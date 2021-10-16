Watauga spoils Hibriten's homecoming, wins 49-13

LENOIR — David doesn’t always beat Goliath, especially on the football field. Sometimes David gets his nose bloodied. Such was the case on Friday night at Hibriten where the Panthers, one of the smallest 3A teams in North Carolina, were throttled 49-13 by 4A Watauga.

“Yes, they are a very talented and well-coached football team and they’re doing things the right way,” said Hibriten coach Sam Mackey. “Numbers hurt us. We’ve got a ton of guys that go both ways. That’s part of it.”

The win was the fifth straight for the Pioneers, now 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Hibriten’s win streak came to a halt at three as the Panthers dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in league play.

The Hibriten defense was unable to get off the field all night against the Pioneers, who rolled up over 500 yards of offense, 412 on the ground. The lone possession in which the Watauga offense did not score came on its final one when it knelt on the ball to end the game.

The Panthers’ best shot at stopping the Pioneers came on the game’s opening drive. On fourth-and-12 from the Hibriten 22-yard line, Watauga quarterback Maddox Greene found Cole Horine for the score.