Warriors trying to bounce back after tough year

LENOIR — After losing 21 of 22 games played between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, the West Caldwell football team finished 3-4 in Monte Simmons’ debut season as head coach during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign. However, the Warriors were winless last fall, so they’ll be looking to bounce back once again in 2022.

“I just think it was a learning season for everyone,” said Simmons, who enters his third season at the helm. “I just think that we got in the weight room and last season is last season, we’re on a new era.”

That era begins with a challenging nonconference schedule that will include matchups with South Caldwell, R-S Central and Hibriten. Following a bye week, West Caldwell will commence Catawba Valley 2A Conference play.

“I’m hoping we come out of there 3-0, but we’ve got some tough opponents,” said Simmons of his squad’s nonconference slate. He added that when league play begins, “they’re all gonna be teams we have to deal with, but at the same time, Maiden is the frontrunner.”

Indeed, the Blue Devils should be favored to win the Catawba Valley 2A again after finishing undefeated in league play a year ago. But Simmons also pointed out that Newton-Conover will be tough to deal with; additionally, Bunker Hill is coming off its best season in decades, having hosted a state playoff game for the first time since 1989 while capturing its first postseason win in eight years.

Other teams in West Caldwell’s conference include Bandys, East Burke, West Lincoln and Lincolnton, meaning there will be no easy games for the Warriors. But West Caldwell does have experience at key positions, including quarterback.

“I’ve still got my experienced quarterback in Jaylen Patterson,” said Simmons of his senior signal caller, who has the ability to affect the game with his arm and his legs. “He understands what we want and he understands how to control his offensive teammates, so he’s the captain of the ship, coach on the field.”

Pass catchers for West Caldwell include senior wide receivers Mason Anthony and Razjae Allah, junior wideout Chris Gibbs and sophomore receiver Jordan Patterson. On the ground, the Warriors will look to seniors Thaxton Dula and ZyKobien Morrison to provide major contributions.

“We’ve got height, length, range, explosiveness,” said Simmons of his skill players. “They’re just gonna be good athletes, and they catch the ball, they run the ball. We’re gonna be doing well.”

Blocking for Jaylen Patterson and Co. will be an offensive line that features three returners. Seniors EJ Gaines, Tyler Patterson and Coy Fox are expected to lead the way up front.

Simmons also said that West Caldwell is “rebuilding a little bit on defense, but I think we’re gonna be OK this year.” The aforementioned players will likely serve as key members of the Warriors’ defensive unit as well.

“I think we’re gonna be fine,” said Simmons of his defense. “We tweaked some stuff to make sure it was compatible to what we want to do and what our kids could do, so I think we’re gonna be pretty good.”

By the way Simmons talks, unless West Caldwell can reach the state championship game, there will still be progress to make.

“If we’re not in the state championship, we’ve still got work to do,” said Simmons. “If we’re not winning the conference then we’ve still got work to do. If we’re not in the playoffs, we’ve still got work to do. So that’s how we evaluate it and that’s how we’re gonna move forward.”

AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Monte Simmons (3rd year, 3-13)

Stadium: Thuss Stadium

Conference: Catawba Valley 2A

Last playoff appearance: 2017

State titles: None

LAST SEASON’S RESULTS

0-9 overall, 0-7 Catawba Valley 2A (8th)

Aug. 20: Lost at South Caldwell 18-7

Sept. 4: Lost vs. Hibriten 39-25

Sept. 17: Lost vs. Newton-Conover 37-6

Sept. 24: Lost at Bunker Hill 40-0

Oct. 2: Lost at Maiden 49-6

Oct. 8: Lost vs. Lincolnton 27-7

Oct. 15: Lost at West Lincoln 35-12

Oct. 22: Lost vs. Bandys 37-26

Oct. 29: Lost vs. East Burke 28-18

THIS SEASON’S SCHEDULE

Aug. 19: South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: R-S Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: at Hibriten, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Newton-Conover*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: Bunker Hill*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: Maiden*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Lincolnton*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: West Lincoln*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Bandys*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: at East Burke*, 7:30 p.m.

*denotes conference game

ROSTER

#1 – Chris Gibbs, Junior

#2 – Razjae Allah, Senior

#3 – Jordan Patterson, Sophomore

#4 – Jaylen Patterson, Senior

#7 – Alex Barlow, Junior

#8 – Jadrien Roberts, Senior

#9 – Mason Anthony, Senior

#10 – Thaxton Dula, Senior

#11 – Anthony Polk, Sophomore

#12 – Terry Clifford, Junior

#18 – Ryley Rhyne, Senior

#21 – Curtis Perkins, Sophomore

#23 – Roberto Lopez, Senior

#24 – ZyKobien Morrison, Senior

#33 – Kameron Tolbert, Junior

#34 – Jonthan Cox, Junior

#51 – Tyler Patterson, Senior

#52 – Montaga Matheson, Senior

#53 – Edward Gaines, Senior

#54 – Daylen Hartley, Junior

#55 – Axl Messer, Junior

#56 – Kaden Roberts, Junior

#60 – David Reinhart, Junior

#62 – Jayden Potter, Junior

#63 – Ricky Richards, Junior

#66 – Landon Bloom, Junior

#73 – Dallas Fox, Junior

#75 – Coy Fox, Senior

#77 – Timmy Banner, Junior

#80 – Amare Covington, Junior

#81 – Lucas Thibodeaux, Junior

#87 – William Price, Junior