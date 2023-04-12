Wednesday's Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic scores
Championship Game
No. 4 Alexander Central 10, No. 7 Newton-Conover 0 (six innings)
Third-Place Game
No. 3 St. Stephens 10, No. 1 Hickory 2
