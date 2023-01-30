WEEKLY WATCH: A look at the basketball playoff pictures as regular season nears close

With the exception of basketball and the last-chance meets for indoor track, the remaining winter sports for area high schools have entered the postseason with the first state championships of the season to be awarded in girls wrestling and duals teams in Greensboro.

Regional swimming and diving meets take place this weekend in Charlotte. Previews for wrestling and swim meets will be published later this week.

It is the final two weeks of the regular season in basketball with teams making their final push for conference championships and the state playoffs. This week’s column takes a look at the big picture for each conference as it relates to the playoffs and conference titles.

But first, let’s take a look at the procedures used by the NCHSAA to determine playoff entries and how they are seeded.

NCHSAA playoff procedures

In basketball, each of the four classifications has 64 entrants with 32 in the East and West Regions.

Each conference is guaranteed a set number of entries into the playoffs. Conferences with 1-5 teams get one automatic bid, and those with 6-8 teams get two bids. The remaining spots are filled with wild-card entries.

RPI rankings are used to determine seedings in the tournament. To follow those rankings, go to the www.nchsaa.org/sports/basketball, then click on the RPI rankings link for either boys or girls. Rankings are separated by the classifications and regions.

First place teams from the regular season in each conference are seeded first by RPI ranking. However, there is an exception.

In a split-classification conference, such as the Northwestern 3A/4A, one 3A team and one 4A team receives the automatic bid. However, in order to be seeded with the other first-place teams, a team from a split-conference must either finish third or higher in that league or with an overall record of .500 or better.

If teams do not reach that standard, those teams are seeded with the other teams by RPI rankings. Note that, although there are 32 teams in a region, a team receiving an automatic bid can be ranked below No. 32. They’re in the playoffs regardless of RPI ranking.

If there is a co-conference championship, the head-to-head games are used as a tiebreaker. If those teams split the regular season meetings, a non-conference game played between the teams — such as in a holiday tournament — can be used as a tiebreaker.

Otherwise, the tiebreaker goes to how each team did against the third place team of that league, then the fourth place team, and so on until the tie is broken. If a tie remains, the team with the highest conference tournament finish would break the tie to determine the league’s No. 1 bid.

Once the first-place teams are seeded, the remaining slots of the 32-team bracket are taken from any second-place teams from two-bid leagues, any conference tournament champions that did not receive an automatic playoff bid and the remaining teams wild-card teams. All of those teams are sorted by RPI rankings, regardless of conference finish. A lower team in the RPI rankings can be seeded ahead of a team it finished behind in the league standings.

However, a leapfrog provision is put into place for the following: A team lower in the standings cannot make the playoffs at the expense of a team it finished behind in the conference.

For example: If a fourth-place team had an RPI ranking higher than the third-place team in the same conference, but the third-place team did not have an RPI high enough to make the field, the third-place team would not make the playoffs.

With that sorted out, let’s take a look at the championship and playoff picture for each conference.

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE

GIRLS

As mentioned in this column early this month, this league had a chance to be quite the 10-game obstacle course and it has proven to be true.

We enter the week with Watauga (15-5 overall) on top at 5-1, Hibriten (17-3) and Ashe County (13-5) at 4-2, and Alexander Central (17-3) in fourth at 3-3.

For conference championship purposes, those top four have the realistic chance to finish in first but Watauga has the chance to take a big step forward in the championship race.

The Pioneers host Alexander Central on Tuesday. Then they go to Hibriten with a chance to avenge their only conference loss.

For the playoffs, Watauga currently holds the 4A bid and is ranked second in the West. Alexander Central currently is on target for a home playoff game. South Caldwell (9-11) is 0-6 in the league and is off the bubble at No. 37 but any wins in this league will help boost the team.

Hibriten and Ashe County are tied for the 3A bid with the Panthers set to host Ashe County on Tuesday.

A win by the Panthers would complete a season sweep of the Huskies and set up a one-game lead with three to play. If Ashe County wins and takes the league lead, Hibriten could still hold a tiebreaker in case of a tie as the Panthers have a win over Watauga.

Whichever team grabs the top 3A bid likely will have a top-five seed for the playoffs and multiple home games if they advance. The other team gets no higher than a No. 9 seed with likely one home game.

The other 3A team, Freedom (11-8) is 2-4 in the league, but the strength of the conference will likely have the Patriots at home for a playoff game.

Key games: Tuesday: Alexander Central at Watauga; Ashe County at Hibriten. Friday: Watuaga at Hibriten.

BOYS

Freedom (15-4 overall) enters the week with the conference lead at 5-1 ahead of both Alexander Central (13-6) and Watauga (10-10), which are both 4-2. South Caldwell (10-10) is right behind those two at 3-3.

