweep of Freedom. For state tournament purposes, the top 4A bid from the league could come down to a winner-take-all game in the conference tournament.
For the 3A spot in the state tournament, Freedom is ahead of Ashe County by a game in the loss column. Freedom is ranked No. 1 and Ashe County is ranked No. 3 in the 3A West. The conference results matter because the top 3A school looks on track for a top two seed and lots of home playoff games. The second 3A school can get no better than a No. 10 seed, which could mean just one home playoff game.
Key games:
Tuesday: Alexander Central at Hibriten; Ashe County at South Caldwell; Freedom at Watauga. Wednesday: Ashe County at Alexander Central. Friday: Freedom at Alexander Central; Watauga at Ashe County.
BOYS
Automatic bids:
4A Alexander Central (18-3, 6-1/ No. 14)
3A Freedom (14-6, 6-2/ No. 6, clinched 3A bid)
Currently in:
4A South Caldwell (11-7, 4-4/ No. 20)
3A Ashe County 10-10, 2-5/ No. 27)
3A Hibriten (8-12, 2-6/ No. 31)
Currently out:
4A Watauga (7-13, 3-5/ No. 38)
Analysis: The team that received the most help last week was Ashe County, which upset then 3A West No. 2 team Freedom. The win pushed the Huskies into the good side of the bubble and also pushed Freedom from a fourth to a sixth seed in the 3A West.
For the state playoff picture, Alexander Central needs a win over its last three games or a loss by South Caldwell to clinch the top 4A bid. Freedom has clinched the top 3A bid. Hibriten is on the cusp of missing out of the 32-team field in the West. Wins are badly needed by the Panthers this week and in the conference tournament.
In the conference standings, Alexander Central leads Freedom by a half-game with a makeup game still to play vs. Ashe County on Wednesday. The Cougars will host Freedom on Friday to close out the regular season.
Key games:
Tuesday: Alexander Central at Hibriten; Freedom at Watauga. Wednesday: Ashe County at Alexander Central. Thursday: South Caldwell at Hibriten. Friday: Freedom at Alexander Central.
WESTERN FOOTHILLS ATHLETIC 3A (2 bids)
GIRLS
Automatic bids:
East Lincoln (20-2 overall, 12-0 WFAC/ No. 7, clinched top 3A bid); Hickory (12-7, 9-2/ No. 18)
Currently in:
Fred T. Foard (13-8, 6-5/ No. 23); North Iredell (12-9, 7-5/ No. 24); St. Stephens (12-9, 6-5/ No. 27)
Currently out:
Statesville (4-15, 4-7/ No. 43); North Lincoln (3-17, 1-11/ No. 48); West Iredell (0-21, 0-12/ No. 52)
Analysis: East Lincoln has wrapped up the conference’s No. 1 bid and can take the league championship outright with a win in its final two games or a Hickory loss in its last three. Meanwhile, a win by the Red Tornadoes in their last three games would wrap up the second automatic spot.
Foard and North Iredell each have breathing room for a wildcard spot, while St. Stephens is beginning to get close to the bubble. The target for any 3A team is No. 31, as West Charlotte will take a spot from as the top 3A school out of the Queen City 3A/4A Conference, despite a No. 40 ranking.
Key games: Tuesday: Hickory at Fred T. Foard; St. Stephens at Statesville. Wednesday: St. Stephens at Hickory. Friday: Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens.
BOYS
Automatic Bids:
Hickory (19-1, 10-1/ No. 1); East Lincoln (19-3, 11-1/ No. 9)
Currently in:
North Iredell (14-7, 8-4/ No. 15); St. Stephens (14-7, 5-6/ No. 17); North Lincoln (13-8, 7-5/ No. 23)
Currently out:
Statesville (6-11, 3-8/ No. 34); Fred T. Foard (3-18, 2-9/ No. 52); West Iredell (0-20, 0-12/ No. 53)
Analysis: Hickory avoided disaster with a trap game at North Iredell last Tuesday, hanging on to win 57-55, then won on the road at East Lincoln the next night to forge a tie atop the standings. With the teams splitting the season series, should each win out this week, a draw would determine the No.1 seed for the conference tournament. Each will have close rivals to deal with this week, and East Lincoln’s trip to North Iredell is not a gimme, as Hickory found out.
North Iredell, St. Stephens and North Lincoln look to be safe for the state tournament, but the goal for the conference tournament here is to finish third, as the other two would likely play each other in the first round, with the hopes of avoiding an early exit.
