Weather pushes back high school baseball tourney; games will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday

The Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic will start one day later than scheduled.

The tournament was set to begin Monday but heavy rains led organizers to delay the start 24 hours, Marty Curtis, the tournament director said in an email.

Games will now begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The high school teams set to appear in the tournament include: Alexander Central, Fred T. Foard, St. Stephens, Hibriten, Hickory, Bunker Hill, West Lincoln and Newton-Conover.

The tournament will now run Tuesday-Thursday, Curtis said.

The games will be played on Henkel-Alley Field at the American Legion Fairgrounds.