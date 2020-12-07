Watauga hands Hickory first loss of season

Monday's battle for the top spot in the Northwestern 3A/4A volleyball standings lived up to its billing between the two teams undefeated in league play. Although Hickory fought the four-time defending champions from Watauga on equal terms for much of the night, the Pioneers won their 61st consecutive league match in straight sets — 25-15, 28-26 and 25-20 — at the Red Tornadoes' David W. Craft Gymnasium.
Watauga’s last conference loss was Oct. 14, 2015, to Hickory.
“I’m proud of the effort of the girls, and the energy,” said Hickory assistant coach Chris Winkler. Winkler was filling in for head coach Jason Stephens, who only found out Sunday evening he would not be able to attend Monday’s contest.
Although the Red Tornadoes scored the first point of the initial set, it was apparent Hickory was a little out of sync. Watauga took the lead on back-to-back kills by Sadie Sharpe and raced out to a commanding lead.
“When you are playing a quality team like Watauga every little error hurts, so you’ve got to minimize those errors,” Winkler said. “Unfortunately, in the first set we weren’t able to, and in the second set when it was tight we had some errors that really hurt us. But give them credit, they forced us to make some errors.”
The Pioneers pushed out to a six-point lead and held an advantage in that relative range throughout. Caroline Farthing put the first set in the books in Watauga’s ledger with three straight kills for the win at 25-15.
“I just tried to calm them down, realize this was not the place for too much energy,” Winkler said of his message to the Red Tornadoes between sets. “We just needed to get back to playing what we do in practice every day — just playing solid volleyball, not try to press so much and trust each other as well.”
That message resonated with the Red Tornadoes as the second set was a real tug-of-war featuring 15 ties. The largest difference between the two squads were two three-point Watauga leads at 18-15 and 21-18. The Pioneers were at set point, 24-22, when Taylor Rose took charge for the Red Tornadoes.
Rose drilled back-to-back kills to tie the set up at 24-all, and then came up with a huge block to knot the score again at 25-all. Then she delivered an ace on her serve to put Hickory in front, 26-25, and force the visitors to call a timeout.
“Taylor had to step up. She’s a junior and moved from middle to outside. She’s taken the challenge on,” said Winkler. “She’s a competitor and she wants to compete at the highest level. She really was a difference for us in the second set.”
A net hit by Hickory put the score even for the 15th and final time in the set at 26-all. Farthing put it away for Watauga with consecutive kills for a 28-26 win.
Down two sets to none, it might have been tempting to surmise that Hickory would come out emotionally drained for the third set after the heart-breaking loss. Such was not the case as the Red Tornadoes jumped out to a quick 4-0 advantage. They held the lead until back-to-back aces by Watauga’s Brooke Scheffler and another kill by Farthing gave the Pioneers the lead at 9-7.
Hickory came back and reclaimed the lead when Bren White delivered her own ace to the deep corner.
The Red Tornadoes were down 15-14 when Kellen Morin staked her claim to the territory around the net with three kills and a big block.
“We’re trying to move her all over the court, but we’re trying to stay basic as well,” Winkler said of Morin. “Not many schools have a player like that with that size and her power. We go to her as much as we can, she’s a force.”
With the score knotted one last time at 20-all, Watauga claimed the final five points — two on kills by Scheffler and the match-winner on an ace by Sharpe.
Watauga is now 6-1 overall and 6-0 in league play. Hickory is 5-1 in both.
“We know we can play with them,” said Winkler. “We just have to cut our errors and play under control.
Farthing led Watauga with 14 kills, Scheffler added 12 and Sharpe had five.
Morin had 13 kills for Hickory and Rose had four.
The Pioneers will play Wednesday at home against Freedom, while Hickory will be in action next Monday at home against South Caldwell.
