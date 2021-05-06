Wednesday's 1st-round softball playoff scores, 2nd-round matchups

Wednesday's 1st-round softball playoff scores
2A WEST
- No. 3 East Rutherford 4, No. 14 Bandys 1 (2nd Round: East Rutherford vs. No. 6 North Davidson)
- No. 2 East Lincoln 11, No. 15 Mountain Heritage 0 (2nd Round: East Lincoln vs. No. 10 Oak Grove)
- 2nd-round match: No. 8 West Stanly 9, No. 1 Hibriten 1 (3rd Round: West Stanly at No. 4 West Wilkes)
4A WEST
- No. 4 South Caldwell 9, No. 13 West Forsyth 1 (2nd Round: South Caldwell vs. No. 5 Providence)
