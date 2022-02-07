Weekly Watch: As basketball season nears end, playoff picture emerges

4A: Alexander Central (17-3, 5-2/ No. 5); South Caldwell (11-6, 3-5/ No. 13)

3A: Ashe County (14-6, 3-4/ No. 3); Hibriten (12-9, 1-6/ No. 15)

Analysis: This is one crazy league with Watauga ranked No. 1 in the 4A West and Freedom ranked No. 1 in the 3A West. They’ll play each other on Tuesday in Boone.

Despite the top spot for both, this is a conference in which any of the six teams — all of which will likely get a playoff spot — can defeat any of the others on a given night. Watauga, which defeated Freedom on the road by 25 a couple of weeks ago, lost to last-place Hibriten by five last week. Ashe County struck a 50-41 win over Freedom last Monday, then lost by 12 to the same team four days later. The only constant of this league is, nothing is guaranteed.

Watauga, which still holds the No. 1 spot in the 4A West Region despite two losses last week, leads Alexander Central by a half-game in the conference and the two have split the season series. For conference tournament consideration, should the two win their games this week, Watauga would take the top seed by virtue of a sweep of Freedom. For state tournament purposes, the top 4A bid from the league could come down to a winner-take-all game in the conference tournament.