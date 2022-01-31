WEEKLY WATCH: Area hoops squads facing busy schedules

High school sports programs nearly cleared last week without any postponements, but the threat of snow Friday evening threw the basketball schedules back off kilter, especially for Catawba County.
Two weeks remain in the current regular season before conference tournaments are scheduled to commence and the question does come to mind about what to do should there be further postponements. Under North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules, schools are allowed to play three games in a given week, or four if one of the dates is on a Saturday.
The Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference has a backlog of postponed games still to be played, some of which have not been rescheduled as of this report. On the boys’ side, Maiden, Lincolnton, West Lincoln, Bunker Hill and East Burke each have seven left, as do the Bunker Hill girls.
From the Western Foothills Athletic 3A, the girls teams from Fred T. Foard, Hickory, St. Stephens and each have seven conference games to play.
Should the remaining two weeks go smoothly, it possibly creates a situation where some teams will play those seven games, then up to three more for those that reach their respective conference tournament finals. And then, the state playoffs. It could be a scenario where some teams reach the postseason already gassed.
The postseason starts up for wrestling with the first state championship from the winter season expected to be awarded in duals and the women’s invitational tournament. Swimming and diving regional events are also this weekend. Separate previews will be published this week for those events.
This week, we’ll look at the conference races and playoff scenarios from the area leagues, and the key contests ahead for the week.
NOTE: Per NCHSAA rules, conferences are allotted a specific number of automatic bids. Once those are settled, the remainder of the field of 64 — 32 each from the East and West regions — are filled for all four classifications, determined by the RPI rankings. Each conference heading will list the bids allotted, those currently holding automatic bids and the RPI rankings for those vying for the state basketball tournament.
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A
(1 3A bid/1 4A bid)
GIRLS
Automatic bids:
4A Watauga (17-1 overall, 5-0 NWC/ RPI West No. 1)
3A Freedom (13-3, 2-2/ No. 2)
Currently in:
4A: South Caldwell (11-4, 3-3/ No. 7); Alexander Central (15-3, 3-2/ No. 8)
3A: Ashe County (12-5, 1-3/ No. 4); Hibriten (11-7, 0-4/ No. 17)
Analysis: As mentioned in a previous column, the teams in this league will bring a battle to the court each night. All six teams appear to be a lock for the state tournament, but the seeding configurations could bring headaches for unsuspecting teams. In the state tournament, the first-place teams get the top seeds with the remainder seeded according to their RPI ranking. A team like Ashe County could get a seed well below its current No. 4 ranking and have a chance to “upset” a higher seed. Still a lot to play out, but this bears watching.
Meanwhile, Watauga has a chance to take control of the conference with a pair of games with Hibriten and a contest at second-place Alexander Central. If the Pioneers win out, it’s likely the road to the regional round will go through the high altitude in Boone.
Freedom and Ashe County also play twice this week with the top 3A bid from the league on the line. Simply put, the winner of that bid will play at home a lot in the tournament while the other will likely play in hostile gyms.
Key games: Monday — Freedom at Ashe County; Tuesday — Watauga at Alexander Central, South Caldwell at Freedom, Hibriten at Ashe County; Friday — Alexander Central at South Caldwell; Ashe County at Freedom.
BOYS
Automatic bids:
4A Alexander Central (16-3, 4-1/ No. 16)
3A Freedom (12-5, 4-1/ No. 4)
Currently in:
4A South Caldwell (11-5, 4-2/ No. 18)
3A Hibriten (8-9, 2-3/ No. 25)
Currently out:
4A Watauga (5-12, 1-4/ No. 38)
3A Ashe County 8-9, 0-4/ No. 34)
Analysis: Outside of Freedom, the computer numbers aren’t very kind to the league. Alexander Central or South Caldwell will likely get the automatic 4A bid and a top-10 seed with the other likely hitting the road. South Caldwell has already defeated the Cougars and will have a shot to finish the series sweep at home this week.
With a pair of games against last-place Ashe County this week, Freedom has a good chance to take control of the 3A bid. Sandwiched in between is a home game against South Caldwell.
Key games: Tuesday — South Caldwell at Freedom; Friday — Alexander Central at South Caldwell.
WESTERN FOOTHILLS ATHLETIC 3A (2 bids)
GIRLS
Automatic bids:
East Lincoln (17-2 overall, 9-0 WFAC/ No. 11); Hickory (9-6, 6-1/ No. 19)
Currently in:
Fred T. Foard (11-6, 5-2/ No. 23); North Iredell (10-7, 5-3/ No. 26); St. Stephens (10-7, 4-3/ No. 27)
Currently out:
Statesville (2-14, 2-6/ No. 43); North Lincoln (3-14, 1-8/ No. 46); West Iredell (0-18, 0-9/ No. 51)
Analysis: The Hickory team that lost a sloppy home game by three to East Lincoln is not the same team now. After a loss to Fred T. Foard to open the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic in December, the Red Tornadoes’ young guns came together and have won seven straight. They, along with East Lincoln and Foard, are beginning to separate themselves from the pack atop the conference. However, the Mustangs have a chance to put the league away this week with back-to-back games with Foard and Hickory.
