Wednesday's 2nd-round girls soccer playoff scores, 3rd-round matchups

Wednesday's 2nd-round girls soccer playoff scores
2A WEST
- No. 1 South Point 1, No. 8 Fred T. Foard 1; South Point wins 4-3 on penalty kicks (3rd Round: South Point vs. No. 5 North Davidson)
- No. 7 Lake Norman Charter 3, No. 2 Wilkes Central 1 (3rd Round: Lake Norman Charter vs. No. 14 Salisbury)
3A WEST
- No. 4 A.C. Reynolds 6, No. 12 St. Stephens 1 (3rd Round: A.C. Reynolds vs. No. 9 Asheville)
- No. 9 Asheville 1, No. 16 Watauga (3rd Round: Asheville at No. 4 A.C. Reynolds)
4A WEST (1st-round match)
- No. 15 Greensboro Page 9, No. 2 South Caldwell 0 (2nd Round: Greensboro Page at No. 7 South Mecklenburg)
