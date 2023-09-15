The Maiden Blue Devils (10-3, 6-0) won their sixth straight match, topping the Lincolnton Wolves (7-5, 2-4) Thursday. After dropping the first set, Maiden roared back to take three straight games and the match 3-1 (22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-14).

In the second set, Maiden made some defensive adjustments that would set the tone for the rest of the match. The Blue Devils quickly jumped out to a big lead and took the set on a kill from senior Emily Dover.

Ilysa Barr started the third set with an ace and then the towering Blue Devils front line took over. Dover along with seniors Taylor Welch, Payton Miller and Averie Waddell dominated the net, finishing plays and keeping Lincolnton from getting into an offensive rhythm.

Welch notched 12 kills and five blocks for Maiden. Waddell had 11 kills, 18 digs and 27 assists. Miller had 10 kills, 32 digs and 19 assists. Dover added another 10 kills. Libero Laney Miller (26 assists and 25 digs) and Elizabeth Drum (five aces) rounded out the statistical leaders for Maiden.

The win comes on the heels of a 3-0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-21) win over Bunker Hill (1-8, 1-4) on Tuesday and a 3-1 (25-19, 16-25, 27-25, 25-18) victory over Bandys (8-8, 5-1) on Sept. 7.

Newton-Conover 3, Bunker Hill 0

Newton-Conover (4-5, 4-2) beat Bunker Hill (1-9, 1-5) in straight sets Thursday to solidify their hold on the third spot in CVAC 2A conference play in girls volleyball.

Mollie Ross led the Red Devils with 13 kills and Maria Starnes had three Aces and 21 assists.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Red Devils. It was the fifth straight loss for Bunker Hill.

Bandys 3, West Caldwell 0

The Bandys Trojans rebounded from a five-game skid with a pair of wins in CVAC 2A girls volleyball conference games this week.

On Tuesday, the Trojans beat Newton-Conover 3-1 on the road. On Thursday, Bandys topped West Caldwell (0-12, 0-6) in straight sets (25-4, 25-16, 25-11). After a loss to Maiden on Sept. 7, Bandys struggled last weekend in the Kings Mountain invitational dropping all four of its games in the tournament. However, in CVAC 2A play, the Trojans have moved into the number two spot with a 5-1 record.

Fred T. Foard 3, Alexander Central 1

The Fred T. Foard Tigers knocked off the Alexander Central Cougars 3-1 (25-15, 25-11, 24-26, 25-10) in a non-conference girls volleyball game on Thursday.

The win snaps a two-game losing streak for Foard who lost to West Iredell 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-22) on Wednesday and dropped a five-set match to North Iredell at home on Monday 3-2 (21-25,20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 13-15). Foard went down 0-2 before rallying to force the deciding fifth set in Monday’s game. Foard’s Taylor Ramseur had 21 kills 14, digs, 5 aces and 6 blocks in that match.

North Iredell 3, St. Stephens 0

St. Stephens split a pair of games this week, beating West Iredell 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 27-25) on Monday and then falling to North Iredell 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) on Wednesday.

Hickory 3, North Lincoln 0

Hickory improved to 4-2 in conference play for girls volleyball, winning in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-16) against North Lincoln (7-5, 3-2). The Red Tornadoes were defeated (22-25, 27-29, 25-19, 23-25) in a match against East Lincoln (7-7, 2-4) on Monday.

Northwestern 3A/4A conference

Alexander Central (1-8, 0-1) lost in straight sets (25-16, 25-9, 25-9) to Ashe (9-2) in its conference opener on Wednesday. South Caldwell (8-3) also dropped its conference opener to Watauga (8-1). The Spartans are on a three-game skid after opening the season with eight straight wins in girls volleyball.