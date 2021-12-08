Walter, Alexander Central girls easily dispatch Red Devils

NEWTON — For the first time in exactly three years, the Newton-Conover girls basketball team lost a regular-season home game. The aforementioned loss came against Hickory on Dec. 7, 2018, while Tuesday night’s defeat came at the hands of an undefeated Alexander Central squad.
Also unbeaten entering Tuesday’s contest, Newton-Conover lost 58-35 to fall to 4-1 on the season. On the other side, the Cougars improved to 5-0 following their fifth straight double-digit victory.
“It was huge,” Alexander Central coach Jon Presnell said of beating Newton-Conover on its home court. “Alexander Central’s known for softball, we’re trying to also kind of make teams take notice of us for basketball.
“I told them Newton-Conover has a big-time program, this is gonna be a statement game for us, and I felt like the girls accepted that challenge and came out strong,” he continued. “They just accepted it and moved right on with the win.”
Newton-Conover led twice in the early going, first on a basket by Lizzie Sain to open the contest and moments later on a layup from Emma Fox that made it 5-3. But a 3-pointer from Julianna Walter gave the Cougars a lead that they would not relinquish as the senior point guard’s trey jumpstarted an 8-0 run that also included a 3 from Sydney Hayes and a driving layup from Reid Pennell.
Trailing 11-5 midway through the opening quarter, the Red Devils got a free throw from Fox and two foul shots from Sain to cut the deficit in half. However, Alexander Central responded with another run — this time a 7-0 spurt that consisted of a jumper from Madeleine Jenkins and five straight points from Walter on a 3 and a driving layup — to take an 18-8 advantage into the second period.
“We’ve talked about it, we’ve been starting out slow, and against a good team like Newton-Conover we’ve got to come out strong,” said Presnell. “We came out and hit a couple 3s and our energy was so high, and I felt like we came out and set the tone early. ... We got off to a good start.”
The Cougars made it 10 consecutive points on a three-point play from Hallie Jarrett to begin the second quarter before Newton-Conover recorded its first field goal since early in the first frame on a left-corner 3 from Hadleigh Swagger. But back-to-back baskets from Jarrett made it 25-11 in favor of the visitors.
Following a timeout by the Red Devils, Alexander Central added a layup from Kirstyn Herman to extend its lead to 16 points. Cassidy Geddes countered with a layup for Newton-Conover before a putback from Sain brought the Red Devils within a dozen, but by the time halftime arrived, the Cougars enjoyed a 36-21 lead.
Geddes was more aggressive on the offensive end in the third quarter, nailing two more 3s and an additional basket. Nevertheless, Alexander Central continued to increase its advantage and ultimately carried a 55-31 lead into the fourth period.
Neither team did much scoring in the final quarter, with Newton-Conover outscoring the Cougars 4-3 to account for the 23-point final margin. Alexander Central was content to run out the clock and improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2013, when the Cougars won their first 12 games, posted an overall record of 28-2 and reached the third round of the 4A state playoffs.
Although he’s pleased with his team’s start to the season, Presnell feels that his group still has “a lot of work to do.”
“I felt like the main thing about tonight’s game, I challenged our girls because they’re (Newton-Conover) huge, they outsize us big time, but I talked about toughness,” said Presnell. “And our girls were just simply tough tonight, and I can’t say enough about them.”
Walter was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points, and she also dished out nine assists to go with three steals. According to Presnell, one of Walter’s most important contributions was her protection of the ball, as she only committed two turnovers despite playing the entire contest.
“She set the tone for us and got us in the offense,” said Presnell, “which was very big for us tonight.”
Also reaching double figures for Alexander Central was Jenkins with 11 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Hayes chipped in eight points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Chesney Stikeleather had seven points and 12 boards to go with seven points from Jarrett.
Geddes led Newton-Conover with 14 points, also adding 10 rebounds. Fox finished with eight points and 12 boards, while the Red Devils also got six points and eight rebounds from Sain.
