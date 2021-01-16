WAKE UP CALL: Foard survives 3rd-round scare from Patton, advances to regional title contest

NEWTON — One streak ended for the Fred T. Foard volleyball team on Saturday afternoon, but the most important one continued.
The Tigers entered the third round of the 2A state playoffs having won 81 consecutive sets dating back to last season, a run that ended with a 25-16 loss to fellow Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference squad Patton in the opening set at Jerry Copas Gym. However, Foard bounced back to take the next three sets 25-20, 25-10 and 25-9 for its 28th straight victory, advancing to Tuesday’s 2A West Regional championship, where it will be one win away from its second consecutive state championship appearance.
Foard will travel to either second-seeded West Stanly (13-0) or third-seeded West Wilkes (16-0), who played late Saturday. The eighth-seeded Tigers are now 17-0 this season, while 13th-seeded Patton finishes at 14-3 — all three losses coming at the hands of their conference rivals.
“I think we all knew coming in Patton’s nothing to mess with. ... We knew coming in we couldn’t just think, ‘Oh, well we’ve played them,’ because it doesn’t matter at this point, it is playoffs,” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “People come out, they are better teams, and they came out and they did what they were supposed to do. We had to decide, ‘OK, are we gonna show up or are we just gonna roll over?’ And my girls stepped up, the team stepped up.
“They (Patton) adjusted well with what they were giving us and they got their swings up,” she added. “They’re a good program, they’re gonna get kills on us; they just adjusted, they did what they’re supposed to do. And I’m very, very proud of the way we reacted after losing that first set because we haven’t had that pressure at us and that’s what we need, that’s what we need right now to take on to Tuesday.”
The Panthers scored first on a tip from Ella Gragg, but Foard answered with a push from Sarah Lingle and a crosscourt kill from Jamianne Foster to grab its first lead of the afternoon. Patton countered with three straight points and four of the next five, then Foard scored three consecutive times to gain a 6-5 advantage.
The visitors continued to battle, finding holes in the Tigers’ defense time and time again. Gragg, Kenady Roper and Lainey Poteet were at the forefront of the Panthers’ attack, with Patton coming from behind to grab a lead that kept growing until Roper notched the set-clinching point at 25-16.
Patton again recorded the first point in the second set, but Foard quickly tied the score. The teams were knotted several more times in the early going, although the Tigers eventually took control.
Foard responded to a 9-7 deficit with a 7-0 spurt that included a push from Lingle and two emphatic kills from Megan Dorsey. While the Panthers were able to keep things close, the hosts ultimately earned a five-point set victory thanks to another heady push from Lingle that caught Patton off guard.
Foard kicked it into high gear over the next two sets, overcoming an early deficit in the third set to win 25-10 before scoring first in the fourth set on its way to a 16-point victory that helped the Tigers punch their ticket to the next round of the postseason.
“I think this really helped us. I don’t know if we were expecting that much pressure, but we got it and that is what we need, and that’s a huge boost,” said Lombardi of Saturday’s come-from-behind win. “I mean, a team coming in here taking the first set from you and the way we responded, that’s got to be some confidence hopefully for the girls and I think it does help that we kind of know what it feels like (to win a state title). So I think we know what we want.”
Michelle Thao finished with 16 kills and 20 digs for Foard, and several of her notable plays came over the final two sets. Dorsey added 14 kills and 16 digs, with Jamianne Foster notching 10 kills and five blocks to go with eight kills and four blocks from Martina Foster. Averie Dale also played a major role in the Tigers’ comeback with four blocks, while Haley Johnston had 10 digs and 21 assists, Lyndsie Warren had 11 digs and Lingle had 26 assists.
“We’ve just got to take it a game at a time, and now wherever we go on Tuesday we’ve got to play our game and they’re gonna bring it to us and we have a huge target on our back,” said Lombardi. “But we’re gonna show up and we’re gonna do our job and hopefully we can continue on.