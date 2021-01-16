WAKE UP CALL: Foard survives 3rd-round scare from Patton, advances to regional title contest

Foard kicked it into high gear over the next two sets, overcoming an early deficit in the third set to win 25-10 before scoring first in the fourth set on its way to a 16-point victory that helped the Tigers punch their ticket to the next round of the postseason.

“I think this really helped us. I don’t know if we were expecting that much pressure, but we got it and that is what we need, and that’s a huge boost,” said Lombardi of Saturday’s come-from-behind win. “I mean, a team coming in here taking the first set from you and the way we responded, that’s got to be some confidence hopefully for the girls and I think it does help that we kind of know what it feels like (to win a state title). So I think we know what we want.”

Michelle Thao finished with 16 kills and 20 digs for Foard, and several of her notable plays came over the final two sets. Dorsey added 14 kills and 16 digs, with Jamianne Foster notching 10 kills and five blocks to go with eight kills and four blocks from Martina Foster. Averie Dale also played a major role in the Tigers’ comeback with four blocks, while Haley Johnston had 10 digs and 21 assists, Lyndsie Warren had 11 digs and Lingle had 26 assists.