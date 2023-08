The Maiden girls’ volleyball team defeated North Lincoln 3-1 in a match Wednesday. The scores were 25-23, 25-22, 16-25 and 25-23.

Payton Miller had 20 kills and 22 digs. Emily Dover had 7 kills and 2 blocks. Taylor Welch had 7 kills. Averie Wadell had 34 digs. Laney Miller had 24 digs. Ilysa Barr had 25 assists. Elizabeth Drum had 14 assists.

Following the win over North Lincoln, the Maiden girls’ volleyball lost 3-0 against St. Stephens 3-0 Thursday. The scores were 12-25, 15-25 and 14-25.

Emily Dover had 3 kills and 2 blocks. Ilysa Barr had 9 assists and 3 kills. Averie Wadell had 3 kills. Payton Miller had 9 digs. Laney Miller had 13 digs Elizabeth Drum had 4 assists.

Alexander Central defeats Hickory, 9-0

The Alexander Central girls’ tennis team swept Hickory 9-0 on Thursday. Here is how the sets broke down:

Singles

Adi Eckard (AC) def. Mebane White (H) 8-2

Jenna Mason (AC) def. Kate Banks (H) 8-4

Alania Peterson (AC) def. Kate Bridges (H) 8-5

Ella Deal (AC) def. Sloan Sinclair (H) 8-4

Jaidyn Queen (AC) def. Caitlyn McCrary (H) 8-4

Kaleigh Queen (AC) def. Mirian Wood (H) 8-2

Doubles

Eckard/Mason (AC) def. White/Banks (H) 8-2

Peterson/Deal (AC) def. Bridges/Sinclair (H) 8-3

Queen/Queen (AC) def. McCrary/Wood (H) 8-0

St. Stephens defeats South Caldwell, 9-0

The St. Stephens girls' tennis team notched a 9-0 victory over South Caldwell on Wednesday.

Here’s how the sets broke down:

Singles

Anna Spatz (SS) def. Isabelle Richard (SC), 8-3

Sarah Starr (SS) def. Lila Acevedo (SC), 8-5

Addison Cox (SS) def. Abigail Phillips (SC), 8-1

Gabby Spatz (SS) def. Jocelyn Lopez (SC), 8-0

Briana Killian (SS) def. Sydni Woodward (SC), 8-1

Stella Fore (SS) def. Carsyn Futrell (SC), 8-2

Doubles

Anna Spatz/Briana Killian (SS) def. Isabelle Richard/Abigail Phillips (SC), 8-4

Addison Cox/Gabby Spatz (SS) def. Lila Acevedo/Sydni Woodward (SC), 8-3

Addison Baker/Stella Fore (SS) def. Jocelyn Lopez/Whitley Main (SS), 8-1

Alexander Central beats Newton-Conover, 5-4

The Alexander Central girls’ tennis team won their match against Newton-Conover 5-4 on Wednesday. Here’s how the sets broke down:

Singles

Adi Eckard (AC) d. Ella Cecil (N-C) 8-3

Sara Sain (N-C) d. Jenna Mason (AC) 8-0

Abby Dehart (N-C) d. Alaina Peterson (AC) 8-2

Jenna Sain (N-C) d. Ella Deal (AC) 9-7

Jaidyn Queen (AC) d. Kylie Shannon (N-C) 8-6

Kaleigh Queen (AC) d. Shaena Sharp (N-C) 8-0

Doubles

Eckard/Mason (AC) d. Cecil/Dehart (N-C) 8-5

Sain/Sain (N-C) d. Peterson/Deal (AC) 8-3

J. Queen/K.Queen (AC) d. Shannon/Sharp (N-C) 8-4