WEEKLY WATCH: Area hoops squads facing busy schedules

Analysis: At this point, the conference title looks to belong to either Hickory or East Lincoln, and the two will play each other on Wednesday. A win by the Mustangs would put them two games up on Hickory with four to play with the tiebreaker in hand. A win for the Red Tornadoes could set up a winner-take-all for the top playoff bid from the WFAC. While Hickory has a chance to avenge its only loss, the Red Tornadoes can’t ignore a potential trap game at North Iredell the night before. The WFAC appears to have five teams locked into the state tournament with Statesville on the cusp.