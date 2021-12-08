Walter, Alexander Central girls easily dispatch Red Devils

Dusty Sigmon added 12 points for the Cougars, who improved to 4-1 after capturing their fourth victory in a row. Evan Presnell dished out five assists and so did Grayson Presnell, while Cook added three helpers.

“I thought we shared it really well,” Alexander Central coach Ed Wills said. “A lot of that is we’re not forcing the dribble, we’re just making the easy play and the right play. I thought we did a good job of that tonight, and when you do that the shooting percentage becomes what it is. You’re getting quality shots and I thought we did that tonight, so I was really proud of them for that.”

Newton-Conover (0-5) received 10 points from Jay Powell, with Owen Cannon adding eight points and a team-high five assists. The Red Devils were outshot 63.3% (19 of 30) to 28.6% (12 of 42) from the field and 55.6% (5 of 9) to 29.0% (9 of 31) from 3-point range, and they only attempted four foul shots on the night including three successful ones.