“She’s tough,” said Presnell of Walter, who was matched up against Geddes on both offense and defense. “I felt like she took it as a challenge because we know how good Cassidy is, she’s a great player. I think she took it upon herself and she stepped up and was huge, almost had that double-double.”
Alexander Central hosts North Iredell tonight before entertaining Bunker Hill on Friday, while Newton-Conover is idle until a Dec. 16 home game against St. Stephens.
BOYS
Alexander Central 62, Newton-Conover 36
The Cougars had 17 assists on 19 field goals and made 19 of 22 free throws en route to a 26-point road win over the Red Devils. Three players posted double-digit scoring efforts for Alexander Central, led by 13 points apiece from Evan Presnell and Avery Cook.
Dusty Sigmon added 12 points for the Cougars, who improved to 4-1 after capturing their fourth victory in a row. Evan Presnell dished out five assists and so did Grayson Presnell, while Cook added three helpers.
“I thought we shared it really well,” Alexander Central coach Ed Wills said. “A lot of that is we’re not forcing the dribble, we’re just making the easy play and the right play. I thought we did a good job of that tonight, and when you do that the shooting percentage becomes what it is. You’re getting quality shots and I thought we did that tonight, so I was really proud of them for that.”
Newton-Conover (0-5) received 10 points from Jay Powell, with Owen Cannon adding eight points and a team-high five assists. The Red Devils were outshot 63.3% (19 of 30) to 28.6% (12 of 42) from the field and 55.6% (5 of 9) to 29.0% (9 of 31) from 3-point range, and they only attempted four foul shots on the night including three successful ones.
“Defense is always our key, that’s kind of our calling card and teams like this, they run a lot of perimeter actions, they shoot a lot of perimeter shots, it challenges us,” said Wills. “We’ve got a couple of big guys, they’ve got to get out there and contest and keep the ball in front, and a couple of times we closed out with our hands down in the first half.
“I thought we did a much better job of that in the second half,” he added, “of keeping the ball in front of us and playing good, solid D. But we played hard, we really competed at the defensive end.”
Alexander Central led 15-8 after the first quarter before extending its advantage to 32-17 at the half. The Cougars were up 49-28 entering the fourth period, in which they outscored Newton-Conover by a 13-8 margin.
“We’re getting better, I think that’s the most important thing right now,” said Wills. “We’re still not consistent, we’re still not putting it together for 32 minutes, but you’re not supposed to. If you’re doing that already then either you’re really good or really bad, but I do think we’re getting better.
“I’ve seen us make improvements every night,” he continued. “I thought we had a stretch tonight that was as good as we’ve played all year. Now the goal is just to extend that stretch and make those longer and longer, and hopefully we can be a pretty good basketball team.”
Alexander Central hosts North Iredell tonight before welcoming Bunker Hill to Taylorsville on Friday. As for Newton-Conover, it hosts West Iredell on Dec. 17.
GIRLS
Alexander Central;18;18;19;03;—;58
Newton-Conover;08;13;10;04;—;35
Alexander Central — Julianna Walter 15, Madeleine Jenkins 11, Sydney Hayes 8, Hallie Jarrett 7, Chesney Stikeleather 7, Reid Pennell 6, Kirstyn Herman 4.
Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 14, Emma Fox 8, Lizzie Sain 6, Hadleigh Swagger 5, Hannah Watkins 2.
BOYS
Alexander Central;15;17;17;13;—;62
Newton-Conover;08;09;11;08;—;36
Alexander Central — Avery Cook 13, Evan Presnell 13, Dusty Sigmon 12, Grove Lowrance 8, Garrett Barnes 6, Grayson Presnell 5, Luke Hammer 2, Dalton Beck 1, Kolton Dejarnette 1, Josh Stubbs 1.
Newton-Conover — Jay Powell 10, Owen Cannon 8, Javier Lineberger 6, Javon Barber 3, Grant Penley 3, Trey Stinson 3, Luke Wilkinson 3.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.