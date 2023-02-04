West Caldwell junior Ria Wright was the 107-pound champion during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational this weekend. Wright pinned Trinity’s Layla Vasquez in 30 seconds in the first round before pinning Laney’s Katie Simmons in the second period in the quarterfinals. A second-period pin of North Mecklenburg’s Shayla Evans followed in the semifinals, while a 6-4 decision against Pinecrest’s Megan Rowland in the title match lifted Wright to a first-place finish. The first three rounds were held on Friday at the RISE Indoor Sports venue in Advance, with the championship round taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse on Saturday.