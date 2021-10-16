Watauga spoils Hibriten's homecoming, wins 49-13

LENOIR — David doesn’t always beat Goliath, especially on the football field. Sometimes David gets his nose bloodied. Such was the case on Friday night at Hibriten where the Panthers, one of the smallest 3A teams in North Carolina, were throttled 49-13 by 4A Watauga.
“Yes, they are a very talented and well-coached football team and they’re doing things the right way,” said Hibriten coach Sam Mackey. “Numbers hurt us. We’ve got a ton of guys that go both ways. That’s part of it.”
The win was the fifth straight for the Pioneers, now 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Hibriten’s win streak came to a halt at three as the Panthers dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in league play.
The Hibriten defense was unable to get off the field all night against the Pioneers, who rolled up over 500 yards of offense, 412 on the ground. The lone possession in which the Watauga offense did not score came on its final one when it knelt on the ball to end the game.
The Panthers’ best shot at stopping the Pioneers came on the game’s opening drive. On fourth-and-12 from the Hibriten 22-yard line, Watauga quarterback Maddox Greene found Cole Horine for the score.
But the big blow to the Panthers came when they had the ball. After an initial run of 10 yards by Duder Tugman, Hibriten lost the ball on a fumble on its second play at midfield. From there, the Pioneers took six plays to reach the end zone for the second time in the game’s first 8:10. Horine took the handoff and went through the middle of the Hibriten defense from 7 yards out for a quick 14-0 lead for the visitors.
The Panthers never really recovered.
“You know on the opening drive, we make a stop right there ... ,” Mackey mused. “Momentum is so huge in this game. You never know what might happen in that situation. We had a great opening play, and I feel confident in what we’re calling, and we put the ball on the ground. We’ve got to fix those mistakes, we’ve got to.”
The Pioneers added a third touchdown on the first play of the second quarter on a 9-yard run by Greene to make it 21-0. Greene, just a freshman, torched the Hibriten defense all night on run-pass options through the middle of the line. He finished the game with 205 rushing yards on 14 carries, running for two scores and throwing for another.
Greene’s second touchdown run came later in the quarter on a 5-yard scamper that made it 28-0.
The Panthers did put together a strong 12-play, 64-yard drive just before halftime. Quarterback Coby Wilson pushed it in from inches out on a quarterback sneak with less than three seconds remaining to make it 28-6 at the half.
To the Panthers' credit, they tried to stir up a comeback when Sadharri Moore took a pitchout and raced 64 yards to the Watauga 7 on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. But Hibriten was flagged for a personal foul, which set the Panthers back to the Watauga 22. They never recovered the lost momentum again.
“If you play the game never to lose, why play?” Mackey said of squaring off against the larger program. “These types of games happen every once in a while, and I know we’re not used to it here at Hibriten.”
Watauga scored twice in the third quarter on Trey Thompson runs of 2 and 11 yards. Thompson made it three consecutive scores in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard blast to make the score 49-6.
The Panthers displayed some grit and found the end zone again late. Jabee Powell returned a kickoff 59 yards to get Hibriten within range at the Watauga 30. On fourth-and-8, Wilson hit Powell for a 28-yard scoring strike for the final points of the night.
“You know, I’m proud of our guys. I don’t think they came out and laid down or quit,” Mackey said. “We kept fighting and got a late score there at the end.”
Mackey credited the Pioneers’ game plan.
“They schemed really well, a little more shotgun than what we’ve seen on film,” Mackey said. “It threw us off a little bit.”
Moore led the Panthers’ offense with 101 rushing yards on eight carries. Wilson was 6-of-12 passing for 95 yards, including the score to Powell. Powell had three catches for 59 yards.
Watauga will be at Freedom next Friday, while the Panthers host Alexander Central.
Watauga;14;14;14;07;–;49
Hibriten;00;06;00;07;–;13
First Quarter
W – Cole Horine 22-yard pass from Maddox Greene (Carter Everett kick), 7:54
W – Horine 7-yard run (Everett kick), 3:50
Second Quarter
W – Greene 9-yard run (Everett kick), 11:51
W – Greene 5-yard run (Everett kick), 5:04
H – Coby Wilson 1-yard run (kick failed), :03
Third Quarter
W – Trey Thompson 2-yard run (Everett kick), 6:05
W – Thompson 11-yard run (Everett kick), 2:11
Fourth Quarter
W – Thompson 18-yard run (Everett kick), 7:50
H – Jabee Powell 28-yard pass from Wilson (Trenton Cornett kick), 2:11
Team Stats
First Downs: Watauga 21, Hibriten 13
Rushes-yards: Watauga 35-412, Hibriten 38-135
Comp-Att-Int Watauga 5-7-0, Hibriten 6-12-0
Passing yards: Watauga 97, Hibriten 95
Fumbles-Lost Watauga1-0, Hibriten 4-1
Penalties-yards: Watauga 1-5, Hibriten 3-35
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Watauga: Trey Thompson 13-96 and 3 TDs, Cole Horine 4-78 and 1 TD, Maddox Greene 14-205 and 2 TDs, Jackson Roper 1-17, Andrew Tester 1-16, Levi Temple 2-0. Hibriten: Duder Tugman 5-22, Gabe Suddreth 8-14, Coby Wilson 12-4 and 1 TD, Sadharri Moore 8-101, Dillan Earp 2-2, Chandler Wyke 2-9, Davey Shore 1-(-17).
PASSING – Watauga: Greene 5-7-0 for 97 yards and 1 TD. Hibriten: Wilson 6-12-0 for 95 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING – Watauga: Horine 2-36 and 1 TD, Orlando Leon 3-61. Hibriten: Shore 1-8, Moore 1-8, Tugman 1-20, Jabee Powell 3-59 and 1 TD.