Watauga hands Hickory first loss of season

“I just tried to calm them down, realize this was not the place for too much energy,” Winkler said of his message to the Red Tornadoes between sets. “We just needed to get back to playing what we do in practice every day — just playing solid volleyball, not try to press so much and trust each other as well.”

That message resonated with the Red Tornadoes as the second set was a real tug-of-war featuring 15 ties. The largest difference between the two squads were two three-point Watauga leads at 18-15 and 21-18. The Pioneers were at set point, 24-22, when Taylor Rose took charge for the Red Tornadoes.

Rose drilled back-to-back kills to tie the set up at 24-all, and then came up with a huge block to knot the score again at 25-all. Then she delivered an ace on her serve to put Hickory in front, 26-25, and force the visitors to call a timeout.

“Taylor had to step up. She’s a junior and moved from middle to outside. She’s taken the challenge on,” said Winkler. “She’s a competitor and she wants to compete at the highest level. She really was a difference for us in the second set.”

A net hit by Hickory put the score even for the 15th and final time in the set at 26-all. Farthing put it away for Watauga with consecutive kills for a 28-26 win.