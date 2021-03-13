Watauga's ground-and-pound attack takes out Hickory

When one team chews up yardage and the clock and the other struggles to find its offensive identity, the outcome is predictable. Such was the situation Friday when the Watauga football team ran the ball and the clock equally efficiently to a 23-6 win over Hickory.

The Pioneers are now 2-0 overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference after posting their seventh straight win over the Red Tornadoes. Hickory slips to 0-3 in both.

“We’re a very young team, just four guys graduate. A lot of times that immaturity shows,” said Hickory coach Russell Stone. “As a coach, I have to do a better job getting them more cohesive and making them play as one.”

The Red Tornadoes took the opening kickoff and in less than a minute made two critical mistakes that put them in a hole they struggled to extricate themselves from the remainder of the ballgame.

Hickory allowed a squib kick to bounce all the way to its own 14-yard line, and then gave up a sack of quarterback Nick Everhart in the end zone for a safety.

“We just got in a deep hole when we didn’t catch the kickoff. Then I got a guy who is starting for the first time and he freezes and we give up a safety right there,” Stone said. “We just started in a hole and you can’t do that against that football team.”