Key games: Tuesday: East Lincoln at North Iredell; St. Stephens at Statesville. Wednesday: St. Stephens at Hickory. Friday: North Lincoln at East Lincoln.
CATAWBA VALLEY ATHLETIC 2A (2 bids)
GIRLS
Automatic bids:
Newton-Conover (18-2, 9-1/ No. 3); Bunker Hill (7-11, 5-2/ No. 31)
Currently in:
East Burke (10-7 overall, 6-3 CVAC/ No. 21); Bandys (11-8, 5-4/ No. 24)
Currently out:
Maiden (5-14, 3-6/ No. 41); West Lincoln (8-12, 1-6/ No. 43); Lincolnton (3-14, 0-8/ No. 50)
Analysis: Four wins in five days last week by Newton-Conover has put the Red Devils in good shape for a high seed in the state tournament. For now, a win by the Red Devils or a loss by East Burke would wrap up one of the two automatic spots. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill, which went 2-9 in non-conference play and has only seven players, continues to create a path for the playoffs. Currently at No. 31, they would be on the bubble, but for now, the Bears are holding the second automatic bid from the CVAC. They’ll play four games this week, three of those against the top of the league, all on the road. If Bunker Hill get through this, the playoff bid will be well earned.
Key games: Tuesday: Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover. Wednesday: Bunker Hill at East Burke. Friday: Bunker Hill at Bandys.
BOYS
Automatic bids:
West Caldwell (13-8, 10-1/ No. 14); Maiden (15-6, 9-2/ No. 20)
Currently in:
Lincolnton (10-10, 8-2/ No. 25)
Currently out:
West Lincoln (8-13, 5-6/ No. 39); Bunker Hill (4-14, 2-7/ No. 43); Bandys (5-16, 3-8/ No. 47); Newton-Conover (3-18, 1-10/ No. 48); East Burke (3-14, 3-6/ No. 44)
Analysis: A win by Maiden over league-leader West Caldwell last week put the Blue Devils into the driver’s seat for the second automatic bid. However, Maiden will need a win over Lincolnton to wrap that up, as the Wolves already have beaten Maiden this season. West Caldwell has three games left, all at home against the bottom three teams of the CVAC. Barring a collapse, the Warriors should win the conference and get the league’s top bid.
Key game:
Tuesday: Lincolnton at Maiden
Mountain Foothills 7 2A (2 bids)
Girls: Of local interest, Patton (3-15 overall, 3-6 MF7/ No. 39) will need to win next week’s conference tournament to get into the state playoffs. East Rutherford (20-0, 7-0/ No. 4) leads the conference second place Polk County (11-5, 6-3/ No. 18) by three games. The Wolverines lead R-S Central (10-12, 6-4/ No. 23) for the second automatic bid. Brevard (6-10, 4-5/ No. 34) and Hendersonville (7-13, 4-5/ No. 35) are currently on the outside looking in.
Boys: R-S Central (20-2 overall, 10-0 MF7/ No. 1) Hendersonville (20-1, 8-1/ No. 2) will play for the regular season conference championship on Tuesday. A win by R-S Central would give the Hilltoppers the championship outright.
Patton (12-6, 6-3/ No. 12) still has a shot at the second automatic bid, but the Panthers would need R-S Central to win on Tuesday to give them a shot at a tie for second place in a home game with Hendersonville. Brevard (6-9, 4-5/ No. 30) has a chance for one of the final wildcard spots.
Western Highlands 1A/2A (1 1A bid/ 1 2A bid)
A pair of games between Draughn and Mountain Heritage this week will likely decide the conference championship for both boys and girls, as well as the lone 1A automatic bid.
Girls: Mountain Heritage (16-2, 10-0/ No. 2) will host the first game Tuesday and a win would clinch the conference championship outright. Should Draughn (15-4, 9-1/ No. 5) win on the road, the championship would be determined on Friday. Rosman (17-3, 8-3/ No. 3) will also make the 1A field, as should Mitchell (8-9, 3-6/ No. 11).
Among the 2As, Owen (8-9, 1-7/ No. 27) leads Madison (1-14, 0-7/ No. 48) for the lone spot.
Boys: Mountain Heritage (14-4, 9-1/ No.10) is tied with Draughn (12-6, 7-1/ No. 14) in the loss column. Draughn also will have games against Rosman and Madison (5-32 combined) this week, both on the road.