Sitting in third, Foard is still in the picture for the league title, as the Tigers still have two games against Hickory (back-to-back starting Saturday) after playing East Lincoln.
St. Stephens and North Iredell are still above the bubble and will get a chance to help the postseason cause with games against the top dogs and each other.
Key games: Tuesday — East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard; Hickory at North Iredell. Wednesday — Hickory at East Lincoln; North Iredell at Fred T. Foard. Friday — East Lincoln at St. Stephens. Saturday — Fred T. Foard at Hickory; North Iredell at St. Stephens.
BOYS
Automatic Bids:
East Lincoln (17-2, 9-0/ No. 9); Hickory (16-1, 7-1/ No. 1)
Currently in:
North Iredell (12-6, 6-3/ No. 14); St. Stephens (13-5, 4-4/ No. 15); North Lincoln (10-8, 4-5/ No. 23)
Currently out:
Statesville (5-9, 2-6/ No. 34); Fred T. Foard (3-15, 2-6/ No. 41); West Iredell (0-17, 0-9/ No. 53)
Analysis: At this point, the conference title looks to belong to either Hickory or East Lincoln, and the two will play each other on Wednesday. A win by the Mustangs would put them two games up on Hickory with four to play with the tiebreaker in hand. A win for the Red Tornadoes could set up a winner-take-all for the top playoff bid from the WFAC. While Hickory has a chance to avenge its only loss, the Red Tornadoes can’t ignore a potential trap game at North Iredell the night before. The WFAC appears to have five teams locked into the state tournament with Statesville on the cusp.
Key games: Tuesday — Hickory at North Iredell; North Lincoln at St. Stephens. Wednesday — Hickory at East Lincoln. Friday — East Lincoln at St. Stephens.
CATAWBA VALLEY ATHLETIC 2A (2 bids)
GIRLS
Automatic bids:
East Burke (9-5 overall, 5-1 CVAC/ No. 14); Newton-Conover (14-2, 5-1/ No. 3)
Currently in:
Bandys (10-7, 4-3/ No. 25); Bunker Hill (5-11, 3-2/ No. 31)
Currently out:
Maiden (5-11, 3-3/ No. 39); West Lincoln (7-11, 1-5/ No. 43); Lincolnton (3-12, 0-6/ No. 49)
Analysis: East Burke and Newton-Conover are atop the conference with the Cavaliers holding the tiebreaker. The Cavs were scheduled to host Newton-Conover in the rematch last Friday before the postponement was announced that afternoon. At the time of this writing, the game has not been rescheduled.
Newton-Conover is the lone team with a nonconference record above .500, which is hurting the conference numbers for the state playoffs spots. At this point, East Burke and Newton-Conover are the only two teams that appear a lock to get in with Bandys getting close to joining them.
Key games: Tuesday — East Burke at Bunker Hill; Maiden at Bandys. Friday — Bandys at Newton-Conover; Maiden at Bunker Hill.
BOYS
Automatic bids:
West Caldwell (11-7, 8-0/ No. 16); Lincolnton (8-9, 6-1/ No. 22)
Currently in:
Maiden (11-6, 5-2/ No. 24)
Currently out:
Bunker Hill (4-12, 2-5/ No. 38); West Lincoln (6-11, 3-4/ No. 41); Newton-Conover (3-14, 1-6/ No. 44); East Burke (2-13, 2-5/ No. 47); Bandys (4-14, 2-6/ No. 49)
Analysis: Despite the number of makeup games still to be scheduled and played, this is likely a three-bid league, as only Maiden has a winning record against nonconference teams. The Blue Devils have losses already to Lincolnton and West Caldwell, so they will need wins in the rematches against both to have a shot at the conference title. Meanwhile, Lincolnton will get a rematch against the Warriors this week with a chance to get even atop the standings.
Key games: Tuesday — West Caldwell at Lincolnton. TBA — West Caldwell at Maiden.
Other conferences
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Girls: Patton (1-14, 1-5/ No. 42) has had a tough season and will need a winning streak over the last two weeks and the conference tournament to make the playoffs. East Rutherford (17-0, 7-0/ No. 4) leads the conference with a group of Polk County (9-4, 4-2/ No. 18), R-S Central (7-11, 3-3/ No. 28), Brevard (5-8, 3-3/ No. 32) and Hendersonville (6-11, 3-3/ No. 34) vying for the second spot.
