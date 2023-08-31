The Fred T. Foard Tigers (2-4) won their Western Foothills 3A conference opener in straight sets over the East Lincoln Mustangs (5-4) on Monday night.

Senior Outside Hitter Taylor Ramseur led the way for Foard with eight kills, nine digs and three blocks while Julie Burleson (six kills), Macie Penland (four kills), Gabby Sutcliffe (four kills), Kinser Abernathy (11 digs) and Hailey Allison (13 assists) rounded out the performers in the 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 road win.

Maiden 3 East Burke 0

The Maiden Blue Devils (4-3) won their conference opener against the East Burke Cavaliers (3-5) Tuesday. Maiden won in straight sets 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.

Payton Miller (10 kills, 18 digs), Averie Wadell (8 kills, 4 aces), Laney Miller (24 digs), Ilysa Barr (16 assists) and Elizabeth Drum (12 assists) led the way for the Blue Devils.

North Iredell 3 Hickory 0

The Hickory Red Tornadoes (1-3) dropped their Western Foothills 3A conference opener to the North Iredell Raiders (5-1) in straight sets, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 Monday.

North Lincoln 3 St. Stephens 2

The St. Stephens Indians (3-1) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a decisive fifth set in their Western Foothills 3A conference opener against the North Lincoln Knights (3-3) on Monday night.

Ultimately, the Indians, who had started out the season with three straight wins, fell short in the final set, dropping the match 25-16, 25-20, 19-25, 20-25, 15-10.

Bandy’s 3 West Lincoln 0

Bandy’s improved to 4-3 on the season, beating the winless West Lincoln Rebels in their conference opener on Tuesday. The Trojans won in straight sets 25-17, 25-18, 27-25.

Lincolnton 3 Bunker Hill 2

The Bunker Hill Bears (0-4) won their first sets of the season in a conference opener against undefeated Lincolnton (6-0) on Tuesday. The Bears ultimately fell short in the final set to drop the match 3-2.