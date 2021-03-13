Watauga's ground-and-pound attack takes out Hickory

When one team chews up yardage and the clock and the other struggles to find its offensive identity, the outcome is predictable. Such was the situation Friday when the Watauga football team ran the ball and the clock equally efficiently to a 23-6 win over Hickory.
The Pioneers are now 2-0 overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference after posting their seventh straight win over the Red Tornadoes. Hickory slips to 0-3 in both.
“We’re a very young team, just four guys graduate. A lot of times that immaturity shows,” said Hickory coach Russell Stone. “As a coach, I have to do a better job getting them more cohesive and making them play as one.”
The Red Tornadoes took the opening kickoff and in less than a minute made two critical mistakes that put them in a hole they struggled to extricate themselves from the remainder of the ballgame.
Hickory allowed a squib kick to bounce all the way to its own 14-yard line, and then gave up a sack of quarterback Nick Everhart in the end zone for a safety.
“We just got in a deep hole when we didn’t catch the kickoff. Then I got a guy who is starting for the first time and he freezes and we give up a safety right there,” Stone said. “We just started in a hole and you can’t do that against that football team.”
The Pioneers made the most of the situation by returning the subsequent free kick by the Red Tornadoes to the Hickory 43. Eight plays later, fullback Carter Everett blasted over right tackle for 6 yards and a touchdown. Everett’s extra point made the score 9-0. With the first quarter nearly half gone, the Red Tornadoes trailed by two scores and had only run two offensive plays.
It was a pattern that was consistent throughout the game.
The Red Tornadoes' defense came up big on the next Watauga possession by forcing a fumble that Ty Hill recovered. Relying largely on Everhart’s left-handed deliveries downfield, Hickory broke through when Everhart found Rico Walker streaking up the sideline. Walker went into the end zone untouched to complete the 60-yard strike.
“It was a great play to an All-American receiver,” Stone said. “But we don’t execute well enough up front for him to do it consistently.”
Even though the extra point attempt was sabotaged by a bad snap, the Red Tornadoes appeared to be back in the game, down 9-6 with 7:16 still remaining in the first half.
The Hickory defense struck again when Keagan Covington intercepted Watauga quarterback Carlton Horine and returned it deep into Pioneers territory. But a penalty on the return pushed Hickory’s starting point back to its own 42.
Fighting penalties and the Watauga defense, the Red Tornadoes faced fourth-and-nine at the Watauga 46. The Red Tornadoes had lost long snapper and two-way tackle Jake Prince earlier in the half to broken ribs. That injury led to Stone opting to gamble.
Everett was sacked for a 14-yard loss to give the Pioneers possession at the Hickory 40 with 32 seconds showing.
“I’d have punted the ball at midfield instead of going for it,” Stone said about taking the gamble in lieu of being without his long snapper. “I was taking a chance there. I was going to run the clock down. I figured they couldn’t sack us and score in 10 seconds. But (Watauga coach) Ryan (Habich) did a good job doing it.”
On the very first play on the change of possession, Carlton Horine dropped back and fired deep to Cole Horine who was tackled at the Hickory 1. The Red Tornadoes managed to stuff Everett on the first dive, but Trey Thompson got in on the very next play with six seconds remaining in the first half.
Leading 15-6 and getting the second-half kickoff, the Pioneers went on a 13-play, 68-yard drive that took 8 minutes, 20 seconds off the clock. Hickory appeared to be in good position as Henry Stewart sacked Carlton Horine to force a fourth-and-20 from the Hickory 31.
But Horine’s screen pass to Orlando Leon in the left flat outflanked the Red Tornadoes' defenders and Leon went the distance. Horine added the 2-point conversion.
With Watauga’s ability to run clock and the ball, the 23-6 lead appeared to be a tall mountain to climb for the sputtering Hickory offense. It proved to be insurmountable.
The Pioneers successfully played keep away to notch their second win of the season.
“That’s Watauga football. They’re going to do that,” Stone said. “After they get a lead, they’re immediately going to try to shorten the game.
“Watauga’s got a fine team,” he added. “They outplayed us. We made a couple of coaching errors that hurt my guys too.”
The Pioneers ran for 206 yards on 47 carries, while the Red Tornadoes unofficially had a net of minus-18 yards on 19 carries. Hickory did throw the ball for 186 yards with Walker’s two catches totaling 90 yards and one touchdown.
Hickory visits nonconference Forestview next Friday, while Watauga hosts Northwestern 3A/4A foe St. Stephens.
Watauga: 09 06 08 00 – 23
Hickory: 00 06 00 00 – 06
First Quarter
W – Safety, 11:26
W – Carter Everett 6-yard run (Everett kick), 6:31
Second Quarter
H – Rico Walker 60-yard pass from Nick Everhart (run failed), 7:16
W – Trey Thompson 1-yard run (kick failed), :06
Third Quarter
W – Orlando Leon 31-yard pass from Carlton Horine (Horine run), 3:40
Team Stats
First Downs: Watauga 16, Hickory 8
Rushes-yards: Watauga 47-206, Hickory 19-(-18)
Comp-Att-Int: Watauga 2-4-1, Hickory 12-20-2
Passing yards: Watauga 70, Hickory 186
Fumbles-Lost: Watauga 2-1, Hickory 0-0
Penalties-yards: Watauga 8-60, Hickory 9-65
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Watauga: Sebastion Best 11-71, Joe Penley 4-9, Carlton Horine 8-28, Carter Everett 14-65 and 1 TD, Trey Thompson 5-11 and 1 TD, Levi Temple 5-22. Hickory: Nick Everhart 10-(-19), Josiah Edwards 6-2, Dontae Baker 1-(-1), Jayden Maddox 2-0.
PASSING – Watauga: Carlton Horine 2-4-1 for 70 yards and 1 TD. Hickory: Everhart 11-17-1 for 175 yards and 1 TD, Turner Wood 1-3-1 for 11 yards.
RECEIVING – Watauga: Cole Horine 1-39, Orlando Leon 1-31 and 1 TD. Hickory: Turbo Richard 4-35, Baker 5-56, Rico Walker 2-90 and 1 TD, Josiah Edwards 1-5.