Beyond having the league lead, the Patriots have nearly sewn up the automatic 3A bid and can clinch it with any win over the last four games or a loss by Ashe County. Freedom currently has a third seed in the 3A West Region.

Among the other 3A schools, Hibriten (8-12) and Ashe County (7-12) are at the bottom of the league at 1-5. Hibriten is currently ranked 24th in the RPI, while Ashe County is on the cusp at No. 31.

Meanwhile, the bunch for the 4A bid is wide open with Alexander Central, Watauga and South Caldwell in the running.

Some of it can be sorted out Tuesday when Alexander Central travels to Boone. A road win by the Cougars would complete the season sweep and give them the tiebreaker over the Pioneers.

However, it would also keep the Spartans in the hunt, should they defeat Freedom on Tuesday. If both South Caldwell and Alexander Central win, the Spartans suddenly have a shot to seize the 4A bid with a game this Friday at Alexander Central. South Caldwell will be looking to complete the series sweep of the Cougars.

The Spartans may need to win the 4A bid to make the state playoffs, as their RPI rank is on the bad side of the bubble at No. 32. For the other two 4A schools, winning the 4A bid will mean the difference in a possible ninth seed, as opposed to a seed in the mid-20s.

Key games: Tuesday: Alexander Central at Watauga; Freedom at South Caldwell. Friday: South Caldwell at Alexander Central.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS ATHLETIC 3A

GIRLS

There’s not much suspense here. East Lincoln (20-0 overall) leads the field with a 10-0 mark, as the Mustangs look to sweep the conference for a second straight season.

St. Stephens (14-6) is in second by two games at 8-2. The Indians have a puncher’s chance to catch the Mustangs but would need a win at East Lincoln on Friday to have that shot. East Lincoln is currently ranked second in the 3A West behind West Rowan.

The Indians, North Iredell (13-7, 7-3 WFAC) and Hickory (10-9, 6-4) are all comfortably on the good side of the bubble.

A loss by Foard (10-10, 4-6) at Statesville (5-12, 3-7) suddenly has the Tigers in peril of missing the playoff field.

Ranked 30th in the RPI, the Tigers still have East Lincoln, Hickory and St. Stephens on the slate, with the latter two at home. The Tigers may need to snatch one of those games, plus take care of business against North Lincoln (4-15, 2-8) at home on Friday.

North Lincoln, Statesville and West Iredell (2-18, 0-10) are well off the pace for a playoff bid and would need to win the conference tournament to make the state tournament.

Key games: Friday: St. Stephens at East Lincoln

BOYS

Like the girls’ side of the conference, there is little suspense here.

Hickory (19-1 overall) is 10-0 in the league and leads both North Lincoln (13-6) and East Lincoln (16-4) by three games with four to play.

Any win by Hickory over the next two weeks will wrap up the 3A No. 1 bid from the league. The Red Tornadoes are currently ranked second in the 3A West Region.

The Red Tornadoes will host North Iredell (13-7, 6-4 WFAC) on Tuesday, a team that upset Hickory in the playoffs last winter. North Iredell is comfortably in the playoff field after a win last week over North Lincoln.

St. Stephens (9-11, 4-6) has a precarious hold on the No. 32 spot in the playoffs and simply needs wins. However, the Indians also need help from anyone playing Foard (4-16, 4-6) as the leapfrog provision could come into play.

With Foard ranked No. 45 in the RPI, it is well off the mark for playoff inclusion. However, should the Tigers finish ahead of St. Stephens in the standings, the Indians would not make the field either, even if the RPI ranking is above No. 32.

Statesville (2-12, 2-8) and West Iredell (2-18, 0-10) will need to win the conference tournament to make the playoffs.

Key games: Tuesday: North Iredell at Hickory; Foard at East Lincoln; St. Stephens at North Lincoln. Friday: North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard; St. Stephens at East Lincoln.

CATAWBA VALLEY ATHLETIC 2A

GIRLS

With East Burke (17-1 overall) winning its game at Newton-Conover (16-4) last Friday to complete a season sweep, the Cavaliers are sitting in first at 10-0, two games up on the Red Devils (8-2) with two to play.

While nothing in sports is guaranteed, given that three of the last four games for East Burke are against the bottom of the conference, the 3A bid and a top-five seed is a pretty good certainty.

Ranked ninth in the RPI, Newton is on track for a high seed following the placement of the conference champions.

Meanwhile, Maiden (9-11, 6-4), West Lincoln (12-7, 6-4) and Bandys (9-11, 4-6) are fighting for their playoff lives.

Maiden’s RPI is 29th, while Bandys is 30th. West Lincoln’s is ranked 20th but remember the leapfrog provision — a team below another team in the standings cannot make the playoffs if a team ahead of them doesn’t make it. If Maiden finishes third but the RPI does not rank high enough to get in, Bandys and West Lincoln would also sit out.