Boys: R-S Central (17-2 overall, 7-0 MF7/ No. 1) Hendersonville (17-1, 6-1/ No. 2), Patton (11-4, 5-1/ No. 11) have broken away from the rest of the pack. R-S Central has defeated both contenders to this point with Patton getting a chance at a rematch with the Hilltoppers this Tuesday at home. The Panthers will also take on Hendersonville this Thursday. Brevard (No. 32) and Polk County (No. 33) are at the 32-team bubble.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Girls: A tough race has Draughn (12-4 overall, 6-1 WHC/ No.7) in third behind Rosman (16-1, 7-1/ No. 2) and Mountain Heritage (13-2, 7-0/ No. 1) with all three easily getting to the 1A state tournament. Draughn is very much in the chase for the league title with a home game Tuesday against Rosman (the Tigers won the first game in OT back in early January) and home-and-home games next week with Mountain Heritage. Rosman hosts Mountain Heritage on Saturday.
Among the 2As, Owen (8-7, 1-5/ No. 22) leads Madison (1-12, 0-6/ No. 48) for the lone spot.
Boys: Mountain Heritage (11-4, 6-1/ No.11) is ahead of Draughn (9-6, 4-1/ No. 14) for the one automatic bid with Mitchell (7-6, 5-2/ No. 22) close behind. The Wildcats own the tiebreaker over Mitchell because of a season sweep and will have two games with Mountain Heritage next week. Mitchell defeated Mountain Heritage earlier this year and will look for the sweep on the road this Tuesday.
Madison (3-12, 2-3/ No. 51) leads Owen (1-14, 1-5/ No. 53) for the automatic 2A bid.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
(Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on MaxPreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/boys doubleheaders unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games.)
WEEK OF JAN. 31-FEB. 5
MONDAY, JAN. 31
NCHSAA WRESTLING DUAL TOURNAMENT FIRST AND SECOND ROUND
2A WEST
Bandys Quad: No. 1 Bandys vs. No. 16 Hendersonville; No. 8 Madison vs. No. 9 East Davidson, 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Quad: No. 11 Newton-Conover vs. No. 6 East Gaston; No. 3 Mount Pleasant vs. No. 14 Reidsville
3A WEST
Fred T. Foard Quad: No. 1 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 16 West Charlotte; No. 8 Parkwood vs. No. 9 Forestview, 6 p.m.
Central Cabarrus Quad: No. 10 St. Stephens vs. No. 7 Ashe County; No. 15 Rockingham County vs. No. 2 Central Cabarrus
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A
Watauga at Hibriten, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Freedom at Ashe County, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A
Hibriten at Ashe County, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Hickory at North Iredell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Maiden at Bandys, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
West Caldwell at Lincolnton (boys only), 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
R-S Central at Patton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Rosman at Draughn 6/ 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
NCHSAA WRESTLING DUAL TOURNAMENT THIRD ROUND AND REGIONAL
Teams and sites to be determined
BASKETBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
North Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
West Iredell at St. Stephens, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Hickory at East Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Newton-Conover at Maiden, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Owen at Draughn, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
BASKETBALL
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Hendersonville, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
NCHSAA SWIMMING AND DIVING REGIONALS
1A/2A West
Diving: Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatic Center, 8 a.m.
Swimming: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
3A West
Diving: Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatic Center, 10:30 a.m.
4A West
Diving: Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatic Center, 1:30 p.m.
NCHSAA WOMEN’S WRESTLING INVITATIONAL
Opening rounds, RISE Indoor Sports, Advance, 5 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hibriten at Watauga, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Ashe County at Freedom, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
West Lincoln at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at Newton-Conover, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
East Burke at Lincolnton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Maiden at Bunker Hill, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
West Caldwell at West Lincoln (boys only), 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Brevard, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
NCHSAA WRESTLING DUAL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
2A/ 4A Championships, 1 p.m.
1A/3A Championships, 4 p.m.
NCHSAA WOMEN’S WRESTLING INVITATIONAL
Semifinals/ Finals, Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, 9 a.m.
NCHSAA SWIMMIING AND DIVING REGIONALS
3A West
Swimming: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, 8:30 a.m.
4A West
Swimming: Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Hibriten at Freedom (girls only), 1:15 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at Hickory, (girls only), noon
North Iredell at St. Stephens (girls only), noon
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
West Lincoln at Bandys, 1/ 2:30 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Madison at Draughn, 2:30/ 4 p.m.
Games still to be rescheduled
West Lincoln at Bandys basketball DH (1/21); Bunker Hill at Lincolnton basketball DH (1/21); Statesville at Fred T. Foard basketball DH (1/28); Lincolnton at Bandys basketball DH (1/28); Bunker Hill at West Lincoln basketball DH (1/28); Newton-Conover at East Burke basketball DH (1/28); West Caldwell at Maiden boys basketball (1/28); Patton at East Rutherford basketball DH (1/28).