West Caldwell junior Ria Wright was the 107-pound champion during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational this weekend. Wright pinned Trinity’s Layla Vasquez in 30 seconds in the first round before pinning Laney’s Katie Simmons in the second period in the quarterfinals. A second-period pin of North Mecklenburg’s Shayla Evans followed in the semifinals, while a 6-4 decision against Pinecrest’s Megan Rowland in the title match lifted Wright to a first-place finish. The first three rounds were held on Friday at the RISE Indoor Sports venue in Advance, with the championship round taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse on Saturday.
top story
Warriors’ Wright takes first in 107-pound division
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Super Bowl is a week away, and as the big game approaches, it’s time to recognize the top high school football players in Catawba County f…
Maiden senior Ben Gibbs signed his national letter of intent this week to play football at Army (West Point) after graduation. Pictured, from …
MOUNT ULLA — Fred T. Foard’s wrestling team contains a number of standout grapplers, including seniors Brock Carey and Dylan Smith, who are a …
LINCOLNTON — The Newton-Conover wrestling team was king of the duals in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference during the regular season. On Wednesd…
NEWTON — Most teams that battle injuries, along with a missed weight by a wrestler, could fall apart in a playoff dual. For Fred T. Foard, it’…