Bandys and Maiden play each other on Tuesday. All three teams fighting for a playoff spot have a game remaining against Newton-Conover, including West Lincoln’s road game there Tuesday.

The remaining teams, Lincolnton (4-14, 3-7), Bunker Hill, (3-16, 2-8) and West Caldwell (1-14, 1-9) will need to win the conference tournament to make the state playoffs.

Key games: Tuesday: Bandys at Maiden; West Lincoln at Newton-Conover. Friday: Newton-Conover at Bandys.

BOYS

A two-point win by West Caldwell (17-2 overall, 10-0 CVAC) over Maiden (17-3, 8-2) has all but wrapped up the conference race, as the Warriors now lead Maiden by two games with four to play.

Currently, West Caldwell is ranked second in the 2A West Region, while Maiden, currently ranked seventh, is looking at an 11th or 12th seed.

An unexpected loss by Newton-Conover (11-9, 6-4) at Lincolnton (7-12, 5-5) has hampered the Red Devils chance to finish second but they are comfortably in the playoff field.

However, with Lincolnton’s win over the Red Devils and another over Bandys, suddenly the Wolves are in the playoff chase with an RPI ranking at No. 30, and now, it is Bandys (10-9, 5-5) that is holding on for its playoff life at No. 32.

With Madison, the 2A bid holder from the Western Highlands Conference snatching the No. 32nd slot, the target number for the Trojans and Lincolnton is No. 31. Both teams will have games against the league’s top dogs with a chance to help its RPI ranking.

West Lincoln (6-13, 3-7), Bunker Hill (4-15, 2-8) and East Burke (3-15, 1-9) will need to win the conference tournament to make the state playoffs.

Key games: Tuesday: Bandys at Maiden; Lincolnton at West Caldwell. Friday: Newton-Conover at Bandys; Lincolnton at East Burke.

OTHER AREA TEAMS

GIRLS

As part of a strong Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, which has Mountain Heritage ranked first in the 1A West, Draughn (12-8 overall, 7-3 WHC) is comfortably in the field and is currently slated for a home game.

The Wildcats have two games left in the conference season, both against the top two teams of the conference, Rosman (17-4, 7-2) and Mountain Heritage (18-2, 9-0).

Well off the bubble in the 2A West, Patton (2-16 overall) will need to win the Mountain Foothills 7 2A tournament to make the playoffs.

Key game: Tuesday: Draughn at Rosman

BOYS

At 9-10 overall – 4-4 in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A — Patton is comfortably in the playoff field with an RPI at No. 27.

However, the Panthers will need to stay ahead of Chase (6-13, 3-5), which would not make the field at No. 39. Those two teams will meet next week but Patton could help itself with a win over R-S Central or Brevard this week.

Meanwhile, though Draughn (9-11 overall) is second in the Western Highlands 1A/2A at 7-3, with the league getting only one 1A bid, the Wildcats hold onto a playoff spot is tenuous at No. 31. Draughn needs wins in its final two games and then the conference tournament to feel good about its playoff life.

Key games: Tuesday: Draughn at Rosman; Patton at R-S Central. Friday: Brevard at Patton.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/ boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.

WEEK OF JANUARY 30-FEBRUARY 4 MONDAY, JANUARY 30

INDOOR TRACK

Draughn, East Burke, Fred T. Foard, Freedom, Hibriten, Hickory, Maiden, Newton-Conover, South Caldwell at Last Chance Polar Bear Meet, Fred T. Foard. 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

BASKETBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at Watauga, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Ashe County at Hibriten, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Freedom at South Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

North Iredell at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at Maiden, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Bunker Hill at East Burke, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Lincolnton at West Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at R-S Central, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Rosman, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

WRESTLING

NCHSAA THIRD ROUND AND REGIONAL FINAL, DUAL TEAM TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

No events scheduled

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

GIRLS WRESTLING

Women’s State Invitational, RISE Indoor Sports Center, Advance, 5 p.m.

SWIMMING and DIVING

NCHSAA REGIONAL MEETS

3A West Diving, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic Center, 8 a.m.

1A/2A West Diving, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic Center, 10:30 a.m.

4A West Diving, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic Center, 1 p.m.

3A West Swimming, Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Freedom at Ashe County, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Watauga at Hibriten, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

St. Stephens at East Lincoln, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.

Hickory at West Iredell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bunker Hill at Maiden, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Lincolnton at East Burke, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Bandys, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

West Lincoln at West Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Brevard at Patton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

GIRLS WRESTLING

Women’s State Invitational, Consolation and Championship Rounds, 10 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

WRESTLING, DUAL TEAM STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Teams and Times TBD, Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

SWIMMING and DIVING

NCHSAA REGIONAL MEETS

4A West Swimming, Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, 8:45 a.m.

1A/ 2A West Swimming, Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.